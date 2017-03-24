Live Music Calendar March 23-April 5

MARCH 23

Colony House, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$16

Drug Church, Underground, 7 p.m., $10-$12

It Lives It Breathes w/ Avion Roe, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Jazz Guitar Summit, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Jon Stickley Trio, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$7

Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $56-$86

Maluma, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $57-$256

Metal for the Hungry, Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., free

The Motet w/ Dumpstaphunk, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $22

Rob Kapilow, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$53.50

Sam Shirley, Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

Varsity w/ I Hate Heroes, Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $10-$15

MARCH 24

The Bastards, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Chloe Tang, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $7-$10

Dan Navarro, Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $24-$32

Jimmie Vaughan, The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $20-$30

Kreator w/ Obituary, Midnight, Horrendous, Sovereign, Club Red – East, 7 p.m., $25-$28

Marisela, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $45-$90

Sistahs Too, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8

Sunset Voodoo w/ The Hourglass Cats, The Sink or Swim, The Real Fits, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $8

Timmy Trumpet, Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $10

Warren Wolf, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15-$40

MARCH 25

Aunt B, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $5

Biffy Clyro, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $25-$28

Denzel Curry, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $15

Horse the Band, Valley Bar, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Lewis Black, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$165

The Lord of the Flys, Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10

Marcos Crego Quartet, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

The Repeat Offenders, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $10

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$100

Ska Prom 2017, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $13

Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Lena Horne, Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32-$48

Symphony of the Southwest, Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $20

MARCH 26

Adrian Belew Power Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$50

Blaise Lantana Quintet, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50

Chandler Symphony Classical Series, Chandler Center for the Arts, 3 p.m., free

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $34.75-$94.75

Grey and the Gradient, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Harlis Sweetwater Band, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $7

Mike Ozuna, The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

Oathbreaker, Underground, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12

Peelander-Z, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Polyphia, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$15

MARCH 27

Sleigh Bells, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$35

Tiffany, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Vita and the Woolf, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

MARCH 28

Adrienne O, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Barons, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Dollyrots, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Electric Six, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $14-$16

Eric Church, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 8 p.m., $22.25-$89

Katatonia, Club Red – East, 6:30 p.m., $22-$25

Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free

Pouya w/ Fat Nick, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22

MARCH 29

Academy of St Martin in the Fields w/ Inon Barnatan, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, $45-$89

African Drum Ensemble, Musical Instrument Museum, 10:30 a.m., $7

Bronze, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dan + Shay, Livewire, 7 p.m., $22

Gringo Star, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10

Ozomatli w/ Squirrel Nut Zippers, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $35-$135

Panic! At the Disco, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7 p.m., $24.75-$44.75

Poranguí, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $19.50-$25.50

MARCH 30

Black Joe Lewis & the Honey Bears, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$17

Carter Winter, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Dubbest, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Eisley, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Jeezy, The Pressroom, 8 p.m., $40

Kane Brown, Livewire, 7 p.m., $12

Keith Harkin, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $35-$55

Leftover Salmon, Marquee Theatre, 9 p.m., $23

Lincoln Durham, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12

MARCH 31

Bad News Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Dead Man Winter, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15

Franco De Vita, Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $56-$126

Leo Kottke & Keller Williams, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $45-$55

Nothington, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Strand of Oaks, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $13-$16

Stay Dog Song, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

Truckfighters, Club Red, 6 p.m., $16-$18

APRIL 1

A Capella Syndicate, Mesa Arts Center, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $10-$30

Alvin Risk, Monarch Theatre, 9 p.m., $15

Angelmaker, Club Red, 6 p.m., $12-$15

Beethoven’s No. 9, Phoenix Symphony Hall, 7:30 p.m., $55-$125

Brent Cowles, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $8-$10

BroLoaf, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Bubble Bobble 9, Club Red – East, 9 p.m., $10-$50

Downhome Blues Revue, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8

Fur Coat, Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $10-$15

GDV Band, Underground, 6 p.m., $11

Häxan, Crescent Ballroom, 9 p.m., $13-$15

The Hit Men, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 8 p.m., $25-$59

Mayday Parade, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35

Mindi Abair, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $33.50-$43.50

Myrlin, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $7-$10

Pentaphonic, The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

Sinshrift, Pub Rock Live, 6:30 p.m., $10-$13

There Is No Us w/ Souless, Joe’s Grotto, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Third Annual Road to Country Thunder, Downtown Florence, 5 p.m., free

Union/32 Quintet Performs the Music of The Beatles Revolver, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $7-$40

APRIL 2

Afton Showcase, Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

Allan Rayman, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $18

Badfish, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Cold Kingdom, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10

Dick Dale, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Festival of Carnage, Joe’s Grotto, 5 p.m., $12

Fortunate Youth, Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$30

Lydia Ramsey w/ Sydney Sprague, Justin Moody, Willetta, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5-$7

Max Raabe & Palast Orchester, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $45-$79

Michael Kocour, The Nash, 3 p.m., $15-$25

Mika Singh, Celebrity Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $39-$110

Why?, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17-$75

Zeke w/ Nashville Pussy, Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20

APRIL 3

Generationals, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15

The Orwells, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $16-$19

Social Distortion, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $40-$140

Tempe Symphony Orchestra, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., free

APRIL 4

Alex Culbreth, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Cadillac Angels, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $6

Chronixx, Club Red – East, 7 p.m., $25-$28

Jeffrey Siegel, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $25-$49

Mod Sun, Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $20

Parachute w/Kris Allen, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $23-$25

Social Distortion, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $40-$140

Tempe Winds, Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $3-$5

APRIL 5

Bret Michaels, WestWorld, 9 p.m., $28

Cherry Glazerr, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $13

Gnash, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $20

Old 97’s, Livewire, 7 p.m., $23-$26

River Whyless, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $23.50-$30.50

Wilkinson’s Quartet, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

APRIL 6

Acapulco Five-O, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Bestial Mouths w/ Λøn, DJ Zander, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $10-$12

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, WestWorld, 9 p.m., $28

Gaby Moreno, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$38.50

Hip Hop Concert, Club Red – West, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Hippie Sabotage, Livewire, 7 p.m., $17-$97

Lee Harvey Osmond, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15

No Jumper Tour, Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $20-$50

Uno. Dos. Tres. Shoot!, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5-$7