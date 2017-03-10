Live Music Calendar March 9-March 22

MARCH 9
Brian Chartrand & The Project w/ Michael Land, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
Bubba Sparxxx, Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $16-$20
Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $35-$69
Mothership, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $8
Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $28.50-$35.50
MARCH 10
ATB, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10
Baseck w/ Vytear, Terminal 11, Skymall, Echo People, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Baseline, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Deb Ryder w/ Shari Puorto Band, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $10
Decades of Divas, Highlands Church, 7:30 p.m., $24-$67
Glenn White, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15
Goya, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Jerry Riopelle, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25
The Music of Buena Vista Social Club, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $12-$90
Rick & Donna Nestler and Folka Polka, Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, 8 p.m., $8
Saba, Club Red, 7 p.m., $15-$17
MARCH 11
Art Garfunkel, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $54-$84
Elvis Lives!, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $40-$60
Foghat, Wild Horse Pass, 8 p.m., $27-$80
Giacomo Gates w/ The Nick Manson Trio, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40
Häxan, Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $7-$10
Larry Hernandez, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $50-$95
Michael Reed w/ Dennis Rowland, Andy Gonzales All-Stars, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Ramsey Lewis, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., sold out
The Rhythm Dragon, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Sharam, RBDeep – Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$20
Steel Panther, Livewire, 8 p.m., $22
St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Mesa Arts Center, 8 p.m., $35-$75
Tribal Seeds, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $20
Viva Phx, Downtown Phoenix, 6 p.m., $25-$45
MARCH 12
Darkest Hour, Club Red, 6 p.m., $18-$20
Divided Heaven, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Elvis Lives!, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 5 p.m., $40-$60
Kasey Chambers, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$43.50
Laurie Morvan Band, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10
Salt River Brass, Mesa Arts Center, 3 p.m., $15-$24
Skillet w/ Sick Puppies, Devour the Day, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55
Stan Sorenson, The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8
THEY., Club Red, 7 p.m., $16-$18
The Will Goble Quartet Performs Duke Ellington, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $7-$40
MARCH 13
Acid Tongue w/ Warbly Jets, Fauna Shade, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8
Enter Shikari, Nile Theater, 6 p.m., $18
Niyaz with Azam Ali, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$48.50
MARCH 14
AZilla Music Festival 2017, Nile Theater, 3 p.m., $10
Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59
DakhaBrakha, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$53.50
Distractor, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $6
Dua Lipa, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17.50
Pueblo Escobar, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Stolas w/ Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14
MARCH 15
Adam & I, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$15
ASU’s Men’s, Women’s and Gospel Choir, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $15
Bloody Rogue Bastards, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
The Cadillac Three, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22.50
Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
Xenia Rubinos, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
MARCH 16
Adelitas Way w/The Black Moods, Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Bob Log III, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$16
Franks & Deans, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Ioannis Goudelis Trio, The Nash, 5 p.m., $10
Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
Nick Schnebelen, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Sundressed, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Umphrey’s McGee w/ Spafford, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45
MARCH 17
Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Deorro, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $20
The Dig, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Endangered Blood, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
He Is We, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Judy Collins, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
The Noodles, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10
Pot of Gold Music Festival, Rawhide, 11 a.m., $69-$350
The Venomous Pinks, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
MARCH 18
2MEX, Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Mustache Massacre, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $5
Air Supply, Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$40
Cameron Carpenter, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m., $14-$59
Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $25.50-$30.50
Dave Riley w/ Bob Corritore Juke Joint Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
The Doo Wop Project, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $28-$42
Melanie Jeordie, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $25-$30
Mike Vax Sextet, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
Moving Units, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Pot of Gold Music Festival, Rawhide, 11 a.m., $69-$350
Property Six, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $7-$10
MARCH 19
ABBAFAB, Wild Horse Pass, 3 p.m., $20
Altan, Musical Instrument Museum, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
Architects, Joe’s Grotto, 7:30 p.m., $20
Cattle Decapitation, Club Red, 6 p.m., $16-$18
Daniel Hope & Vanessa Perez, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $25-$49
David Benoit, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $45
Joe DeFrancesco + The People, The Nash, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$50
The Mighty Mystic, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $7-$10
Mike Zito & The Wheel, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Nick Hakim, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Piano Battle, Chandler Center for the Arts, 3 p.m., $28-$44
The Wistful Larks, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
MARCH 20
Allison Crutchfield and the Fizz, The Underground, 7 p.m., $10
Agnes Obel, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $30.50-$38.50
John 5 and the Creatures, Club Red, 7 p.m., $25
Norma Jean, Nile Theater, 6 p.m., $20
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12
Scribecash, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15
The Wild Reeds, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
MARCH 21
91 Steel and Guts, Tempe Center for the Arts, 10 a.m., free
Modern English, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25
Potty Mouth w/ Partybaby, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12
Rozamov, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
The Russ Liquid Test, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
MARCH 22
Davy Knowles, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Electric Guest, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Gaelynn Lea, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Grand Opera Cinema Series, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7 p.m., $12-$40
In the Whale, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Keola Beamer and Jeff Peterson, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$43.50
MC Lars w/ Mega Ran, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Rock & Worship Roadshow 2017, Grand Canyon University Arena, 7 p.m., $10-$95
A Wilhelm Scream, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Yellowcard, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$45
MARCH 23
Colony House, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$16
Drug Church, The Underground, 7 p.m., $10-$12
It Lives It Breathes w/ Avion Roe, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Jazz Guitar Summit, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Jon Stickley Trio, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$7
Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $56-$86
Maluma, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $57-$256
Metal for the Hungry, Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., free
The Motet w/ Dumpstaphunk, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22
Rob Kapilow, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$53.50
Sam Shirley, Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14
Varsity w/ I Hate Heroes, Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $10-$15
MARCH 24
The Bastards, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Chloe Tang, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $7-$10
Dan Navarro, Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $24-$32
Jimmie Vaughan, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $20-$30
Kreator w/ Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous, Sovereign, Club Red – East, 7 p.m., $25-$28
Marisela, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $45-$90
Sistahs Too, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8
Sunset Voodoo w/ The Hourglass Cats, The Sink or Swim, The Real Fits, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $8
Timmy Trumpet, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10
Warren Wolf, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40
MARCH 25
Aunt B, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $5
Biffy Clyro, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28
Denzel Curry, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $15
Horse the Band, Valley Bar, 6 p.m., $12-$15
Lewis Black, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$165
The Lord of the Flys, The Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10
Marcos Crego Quartet, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
The Repeat Offenders, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $10
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$100
Ska Prom 2017, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $13
Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Lena Horne, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32-$48
Symphony of the Southwest, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $20
MARCH 26
Adrian Belew Power Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$50
Blaise Lantana Quintet, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50
Chandler Symphony Classical Series, Chandler Center for the Arts, 3 p.m., free
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $34.75-$94.75
Grey and the Gradient, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Harlis Sweetwater Band, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $7
Mike Ozuna, The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8
Oathbreaker, The Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12
Peelander-Z, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Polyphia, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$15
MARCH 27
Sleigh Bells, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$35
Tiffany, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Vita and the Woolf, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
MARCH 28
Adrienne O, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
The Barons, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
The Dollyrots, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Electric Six, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $14-$16
Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $22.25-$89
Katatonia, Club Red – East, 6:30 p.m., $22-$25
Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free
Pouya w/ Fat Nick, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22
MARCH 29
Academy of St Martin in the Fields w/ Inon Barnatan, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, $45-$89
African Drum Ensemble, Musical Instrument Museum, 10:30 a.m., $7
Bronze, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dan + Shay, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22
Gringo Star, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10
Ozomatli w/ Squirrel Nut Zippers, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$135
Panic! At the Disco, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7 p.m., $24.75-$44.75
Poranguí, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50
MARCH 30
Black Joe Lewis & the Honey Bears, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$17
Carter Winter, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Dubbest, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Eisley, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Jeezy, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $40
Kane Brown, Livewire, 7 p.m., $12
Keith Harkin, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55
Leftover Salmon, Marquee Theatre, 9 p.m., $23
Lincoln Durham, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12
MARCH 31
Bad News Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Dead Man Winter, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15
Franco De Vita, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $56-$126
Leo Kottke & Keller Williams, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $45-$55
Nothington, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Strand of Oaks, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $13-$16
Stay Dog Song, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15
Truckfighters, Club Red, 6 p.m., $16-$18