Live Music Calendar April 6-19

APRIL 6

Acapulco Five-O

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Bestial Mouths w/ Λøn, DJ Zander

Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $10-$12

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

WestWorld, 9 p.m., $28

Gaby Moreno

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$38.50

Hip Hop Concert

Club Red – West, 7 p.m., $10-$15

Hippie Sabotage

Livewire, 7 p.m., $17-$97

Lee Harvey Osmond

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15

No Jumper Tour

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $20-$50

Uno. Dos. Tres. Shoot!

Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5-$7

APRIL 7

Acid Mothers Temple

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14

Amy White and Al Petteway

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$38.50

Blu Jama Pajama Party

The Pressroom, 9 p.m., $10

Bring Me the Horizon

Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $38.50

Classic Example Band

Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center, 6 p.m., free

Expiration Date

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12

George Bowman & Bluesmen

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Korn

WestWorld, 9 p.m., $33

Necronauts

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Sammy J

Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $18

APRIL 8

Alice Cooper w/ CO-OP

WestWorld, 7:30 p.m., $33

Clean Bandit

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $20

Dope w/ Combichrist

Club Red, 6 p.m., $22-$25

Downtown Music Stroll

Symphony Hall, 2 p.m., $30

Greyhound Soul

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$8

Hannah Wants

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $20

Harper and the Moths

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Illenium w/ Crywolf

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $30-$50

Jon McLaughlin

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20.50-$28.50

KC and the Sunshine Band

Tempe Diablo Stadium, 7 p.m., $29.99-$200

Lakeside Music Fest

Estrella by Newland Communities, 12 p.m., free

Luau

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $6-$8

Phoenix Lights

Margaret T. Hance Park, Time TBA, $119-$399

Recycled Percussion

Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32

Roberto Tapia

Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $46-$106

Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $15

Teenage Bottlerocket w/The Mr. T Experience

Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Y&T

Livewire, 7 p.m., $17-$22

APRIL 9

Amorphis

Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $25-$60

Classic Albums Live presents David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Chandler Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $26-$38

The Delta Bombers

Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Francine Reed

The Nash, 3 p.m., $15-$25

Gost

Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $10-$13

Hi-Rez

Pub Rock Live, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20

Igor & the Red Elvises

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

Keys N Krates w/ Crizzly

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $25-$45

Phoenix Lights

Margaret T. Hance Park, Time TBA, $119-$399

Pig & Dan

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $20

Steven Moeckl

Musical Instrument Museum, 2 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

The Werks

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12

APRIL 10

Aaron Neville Duo

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out

Ali Ryerson and the M-Squared Quartet

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

ASU Vocal Music Showcase

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $10

Big Lazy

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10

Minus the Bear

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50

A Perfect Circle

Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $45-$250

Thursday

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45

The Wind + The Wave

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $11-$13

APRIL 11

Bastille

Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$45

The Big Lazy

Rbar, 7:30 p.m., free

DJ Shadow

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45

Foxygen

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$23

Larry & His Flask

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $15

Power Trip

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Simple Plan

Livewire, 6 p.m., $27.50

APRIL 12

Dave B w/ Salty Brasi

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $14-$17

Frank Lloyd Wright Experience – Symphony No. 12

Frank Lloyd Wright, 6 p.m., $200

The Head and the Heart

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$54

Lucky Devils

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free

Mondo Cortez

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Red

Club Red, 7 p.m., $20

APRIL 13

24th Street Wailers

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

Arizona Wind Symphony

Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10

Breakbot

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20

Chicano Batman

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $13-$15

End of Pipe

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Glass Animals

Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $26

Marquee Brass

Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30-$45

Sadistik w/ Nacho Picasso, Rafael Vigilantics

Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Susto

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

APRIL 14

AudioDrama Octet

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Symphony Hall, 7:30 p.m., $25-$93

Black Irish Texas

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dayshell w/ Silver Snakes

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Dead Rabbits

Club Red, 6 p.m., $15

The Father Figures

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5

Grown & Sexy Weekend

Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$127.50

La Santa Cecilia

Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45

Lethal Injektion

Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $10-$12

Mason w/Harper and the Moths, The Lonesome Wilderness

Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10

Reverend K.M. Williams

Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

APRIL 15

98 KUPD Brufest w/Offspring

Fear Farm, 12 p.m., $49-$125

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Symphony Hall, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $25-$93

Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13

Grown & Sexy Weekend

Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$127.50

Los Hell Gamblers

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Peter & Will Anderson Trio

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15

Phunk Junkeez w/ Moonshine Bandits

Livewire, 7 p.m., $17

Pirupa

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$25

Soul Power Band

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Suicide Girls

The Pressroom, 9 p.m., $20-$240

What a Time!

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15

APRIL 16

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels

Musical Instrument Museum, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $38.50-$53.50

Ghost Island

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10

NF

Livewire, 7 p.m., $23

Simple Malfunction

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Taylor Bennett

Club Red, 7 p.m., $15-$18

APRIL 17

Chiefs

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Hinds w/ Twin Peaks

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $16-$18

APRIL 18

ASU Jazz Repertory Band & Combos

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15

ASU Pan Devils Steel Band

Tempe Center for the Arts, 10 a.m., free

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$18

David Lindley

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50

Empire of the Sun

Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $35

Erra

Underground, 6 p.m., $13-$15

Kehlani

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45

Nick Moss Band

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Phoenix Chinese Arts Ensemble

Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $15

SOHN

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17-$20

Whiskerman

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $8-$10

APRIL 19

Dolan w/ DJ Abilities

Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Carlos Henriquez

Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30

Coheed and Cambria

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$110

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Reverend Horton Heat w/ Dale Watson

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $25-$50

Scattered Guts

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Suzy Bogguss

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Tove Lo

Livewire, 7 p.m., $23

The xx

Mesa Amphitheatre, 7 p.m., $40

APRIL 20

Anthrax w/ Killswitch Engage

Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$200

ASU Concert Jazz Band & Combos

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15

Blossoms

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Dandy Brown

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dreamcar

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out

Nicolas Jaar

Livewire, 8 p.m., $23

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company

Tempe Center for the Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $28-$34

Suzy Bogguss

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Trap Them

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $13-$15