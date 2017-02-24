Live Music Calendar February 23-March 8

FEBRUARY 23
The Octopus Project w/ Sound of Ceres and Dungeon Destroyah, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Priests w/ Olivia Neutron-John and Nanami Ozone, Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $13
Wes Williams Band, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
Take Over and Destroy w/ No Year, Woundvac and Heavy Breather, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
FEBRUARY 24
Coco Montoya, Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $15-$20
Landlady w/ Young’s Modulus, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Harper and the Moths w/ Foresteater, Celebration Guns and 3Nations, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10
Captured by Robots w/ Via Vengeance, Dark Markers and Dead Inception, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $10
FEBRUARY 25
Moose Blood w/ Trophy Eyes, Boston Manor and A Will Away, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $15-$18
The Bombpops, Tiki Bandits and Murderland w/ Skull Drug, LightSpeedGo and No Gimmick, Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10
The Expanders w/ Fayuca and Dubbest, Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Citrus Clouds w/ Lost in the Sun, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Dave Riley and Bob Corritore, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15
Playboy Manbaby w/ The Thin Bloods, The Darts and Andy Warpigs, The Trunk Space, 6:30 p.m., $8-$10
Go Ask Alice, Orenda, Smile On the Sinner, The Exiled Martyr and As Thick as Thieves, Pub Rock, 7 p.m., $10
FEBRUARY 26
Migos, Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $47.50-$60
The Staves w/ Mikaela Davis, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $15
Circa Survive w/ mewithoutYou and Turnover, Marquee Theatre, 6 p.m., $23-$33
Brian Chartrand & The Project w/ Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good, Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
Guild, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $5
Gun Hill Royals w/ Shane Secor, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Overkill, Club Red, 6:30 p.m., $25-$30
Hazel English w/ Hawai and Breakup Shoes, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
FEBRUARY 27
Jane N’ the Jungle, Foresteater and Ghost Cat Attack, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $5
Meet the Sun, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free
Lil Debbie, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $33.50-$38.50
FEBRUARY 28
Alex & Sierra, Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18
Soaked and Goldbloom, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Archgoat w/ Valkyrja, Hellfire Deathcult, Collapsian and Ceremented, Club Red, 6 p.m., $20-$22
Nothing on the Moon w/ Cheap Hotels, Wren’s Ghost and Lorenzo Fields, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10
MARCH 1
Dear Lemon Trees w/ Swingin’ Leo, Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Danielle Durack w/ The Edisons and Cam Knouse, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10
Devildriver w/ Death Angel, Winds of Plague, The Agonist and Azreal, Club Red, 5:30 p.m., $25-$27
Green Day and Against Me!, Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $24.75-$64.75
MARCH 2
Alterbeast w/ Depths of Hatred, Aenimus, Aethere and more, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13
The Anglim Sisters, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $5-$7
Colton Avery, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $13
El West w/ Luau, Broken Girls from Affluent Backgrounds and The Rain Delay, Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$8
Mr. Nasti w/ Extravision, Hostile Work Environment, The Blank Waves, Honey Danger and Psychedelic Medusa, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
MARCH 3
“1984! Big Brother Is Watching You Dance” w/ DJ Tristan Iseult, Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free
Castle w/ Psychedelic Medusa, Quantum Colossus and Face the Flames, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
“Friday Night Funk” w/ DJ Stoneypie, Crescent Ballroom, 11:30 p.m., free
Geoff Tate w/ Radiofix and Johnny Lee Gowans, Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $25-$45
Juvenile Society w/ Drew P, Flow Simpson, KVLT and more, Club Red, 7 p.m., $10-$13
Paul Cauthen w/ American Longspurs, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Sugar Thieves w/ The Sweet & Low Horns and Brian Keith Wallen, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10
MARCH 4
Bleep Bloop, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Hippo Campus w/ Avid Dancer, Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $15-$17
Ian Moore, Rhythm Room, 5 p.m., $12-$15
“Punk Nite PHX” w/ DJ Yawns, Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free
MARCH 5
Layden & The Lion w/ The Blood Feud Family Singers and Andy Warpigs, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
To Speak of Wolves and Rival Choir w/ Conspire, Archetypes Collide, Skyview and Without Falter, Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Whitney Rose w/ D.L. Marble, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10-$12
MARCH 6
Immolation w/ Lago, Deadspawn, Plaguespreader and more, Club Red, 6 p.m., $17-$20
Puscie Jones Revue, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5
MARCH 7
The Darts w/ Weird Omen and Electric Children, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m. $6-$8
DJ Shane Kennedy’s Mondo Twang Ecleticana, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free
Kozmonaut, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Lucky Devils, Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., free
What’s the Big Idea? Jazz Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free
MARCH 8
G. Love & Special Sauce w/ City of the Sun, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $27.50
Groves w/ War Mountains, Northern Motel and Nothing on the Moon, Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
The Railsplitters w/ The Haymarket Squares, Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $5
The Rumjacks w/ Cockswain, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
The Stunt Queen Tour w/ Mykki Blanco and Cakes Da Killa, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $18-$20