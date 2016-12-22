Live Music Calendar December 22-January 12

DECEMBER 22

Courtney Marie Andrews w/ Justin Moody, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

Dragonfly w/ The Soft Eyes, Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

The Limit Club, Not Breathing, Terminal 11 and Tsone, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8

Spaced Out w/ The Guild and Sigh and Galore, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., $5

DECEMBER 23

Kenny Holland, Luxxe and Wanderer, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., free

Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Greyhound Soul, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$8

Vinyl Station w/ The Sugar Thieves and Treasurefruit, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10

DECEMBER 24

Cheap Thrills, Sean Watson and Jared Alan, Crescent Ballroom, 10 p.m., free

The Rocket 88’s and Mike Eldred, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10

Blind Boys of Alabama, Musical Instrument Museum, 2 p.m., $48.50-$63.50

Pain Proof Punks and The Dipshit Sideshow w/ DJ Reubot, Yucca Tap Room, 9 p.m.,

DECEMBER 25

Moons Eat Stars and Josh Bennett, The Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., free

I am Hologram, E Alo, Manifest Sound and Vibe Antenna, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m.

DECEMBER 26

The Lowlands, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Gila River Arena, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$71.25

DECEMBER 27

Mannheim Steamroller, ASU Gammage, 8 p.m., $35.50-$120.50

Ainsworth, Arden Klawitter + The Powerclaps, Justin Moody, Egg Princess and MKLA, Trunk Space, 7 p.m., $6

What’s the Big Idea? Jazz Trio, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., free

DECEMBER 28

Lil Uzi Vert, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $28-$50

El Ten Eleven, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Genocide Pact, Sex Prisoner and Woundvac, 51 West, 7 p.m., $8

Expos, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5-$7

DECEMBER 29

Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound, Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $45-$75

Man Hands, Sink and Labor Party, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Wyves, Barefoot and Vista Kicks, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $10

Coobee Coo and Dirty Sunset, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

DECEMBER 30

The Real Fits, El West, The Deadbeat Cousins and Pipelights, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Ryan Sims Band, Copper Blues, 9:30 p.m., free

Decadence NYE 2016 Day 1 w/ Disclosure, Porter Robinson, Marshmello, Deadmau5 and more, Rawhide Event Center, 5 p.m., $179-$399

Ben Anderson, Ghost Cat Attack, Jenny Jarnagin and Jane N’ The Jungle, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10

Bad News Blues Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Tristan, The Rebel Lounge, 11:30 p.m., free

DECEMBER 31

Steel Panther, Livewire, 9 p.m., $42

Straight No Chaser, Mesa Arts Center, 8 p.m., $49-$160

Decadence NYE 2016 Day 2 w/ DJ Snake, Zedd, The Chainsmokers and more, Rawhide Event Center, 5 p.m., $179-$399

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Celebrity Theatre, 9 p.m., $43-$53

Jim Brickman, Musical Instrument Museum, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $43.50-$58.50

Dirty Heads w/ Katastro, Mouse Powell, Neato and Highest Conspiracy, Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $38.50-$75

Soul Power Band, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $15

Sara Robinson, Captain Squeegee, Japhy’s Descent, The Haymarket Squares, The Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $10

Kalliope, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and Sean Watson, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17

Banana Gun, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$10

JANUARY 1

Jerusafunk, Stig and House of Stairs, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

JANUARY 2

Open Mic Night, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 3

Badflower, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Vox Vocis and Televangelist, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

DJ Shane Kennedy’s Mondo Twang Eclecticana, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free

JANUARY 4

Emby Alexander, Emily Davis and the Murder Police and Sydney Sprague, Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10

Thee Fine Lines and Cheap Hotels, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dennis Rowland, Diana Lee and Greg Warner, ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m., $12.65-$38.90

JANUARY 5

Modern Royal, Overslept, Wanderer, Silver & Gold, Tree Season, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Pinata Protest and Andy Warpigs, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 6

The Number Twelve Looks Like You w/ American Standards, The Rebel Lounge, 6 p.m., $13-$15

The Beta Machine and Vinyl Station, The Pressroom, 6:30 p.m., $35-$125

Big Nick and The Gila Monsters, Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Black Rose Phantoms, Creepsville 666, Buried in Red, The Freak Billyz and Grimrose, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Whitney Peyton, Club Red, 6:30 p.m., $13

Friday Night Funk, Crescent Ballroom, 11:30 p.m., free

JANUARY 7

The Devil Makes Three, Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $15-$115

TV Girl, Poppet, Electrisad, Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $10

Caught a Ghost, Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $3

Grave Danger, We Might Be Wasted, True Rivals, Contradiktion, Jack The Cat, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Moon to Sun, Promise to Myself, Cuervo and Glencove, The Rebel Lounge, 5 p.m., $8-$10

The Rocket 88’s, Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10

Gonzo, Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12

JANUARY 8

Mike Eldred Trio, Rhythm Room, 6 p.m.$8

Former Friends of Young Americans, The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $5

Waveformanalogueresearch, Crescent Ballroom, 9 p.m., free

The Ganderers, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 9

Carvin Jones, The Monastery, 6 p.m., free

JANUARY 10

John Paul White, Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

DJ Shane Kennedy’s Mondo Twang Eclecticana, Valley Bar, 9 p.m., free

JANUARY 11

Dawes, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $30-$43

Stitched Up Heart and Letters From the Fire, The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $13-$15

Pride Through Strife, Zolopht and Poolsyde, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 12

The Aggrolites, Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$21

Skull Drag, Terminally Ill and Psychedelic Medusa, Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Minor Morals w/ Arms Reach, Lesser Degree, Lower Depths, Momentum, Snake Way and Bad Idea Central, 51 West, 6 p.m., tickets TBA

Artesyn, Emerald Isle, Paranova, November Skies, Shawshank Redeemed and Cries of the Captive, Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$12