Mint Condition: How to make Thin Mints from scratch

Maybe you were a Girl Scout growing up, you have a younger sister or you’re simply a staunch supporter of crispy chocolate biscuits dipped in a minty, chocolaty coating. Basically, no one is safe from the sweet, habit-forming treats Girl Scouts have been steadfastly slinging since the 1930s. Fighting over the last box of Thin Mints in the freezer has been tearing apart siblings, estranging significant others and turning friends into foes for nearly that long.
Why struggle to make that last box last when you can make your own?
Follow this quick and easy recipe for a DIY version of the top-selling Girl Scout cookie, so you no longer have to stockpile your supply to meet the relentless demand. Plus, no matter how thin you slice it, there’s something about making your own cookies that always seems to sweeten the deal.
What you’ll need:
Cookies:
- 1 (18 1/4 ounce) package fudge cake mix
- 3 tablespoons shortening, melted
- 1/2 cup cake flour
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoons water
- nonstick cooking spray
Mint Chocolate Coating:
- 3 (12 ounce) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 3/4 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 6 tablespoons shortening
What to do:
- To make the cookie dough, combine the cake mix, shortening, flour, egg and water in a large bowl. Mix until thoroughly blended.
- Sprinkle flour on a flat surface and shape the dough into two logs about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.
- Wrap the logs in plastic wrap and freeze until dough is firm and can be easily sliced (about 1 to 2 hours).
- Slice dough into round portions about 1/4 inch thick each and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake cookies for 13 to 15 minutes at 375 degrees F.
- To prepare the coating, combine chocolate chips, peppermint extract and shortening in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in microwave at 50 precent power until smooth (about three minutes).
- Use a fork to dip each cookie in the coating and place on a baking sheet or wire rack to dry. Continue to microwave coating if it starts to thicken. Refrigerate, freeze or eat right away!