Live Music Calendar January 12-January 26

JANUARY 12

The Aggrolites, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$21

Skull Drag, Terminally Ill and Psychedelic Medusa, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m. free

Artesyn, Emerald Isle, Paranova, November Skies, Shawshank Redeemed and Cries of the Captive, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$12

JANUARY 13

Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie w/ Lorrie Morgan, Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $33.50-$73.50

The Nth Power and Dr. Delicious, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12

The Senators and Dylan Pratt, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Black Milk (DJ set) and Dungeon Destroyah, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Beat Bums, Run-On Sunshine, Blank Waves and Harrison Hufman, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $6

JANUARY 14

Darts, Snake! Snake! Snakes! and Le Zets, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $6-$8

Injury Reserve, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10

YabYum Awards Show w/ Fairy Bones, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Decker, Nanami Ozone and Phantom Party, The Trunk Space, 6 p.m., free

The Sugar Thieves, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Naked Walrus, Headstrum and El West, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Vintage Wednesday, People Who Could Fly and The sink or Swim, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10

JANUARY 15

Hamilton Leithauser w/ Alexandra Savior, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20

AZ Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Fundraiser & Showcase featuring Hans Olson, Sugaray Rayford, Bad News Blues Band, Sistah’s Too, Dave Riley, Rhythm Room, 3 p.m., $8

Ron Greene, Hard Rock Café Phoenix, 6 p.m., free

Sunlaand and Kill Your TV!, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Pity Party, Andy Warpigs, Glencove, DejaVoodoo and Our Red Kite, 51 West, 7 p.m., $10

JANUARY 16

Liebknecht, Cervello Elettronico, Tristan and Hex Marrow, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Cadillac Angels, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $6

The Everyday Players, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $53.50-$73.50

JANUARY 17

Consider the Source, Thank You Scientist and Captain Squeegee, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$16

Dan Layus, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $26-$35

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $53.50-$73.50

Vital Pilots, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 18

American Wrestlers and Paper Foxes, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Cisco & The Racecars, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

The Noctambulant, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $5

Ralph White, Papa C. Nathan and Buddy Tom K w/ Andy Warpigs and Leonhardt, The Trunk Space, 8 p.m., $6

JANUARY 19

Miranda Sings, Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $39.50-$75

Tropic of Cancer w/ Tempers, A0n and Lana Del Rabies, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$25

The Blunt Club w/ Pickster One, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $5

Going to Memphis Fundraiser—Electric Swamp Poets featuring Big Daddy D, RD Olson and Sir Harrison., Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

JANUARY 20

Felly, Gyyps and Healy, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15-$50

Henry Gray’s 92nd Blues Birthday Blowout w/ Henry Gray, Oscar Wilson, Jimi Primetime Smith, Bob Corritore, Big Jon Atkinson, Danny Michel and Marty Dodson, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Sara Robinson, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5

Headstrum, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Baby Bash and BSLFE Album Release Party, Club Red, 8 p.m., $25-$30

Priest Unleashed and Stoned Temple Pilots, Joe’s Grotto, 8 p.m., $6

JANUARY 21

8123 Fest w/ The Maine, The Summer Set, The Technicolors, Beach Weather, This Century, Gorgeous War and Brighten, Crescent Ballroom, 1 p.m., $25-$35

The Flashbulb and Five Step Path, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Marching Church, Body of Light, Sleep Money, Bernardino Femminielli and Draa, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold and Decker, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10

The Toasters and Warsaw Polar Bros w/ 2 Tone Lizard Kings, Bowcat, The Effects and Jack the Cat, Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., $15-$18

David Bromberg, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$53.50

Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 10 p.m., $8

Dead of Winterfest 2017 w/ Warhead, Deadspawn, Scattered Guts, Singularity, A Lapse Of Ethos, Phoenix & Dragon, Stormbringer, Unholy Monarch, Abiotx, Elivagar, Worm and False Flag, Club Red, 3 p.m., $15-$20

JANUARY 22

Great Good Fine Ok, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $12-$14

The Guild and Rabbit Hole w/ Galore, Supreme-O and Mayneframe, The Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $5

Heavy Breather, Man Hands, Jade Helm, U.F.O. Dictators and Demolition Na’an, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Concept: A Night of Forward-Thinking Electronic Music w/ Michael Hooker, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free

Salice Rose, Rhythm Room, 3 p.m., $40-$50

John Jorgenson Gypsy Jazz Quintet, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$45.50

JANUARY 23

The Cardboard Swords w/ Sundressed, Celebration Guns, Mimelight and Sideyard, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10

Dear Nora, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $8

Mobile Deathcamp, Final Drive, The Death of Me and Paradiso Falls, Tempe Tavern, 8 p.m., free

The Lounge Music Series featuring Westerns, Kyle Owen and Ashra, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 24

Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., free

Seratones, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Dear Rabbit, Nocturnal North, Jam Now and Tommy Lake, The Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $6

JANUARY 25

Lemuria, Mikey Erg, Cayetana and Goldengoat, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Steamboat Messiah, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Powerman 5000 and Orgy w/ Death Valley High, Knee High Fox, As Thick as Thieves and Interfate, Club Red, 6 p.m., $20-$25

The Ital Plate: Dancehall, Roots, Rocksteady & Dub w/ DJ Smite, Tony Culture and Rankin Freckleface, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., free

Barefoot & Pregnant, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $5

JANUARY 26

Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15

Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50

The Hubcap Stealers w/ The Hardways, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Go Betty Go, Lightspeedgo, The Banter and Welcome to the Midwest, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Cody Jinks, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out