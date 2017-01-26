Live Music Calendar January 26-February 8

JANUARY 26

Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15

Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50

The Hubcap Stealers w/ The Hardways, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Go Betty Go, Lightspeedgo, The Banter and Welcome to the Midwest, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Cody Jinks, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out

Rick Monroe, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $8-$10

JANUARY 27

SafetySuit w/ Armors, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $20

XIXA, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Southwest By Midnight w/ Hello Swindon, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $5

The Fremonts, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10

Never Let This Go w/ Something Like December and Sunday At Noon, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Gillwire, Sip Coffee & Beer Garage, 8 p.m., free

Flaw w/ Whitney Peyton, Chrysalis, SINSHRIFT, Slor and Dawn Of The Rising, Club Red West Theater, 6:30 p.m., $14-$16

Sage the Gemini, Club Red East Theater, 7 p.m., $18-$20

Ace Frehley w/ Enuff Znuff, Mills End, Color of Chaos and Tricus, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $33.50

JANUARY 28

Kid Ink, The Pressroom, 7 p.m., $30

Phoenix Rock Lottery w/ Pat McCarthy, Alex Benson, Corey Gloden, Taylor Upsahl, Holly Pyle, Jared Geyer, Jon Rauhouse, Thomas Knight and Cori Rios, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Lago and Virulent w/ Six Million Dead and Atoll, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10

Dave Riley, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

The Rebel Set, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5-$7

Run, Definitely Run! w/ Goth Brooks, Painted Bones, Broke Hearts & Body Parts, Dreams and Doorways, Lion Dynasty, Luminatus and No Refills, Club Red, 5:30 p.m., $10-$12

JANUARY 29

Run The Jewels, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $30

Leopold & His Fiction w/ The Darts, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Trae The Truth and Wo Nyce 500, Club Red, 9 p.m., $40

Stick Men, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $25-$39

There Is Danger w/ Mute Swan and Citrus Clouds, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $5

Cory Wells, 51 West, 6 p.m., $8-$10

Desert Purple and Poptop, The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $5

Code Orange, Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $13-$15

JANUARY 30

Julieta Venegas and Rafa Esparza w/ Treasurefruit, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out

George Winston, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Nocturnal North w/ Sunlaand, Proxy and Phantom Party, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10

The Caterpillars w/ Sundressed, Troubled Minds and Merit, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 31

Mike Doughty, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20

George Winston, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Passafire w/ The Hourglass Cats, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $16

Apaches w/ Broken Girls From Affluent Backgrounds, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$8

The Broken Homes, 51 West, 6:30 p.m., $10

Down By Law, Guilty By Association, Undefined, Becoming Legends and First or Last, Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

FEBRUARY 1

Devendra Banhart, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $28-$41

July Talk w/ Mona and Little Junior, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Black Bottom Lighters and DJ Johnny Volume, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10

Rockin’ Johnny, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

The Body Rampant, 51 West, 6:30 p.m., $10

FEBRUARY 2

The Breakup Society w/ Decker, Wyves and DJ Mitch Freedom, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $5

J.T. Woodruff w/ Woven in Hiatus and Hazing, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Freebo, Rhythm Room. 8 p.m., $18

Samuel Kerridge, Somali, Extract, Gila Man and War, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $12-$15

FEA, Contradiktion and Skull Drag, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

FEBRUARY 3

The Bright Light Social Hour and The Real Fits, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12

The Sugar Thieves, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Kitchen Dwellers and Some Dark Hollow, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5

The Living Deads, Creepsville 666 and Rattlebag, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Expendables w/ RDGLDGRN, Tribal Theory, Highest Conspriacy and TASA Music, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $22-$65

Ariana Grande, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $25.20-$195.20

FEBRUARY 4

Bill Tarsha and The Rocket 88s, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8

Cheap Thrills w/ Sean Watson and Jared Alan, Crescent Ballroom, 11:45 p.m., free

Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$42.50

The Copper States and The Edisons, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10

We Were Stereo, The Sunset Shipwrecks, Moxiebeat, Sleep Money, D.S. Yancey, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

FEBRUARY 5

Flay w/ Paper Route and Daye Jack, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $19

Wanderer and Family Thief, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10

Coppé, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5-$7

Gethen Jenkins & The Freightshakers, Rhythm Room, 2 p.m., $6

FEBRUARY 6

Joan of Arc, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12

Levi Platero, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15

Shining Soul, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

FEBRUARY 7

Young the Giant, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $28-$48

Lil Trip, Whatever, Herbert Walker and Leika Kitamura, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$7

Khalid, Club Red, 8 p.m., $14-$16

The Malai Llama and RabbitHole Handbook, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$7

Austra, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $20

Darci Carlson, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

FEBRUARY 8

You Blew It! w/ All Get Out and Free Throw, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Dashboard Confessional w/ Vinyl Theatre, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$37.50

Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $2

Mating Ritual and Satchmode, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Drab Majesty and Body of Light, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Lorin Walker Madsen, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

D.R.A.M., Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20