Live Music Calendar January 26-February 8

JANUARY 26
Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15
Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50
The Hubcap Stealers w/ The Hardways, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Go Betty Go, Lightspeedgo, The Banter and Welcome to the Midwest, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Cody Jinks, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out
Rick Monroe, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $8-$10
JANUARY 27
SafetySuit w/ Armors, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $20
XIXA, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Southwest By Midnight w/ Hello Swindon, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $5
The Fremonts, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10
Never Let This Go w/ Something Like December and Sunday At Noon, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Gillwire, Sip Coffee & Beer Garage, 8 p.m., free
Flaw w/ Whitney Peyton, Chrysalis, SINSHRIFT, Slor and Dawn Of The Rising, Club Red West Theater, 6:30 p.m., $14-$16
Sage the Gemini, Club Red East Theater, 7 p.m., $18-$20
Ace Frehley w/ Enuff Znuff, Mills End, Color of Chaos and Tricus, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $33.50
JANUARY 28
Kid Ink, The Pressroom, 7 p.m., $30
Phoenix Rock Lottery w/ Pat McCarthy, Alex Benson, Corey Gloden, Taylor Upsahl, Holly Pyle, Jared Geyer, Jon Rauhouse, Thomas Knight and Cori Rios, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Lago and Virulent w/ Six Million Dead and Atoll, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10
Dave Riley, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
The Rebel Set, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5-$7
Run, Definitely Run! w/ Goth Brooks, Painted Bones, Broke Hearts & Body Parts, Dreams and Doorways, Lion Dynasty, Luminatus and No Refills, Club Red, 5:30 p.m., $10-$12
JANUARY 29
Run The Jewels, Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $30
Leopold & His Fiction w/ The Darts, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Trae The Truth and Wo Nyce 500, Club Red, 9 p.m., $40
Stick Men, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $25-$39
There Is Danger w/ Mute Swan and Citrus Clouds, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $5
Cory Wells, 51 West, 6 p.m., $8-$10
Desert Purple and Poptop, The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $5
Code Orange, Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $13-$15
JANUARY 30
Julieta Venegas and Rafa Esparza w/ Treasurefruit, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out
George Winston, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
Nocturnal North w/ Sunlaand, Proxy and Phantom Party, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10
The Caterpillars w/ Sundressed, Troubled Minds and Merit, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., free
JANUARY 31
Mike Doughty, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20
George Winston, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
Passafire w/ The Hourglass Cats, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $16
Apaches w/ Broken Girls From Affluent Backgrounds, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$8
The Broken Homes, 51 West, 6:30 p.m., $10
Down By Law, Guilty By Association, Undefined, Becoming Legends and First or Last, Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
FEBRUARY 1
Devendra Banhart, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $28-$41
July Talk w/ Mona and Little Junior, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Black Bottom Lighters and DJ Johnny Volume, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10
Rockin’ Johnny, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
The Body Rampant, 51 West, 6:30 p.m., $10
FEBRUARY 2
The Breakup Society w/ Decker, Wyves and DJ Mitch Freedom, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $5
J.T. Woodruff w/ Woven in Hiatus and Hazing, The Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Freebo, Rhythm Room. 8 p.m., $18
Samuel Kerridge, Somali, Extract, Gila Man and War, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $12-$15
FEA, Contradiktion and Skull Drag, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 3
The Bright Light Social Hour and The Real Fits, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12
The Sugar Thieves, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Kitchen Dwellers and Some Dark Hollow, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5
The Living Deads, Creepsville 666 and Rattlebag, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
The Expendables w/ RDGLDGRN, Tribal Theory, Highest Conspriacy and TASA Music, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $22-$65
Ariana Grande, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $25.20-$195.20
FEBRUARY 4
Bill Tarsha and The Rocket 88s, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $8
Cheap Thrills w/ Sean Watson and Jared Alan, Crescent Ballroom, 11:45 p.m., free
Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $22.50-$42.50
The Copper States and The Edisons, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10
We Were Stereo, The Sunset Shipwrecks, Moxiebeat, Sleep Money, D.S. Yancey, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 5
Flay w/ Paper Route and Daye Jack, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $19
Wanderer and Family Thief, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10
Coppé, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5-$7
Gethen Jenkins & The Freightshakers, Rhythm Room, 2 p.m., $6
FEBRUARY 6
Joan of Arc, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12
Levi Platero, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15
Shining Soul, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 7
Young the Giant, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $28-$48
Lil Trip, Whatever, Herbert Walker and Leika Kitamura, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$7
Khalid, Club Red, 8 p.m., $14-$16
The Malai Llama and RabbitHole Handbook, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$7
Austra, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $20
Darci Carlson, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 8
You Blew It! w/ All Get Out and Free Throw, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dashboard Confessional w/ Vinyl Theatre, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $27.50-$37.50
Pat Roberts & The Heymakers, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $2
Mating Ritual and Satchmode, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Drab Majesty and Body of Light, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Lorin Walker Madsen, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
D.R.A.M., Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20