Live Music Calendar February 23-March 8

FEBRUARY 23

The Octopus Project w/ Sound of Ceres and Dungeon Destroyah, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Priests w/ Olivia Neutron-John and Nanami Ozone, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $13

Wes Williams Band, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

Take Over and Destroy w/ No Year, Woundvac and Heavy Breather, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

FEBRUARY 24

Coco Montoya, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20

Landlady w/ Young’s Modulus, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Harper and the Moths w/ Foresteater, Celebration Guns and 3Nations, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10

Captured by Robots w/ Via Vengeance, Dark Markers and Dead Inception, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $10

FEBRUARY 25

Moose Blood w/ Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor and A Will Away, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $15-$18

The Bombpops, Tiki Bandits and Murderland w/ Skull Drug, LightSpeedGo and No Gimmick, Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10

The Expanders w/ Fayuca and Dubbest, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Citrus Clouds w/ Lost in the Sun, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Dave Riley and Bob Corritore, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15

Playboy Manbaby w/ The Thin Bloods, The Darts and Andy Warpigs, The Trunk Space, 6:30 p.m., $8-$10

Go Ask Alice, Orenda, Smile On the Sinner, The Exiled Martyr and As Thick as Thieves, Pub Rock, 7 p.m., $10

FEBRUARY 26

Migos, Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $47.50-$60

The Staves w/ Mikaela Davis, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $15

Circa Survive w/ mewithoutYou and Turnover, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $23-$33

Brian Chartrand & The Project w/ Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

Guild, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $5

Gun Hill Royals w/ Shane Secor, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Overkill, Club Red, 6:30 p.m., $25-$30

Hazel English w/ Hawai and Breakup Shoes, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

FEBRUARY 27

Jane N’ the Jungle, Foresteater and Ghost Cat Attack, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $5

Meet the Sun, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

Lil Debbie, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $33.50-$38.50

FEBRUARY 28

Alex & Sierra, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18

Soaked and Goldbloom, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Archgoat w/ Valkyrja, Hellfire Deathcult, Collapsian and Ceremented, Club Red, 6 p.m., $20-$22

Nothing on the Moon w/ Cheap Hotels, Wren’s Ghost and Lorenzo Fields, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10

MARCH 1

Dear Lemon Trees w/ Swingin’ Leo, Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Danielle Durack w/ The Edisons and Cam Knouse, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10

Devildriver w/ Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal, Club Red, 5:30 p.m., $25-$27

Green Day and Against Me!, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $24.75-$64.75

MARCH 2

Alterbeast w/ Depths of Hatred, Aenimus, Aethere and more, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13

The Anglim Sisters, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $5-$7

Colton Avery, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $13

El West w/ Luau, Broken Girls from Affluent Backgrounds and The Rain Delay, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$8

Mr. Nasti w/ Extravision, Hostile Work Environment, The Blank Waves, Honey Danger and Psychedelic Medusa, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

MARCH 3

“1984! Big Brother Is Watching You Dance” w/ DJ Tristan Iseult, Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free

Castle w/ Psychedelic Medusa, Quantum Colossus and Face the Flames, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

“Friday Night Funk” w/ DJ Stoneypie, Crescent Ballroom, 11:30 p.m., free

Geoff Tate w/ Radiofix and Johnny Lee Gowans, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $25-$45

Juvenile Society w/ Drew P, Flow Simpson, KVLT and more, Club Red, 7 p.m., $10-$13

Paul Cauthen w/ American Longspurs, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Sugar Thieves w/ The Sweet & Low Horns and Brian Keith Wallen, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10

MARCH 4

Bleep Bloop, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15

Hippo Campus w/ Avid Dancer, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17

Ian Moore, Rhythm Room, 5 p.m., $12-$15

“Punk Nite PHX” w/ DJ Yawns, Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free

MARCH 5

Layden & The Lion w/ The Blood Feud Family Singers and Andy Warpigs, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

To Speak of Wolves and Rival Choir w/ Conspire, Archetypes Collide, Skyview and Without Falter, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Whitney Rose w/ D.L. Marble, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10-$12

MARCH 6

Immolation w/ Lago, Deadspawn, Plaguespreader and more, Club Red, 6 p.m., $17-$20

Puscie Jones Revue, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5

MARCH 7

The Darts w/ Weird Omen and Electric Children, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m. $6-$8

DJ Shane Kennedy’s Mondo Twang Ecleticana, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free

Kozmonaut, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., free

What’s the Big Idea? Jazz Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

MARCH 8

G. Love & Special Sauce w/ City of the Sun, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $27.50

Groves w/ War Mountains, Northern Motel and Nothing on the Moon, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Railsplitters w/ The Haymarket Squares, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $5

The Rumjacks w/ Cockswain, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Stunt Queen Tour w/ Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $18-$20