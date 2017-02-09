Live Music Calendar February 9-February 22

FEBRUARY 9

The Blunt Club, Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $5

Sunset Voodoo w/ The Echo Bombs, The Lonesome Wilderness and Sunn Trio, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $8-$10

FEBRUARY 10

The Chain Gang of 1974 w/ The Technicolors, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14

The Lemon Twigs w/ Savoy Motel, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $12

The Woodworks w/ Bear Ghost, Banana Gun, Day Before Plastics and Goetta, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $10

FEBRUARY 11

Arizona Americana Showcase with The Senators, Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, Some Dark Hollow and more, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $5-$7

Authority Zero w/ Hey Smith, Constellations, Rundown Roommates, Madd Dogg Tannen and Perfect Sense, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $20

D.A.N.C.E. – An Indie Dance Party w/ The Relationship, Warbly Jets and A Claire Slattery, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free

Paris Combo, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$48.50

Third Common w/ Lauren Case and Elizabeth Tighe, Rebel Lounge, 5:30 p.m., $8-$10

FEBRUARY 12

Angel Olsen w/ Chris Cohen, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $17-$20

Griffin House, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20

Let Us Vent 3 w/ DJ Godzilla, Rebel Lounge, 6:30 p.m., $13

Turtle Island Quartet plays John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$53.50

FEBRUARY 13

Milemarker w/ Big Jesus and Detached Objects, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Wax Tailor, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $15-$18

FEBRUARY 14

The Griswolds w/ Dreamers and Paper Foxes, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15-$18

Holly Hoffman w/ Mike Wofford, Katie Theroux and Jeff Hamilton, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $23.50-$28.50

Lucero, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $28-$31

Save Ferris w/ Vista Kicks and 2Tone Lizard Kings, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $20-$23

FEBRUARY 15

Chad Valley w/ Computer Magic and MRCH, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $25-$39

The Coathangers w/ Wax Castle and Nanami Ozone, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Inna Vision w/ The Steppas, Highest Conspiracy and Sienna, Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12

FEBRUARY 16

Amaranthe w/ Failure Anthem, Citizen Zero, Cypher 16 and Smash Into Pieces, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $20

Paul McCandless w/ Charged Particles, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$38.50

The Ricky Fitts w/ Daisy, Crescent Ballroom, 6:30 p.m., $12

Something Like Seduction w/ Figureitout and Headstrum, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Valley Queen w/ Marbin and The Psychedeliphants, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Yonas w/ Justice Money and Charlie Mumbles, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

FEBRUARY 17

AFI w/ Nothing and Souvenirs, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $28

Alejandro Escovedo w/ Jesse Malin, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Dead Hot Workshop, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $8-$10

John Scofield’s “Country for Old Men” w/ Steve Swallow, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $33.50-$48.50

Paper Bird w/ Dylan Pratt, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $8-$10

FEBRUARY 18

Alter Bridge w/ Nonpoint and Andrew Boss, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $30-$50

David Gans w/ XTRA TICKET, Last Exit Live, 7:30 p.m., $10

Kaki King, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Westerns, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $15

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls w/ Cockswain, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $15-$17

FEBRUARY 19

Chad Wilson Bailey w/ The Color 8 and Rose Colored Eyes, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10

Dobet Gnahoré, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $34.50-$48.50

Keith Sweat, Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55

Surfer Blood w/ Pro Teens, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17

FEBRUARY 20

Noname w/ Ravyn Lenae, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $15

Villalobos Brothers, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $33.50-$40.50

FEBRUARY 21

The Growlers w/ Tacocat, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $25

Tennis w/ Hoops, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $15

Westbrook w/ Divided Minds, Troubled Minds, Good Ol Joel and A Band Called Sports, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12

FEBRUARY 22

MIM Interludes Series w/ The Sopranos, Musical Instrument Museum, 10:30 a.m., free with museum admission, $7 concert only

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Organ Freeman, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10-$12

The Radio Dept. w/ Germans, Crescent Ballroom, 7 p.m., $15

Secondhand Serenade w/ Hawthorne Heights, Ronnie Winter and Kenny Holland, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $20