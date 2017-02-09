Mint Condition: How to make Thin Mints from scratch

Maybe you were a Girl Scout growing up, you have a younger sister or you’re simply a staunch supporter of crispy chocolate biscuits dipped in a minty, chocolaty coating. Basically, no one is safe from the sweet, habit-forming treats Girl Scouts have been steadfastly slinging since the 1930s. Fighting over the last box of Thin Mints in the freezer has been tearing apart siblings, estranging significant others and turning friends into foes for nearly that long.

Why struggle to make that last box last when you can make your own?

Follow this quick and easy recipe for a DIY version of the top-selling Girl Scout cookie, so you no longer have to stockpile your supply to meet the relentless demand. Plus, no matter how thin you slice it, there’s something about making your own cookies that always seems to sweeten the deal.

What you’ll need:

Cookies:

1 (18 1/4 ounce) package fudge cake mix

3 tablespoons shortening, melted

1/2 cup cake flour

1 egg

3 tablespoons water

nonstick cooking spray

Mint Chocolate Coating:

3 (12 ounce) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

6 tablespoons shortening

What to do: