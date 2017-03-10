Live Music Calendar March 9-March 22

MARCH 9

Brian Chartrand & The Project w/ Michael Land, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

Bubba Sparxxx, Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $16-$20

Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $35-$69

Mothership, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $8

Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$35.50

MARCH 10

ATB, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10

Baseck w/ Vytear, Terminal 11, Skymall, Echo People, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15

Baseline, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Deb Ryder w/ Shari Puorto Band, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $10

Decades of Divas, Highlands Church, 7:30 p.m., $24-$67

Glenn White, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

Goya, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Jerry Riopelle, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25

The Music of Buena Vista Social Club, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $12-$90

Rick & Donna Nestler and Folka Polka, Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, 8 p.m., $8

Saba, Club Red, 7 p.m., $15-$17

MARCH 11

Art Garfunkel, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $54-$84

Elvis Lives!, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $40-$60

Foghat, Wild Horse Pass, 8 p.m., $27-$80

Giacomo Gates w/ The Nick Manson Trio, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40

Häxan, Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $7-$10

Larry Hernandez, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $50-$95

Michael Reed w/ Dennis Rowland, Andy Gonzales All-Stars, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Ramsey Lewis, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., sold out

The Rhythm Dragon, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Sharam, RBDeep – Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$20

Steel Panther, Livewire, 8 p.m., $22

St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Mesa Arts Center, 8 p.m., $35-$75

Tribal Seeds, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $20

Viva Phx, Downtown Phoenix, 6 p.m., $25-$45

MARCH 12

Darkest Hour, Club Red, 6 p.m., $18-$20

Divided Heaven, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Elvis Lives!, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 5 p.m., $40-$60

Kasey Chambers, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$43.50

Laurie Morvan Band, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10

Salt River Brass, Mesa Arts Center, 3 p.m., $15-$24

Skillet w/ Sick Puppies, Devour the Day, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55

Stan Sorenson, The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

THEY., Club Red, 7 p.m., $16-$18

The Will Goble Quartet Performs Duke Ellington, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $7-$40

MARCH 13

Acid Tongue w/ Warbly Jets, Fauna Shade, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

Enter Shikari, Nile Theater, 6 p.m., $18

Niyaz with Azam Ali, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$48.50

MARCH 14

AZilla Music Festival 2017, Nile Theater, 3 p.m., $10

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59

DakhaBrakha, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$53.50

Distractor, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $6

Dua Lipa, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17.50

Pueblo Escobar, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Stolas w/ Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14

MARCH 15

Adam & I, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$15

ASU’s Men’s, Women’s and Gospel Choir, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $15

Bloody Rogue Bastards, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Cadillac Three, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22.50

Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Xenia Rubinos, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

MARCH 16

Adelitas Way w/The Black Moods, Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Bob Log III, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$16

Franks & Deans, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Ioannis Goudelis Trio, The Nash, 5 p.m., $10

Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Nick Schnebelen, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Sundressed, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Umphrey’s McGee w/ Spafford, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45

MARCH 17

Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Deorro, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $20

The Dig, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Endangered Blood, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

He Is We, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

The Noodles, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10

Pot of Gold Music Festival, Rawhide, 11 a.m., $69-$350

The Venomous Pinks, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

MARCH 18

2MEX, Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Mustache Massacre, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $5

Air Supply, Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$40

Cameron Carpenter, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m., $14-$59

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$30.50

Dave Riley w/ Bob Corritore Juke Joint Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

The Doo Wop Project, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $28-$42

Melanie Jeordie, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $25-$30

Mike Vax Sextet, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

Moving Units, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Pot of Gold Music Festival, Rawhide, 11 a.m., $69-$350

Property Six, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $7-$10

MARCH 19

ABBAFAB, Wild Horse Pass, 3 p.m., $20

Altan, Musical Instrument Museum, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Architects, Joe’s Grotto, 7:30 p.m., $20

Cattle Decapitation, Club Red, 6 p.m., $16-$18

Daniel Hope & Vanessa Perez, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $25-$49

David Benoit, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $45

Joe DeFrancesco + The People, The Nash, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$50

The Mighty Mystic, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $7-$10

Mike Zito & The Wheel, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Nick Hakim, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Piano Battle, Chandler Center for the Arts, 3 p.m., $28-$44

The Wistful Larks, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

MARCH 20

Allison Crutchfield and the Fizz, The Underground, 7 p.m., $10

Agnes Obel, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $30.50-$38.50

John 5 and the Creatures, Club Red, 7 p.m., $25

Norma Jean, Nile Theater, 6 p.m., $20

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12

Scribecash, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15

The Wild Reeds, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

MARCH 21

91 Steel and Guts, Tempe Center for the Arts, 10 a.m., free

Modern English, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25

Potty Mouth w/ Partybaby, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12

Rozamov, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Russ Liquid Test, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

MARCH 22

Davy Knowles, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Electric Guest, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Gaelynn Lea, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Grand Opera Cinema Series, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m., $12-$40

In the Whale, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$43.50

MC Lars w/ Mega Ran, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Rock & Worship Roadshow 2017, Grand Canyon University Arena, 7 p.m., $10-$95

A Wilhelm Scream, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Yellowcard, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$45

MARCH 23

Colony House, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$16

Drug Church, The Underground, 7 p.m., $10-$12

It Lives It Breathes w/ Avion Roe, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Jazz Guitar Summit, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Jon Stickley Trio, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$7

Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $56-$86

Maluma, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $57-$256

Metal for the Hungry, Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., free

The Motet w/ Dumpstaphunk, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22

Rob Kapilow, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$53.50

Sam Shirley, Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

Varsity w/ I Hate Heroes, Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $10-$15

MARCH 24

The Bastards, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Chloe Tang, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $7-$10

Dan Navarro, Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $24-$32

Jimmie Vaughan, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $20-$30

Kreator w/ Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous, Sovereign, Club Red – East, 7 p.m., $25-$28

Marisela, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $45-$90

Sistahs Too, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8

Sunset Voodoo w/ The Hourglass Cats, The Sink or Swim, The Real Fits, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $8

Timmy Trumpet, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10

Warren Wolf, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40

MARCH 25

Aunt B, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $5

Biffy Clyro, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28

Denzel Curry, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $15

Horse the Band, Valley Bar, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Lewis Black, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$165

The Lord of the Flys, The Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10

Marcos Crego Quartet, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

The Repeat Offenders, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $10

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$100

Ska Prom 2017, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $13

Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Lena Horne, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32-$48

Symphony of the Southwest, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $20

MARCH 26

Adrian Belew Power Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$50

Blaise Lantana Quintet, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50

Chandler Symphony Classical Series, Chandler Center for the Arts, 3 p.m., free

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $34.75-$94.75

Grey and the Gradient, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Harlis Sweetwater Band, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $7

Mike Ozuna, The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

Oathbreaker, The Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12

Peelander-Z, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Polyphia, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$15

MARCH 27

Sleigh Bells, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$35

Tiffany, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Vita and the Woolf, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

MARCH 28

Adrienne O, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Barons, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Dollyrots, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Electric Six, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $14-$16

Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $22.25-$89

Katatonia, Club Red – East, 6:30 p.m., $22-$25

Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free

Pouya w/ Fat Nick, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22

MARCH 29

Academy of St Martin in the Fields w/ Inon Barnatan, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, $45-$89

African Drum Ensemble, Musical Instrument Museum, 10:30 a.m., $7

Bronze, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dan + Shay, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22

Gringo Star, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10

Ozomatli w/ Squirrel Nut Zippers, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$135

Panic! At the Disco, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7 p.m., $24.75-$44.75

Poranguí, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50

MARCH 30

Black Joe Lewis & the Honey Bears, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$17

Carter Winter, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Dubbest, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Eisley, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Jeezy, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $40

Kane Brown, Livewire, 7 p.m., $12

Keith Harkin, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55

Leftover Salmon, Marquee Theatre, 9 p.m., $23

Lincoln Durham, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12

MARCH 31

Bad News Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Dead Man Winter, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15

Franco De Vita, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $56-$126

Leo Kottke & Keller Williams, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $45-$55

Nothington, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Strand of Oaks, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $13-$16

Stay Dog Song, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

Truckfighters, Club Red, 6 p.m., $16-$18