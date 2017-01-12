Live Music Calendar January 12-January 26

JANUARY 12
The Aggrolites, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$21
Skull Drag, Terminally Ill and Psychedelic Medusa, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m. free
Artesyn, Emerald Isle, Paranova, November Skies, Shawshank Redeemed and Cries of the Captive, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$12
JANUARY 13
Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie w/ Lorrie Morgan, Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$73.50
The Nth Power and Dr. Delicious, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Senators and Dylan Pratt, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Black Milk (DJ set) and Dungeon Destroyah, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Beat Bums, Run-On Sunshine, Blank Waves and Harrison Hufman, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $6
JANUARY 14
Darts, Snake! Snake! Snakes! and Le Zets, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $6-$8
Injury Reserve, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10
YabYum Awards Show w/ Fairy Bones, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Decker, Nanami Ozone and Phantom Party, The Trunk Space, 6 p.m., free
The Sugar Thieves, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Naked Walrus, Headstrum and El West, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Vintage Wednesday, People Who Could Fly and The sink or Swim, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10
JANUARY 15
Hamilton Leithauser w/ Alexandra Savior, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20
AZ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Fundraiser & Showcase featuring Hans Olson, Sugaray Rayford, Bad News Blues Band, Sistah’s Too, Dave Riley, Rhythm Room, 3 p.m., $8
Ron Greene, Hard Rock Café Phoenix, 6 p.m., free
Sunlaand and Kill Your TV!, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Pity Party, Andy Warpigs, Glencove, DejaVoodoo and Our Red Kite, 51 West, 7 p.m., $10
JANUARY 16
Liebknecht, Cervello Elettronico, Tristan and Hex Marrow, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Cadillac Angels, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $6
The Everyday Players, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $53.50-$73.50
JANUARY 17
Consider the Source, Thank You Scientist and Captain Squeegee, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$16
Dan Layus, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $26-$35
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $53.50-$73.50
Vital Pilots, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
JANUARY 18
American Wrestlers and Paper Foxes, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Cisco & The Racecars, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8
The Noctambulant, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $5
Ralph White, Papa C. Nathan and Buddy Tom K w/ Andy Warpigs and Leonhardt, The Trunk Space, 8 p.m., $6
JANUARY 19
Miranda Sings, Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75
Tropic of Cancer w/ Tempers, A0n and Lana Del Rabies, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$25
The Blunt Club w/ Pickster One, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $5
Going to Memphis Fundraiser—Electric Swamp Poets featuring Big Daddy D, RD Olson and Sir Harrison., Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8
JANUARY 20
Felly, Gyyps and Healy, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15-$50
Henry Gray’s 92nd Blues Birthday Blowout w/ Henry Gray, Oscar Wilson, Jimi Primetime Smith, Bob Corritore, Big Jon Atkinson, Danny Michel and Marty Dodson, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Sara Robinson, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5
Headstrum, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Baby Bash and BSLFE Album Release Party, Club Red, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Priest Unleashed and Stoned Temple Pilots, Joe’s Grotto, 8 p.m., $6
JANUARY 21
8123 Fest w/ The Maine, The Summer Set, The Technicolors, Beach Weather, This Century, Gorgeous War and Brighten, Crescent Ballroom, 1 p.m., $25-$35
The Flashbulb and Five Step Path, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Marching Church, Body of Light, Sleep Money, Bernardino Femminielli and Draa, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold and Decker, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10
The Toasters and Warsaw Polar Bros w/ 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Bowcat, The Effects and Jack the Cat, Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., $15-$18
David Bromberg, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$53.50
Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 10 p.m., $8
Dead of Winterfest 2017 w/ Warhead, Deadspawn, Scattered Guts, Singularity, A Lapse Of Ethos, Phoenix & Dragon, Stormbringer, Unholy Monarch, Abiotx, Elivagar, Worm and False Flag, Club Red, 3 p.m., $15-$20
JANUARY 22
Great Good Fine Ok, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $12-$14
The Guild and Rabbit Hole w/ Galore, Supreme-O and Mayneframe, The Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $5
Heavy Breather, Man Hands, Jade Helm, U.F.O. Dictators and Demolition Na’an, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Concept: A Night of Forward-Thinking Electronic Music w/ Michael Hooker, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free
Salice Rose, Rhythm Room, 3 p.m., $40-$50
John Jorgenson Gypsy Jazz Quintet, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$45.50
JANUARY 23
The Cardboard Swords w/ Sundressed, Celebration Guns, Mimelight and Sideyard, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10
Dear Nora, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $8
Mobile Deathcamp, Final Drive, The Death of Me and Paradiso Falls, Tempe Tavern, 8 p.m., free
The Lounge Music Series featuring Westerns, Kyle Owen and Ashra, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free
JANUARY 24
Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., free
Seratones, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Dear Rabbit, Nocturnal North, Jam Now and Tommy Lake, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $6
JANUARY 25
Lemuria, Mikey Erg, Cayetana and Goldengoat, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Steamboat Messiah, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Powerman 5000 and Orgy w/ Death Valley High, Knee High Fox, As Thick as Thieves and Interfate, Club Red, 6 p.m., $20-$25
The Ital Plate: Dancehall, Roots, Rocksteady & Dub w/ DJ Smite, Tony Culture and Rankin Freckleface, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., free
Barefoot & Pregnant, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $5
JANUARY 26
Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15
Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50
The Hubcap Stealers w/ The Hardways, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Go Betty Go, Lightspeedgo, The Banter and Welcome to the Midwest, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Cody Jinks, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out