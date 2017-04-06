Live Music Calendar April 6-19

APRIL 6
Acapulco Five-O
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Bestial Mouths w/ Λøn, DJ Zander
Valley Bar, 10 p.m., $10-$12
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
WestWorld, 9 p.m., $28
Gaby Moreno
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$38.50
Hip Hop Concert
Club Red – West, 7 p.m., $10-$15
Hippie Sabotage
Livewire, 7 p.m., $17-$97
Lee Harvey Osmond
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15
No Jumper Tour
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $20-$50
Uno. Dos. Tres. Shoot!
Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5-$7
APRIL 7
Acid Mothers Temple
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14
Amy White and Al Petteway
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$38.50
Blu Jama Pajama Party
The Pressroom, 9 p.m., $10
Bring Me the Horizon
Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $38.50
Classic Example Band
Village at Arrowhead Shopping Center, 6 p.m., free
Expiration Date
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12
George Bowman & Bluesmen
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Korn
WestWorld, 9 p.m., $33
Necronauts
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Sammy J
Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $18
APRIL 8
Alice Cooper w/ CO-OP
WestWorld, 7:30 p.m., $33
Clean Bandit
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $20
Dope w/ Combichrist
Club Red, 6 p.m., $22-$25
Downtown Music Stroll
Symphony Hall, 2 p.m., $30
Greyhound Soul
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $5-$8
Hannah Wants
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $20
Harper and the Moths
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Illenium w/ Crywolf
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $30-$50
Jon McLaughlin
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20.50-$28.50
KC and the Sunshine Band
Tempe Diablo Stadium, 7 p.m., $29.99-$200
Lakeside Music Fest
Estrella by Newland Communities, 12 p.m., free
Luau
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $6-$8
Phoenix Lights
Margaret T. Hance Park, Time TBA, $119-$399
Recycled Percussion
Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32
Roberto Tapia
Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $46-$106
Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $15
Teenage Bottlerocket w/The Mr. T Experience
Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Y&T
Livewire, 7 p.m., $17-$22
APRIL 9
Amorphis
Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $25-$60
Classic Albums Live presents David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
Chandler Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $26-$38
The Delta Bombers
Yucca Tap Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Francine Reed
The Nash, 3 p.m., $15-$25
Gost
Club Red – West, 6 p.m., $10-$13
Hi-Rez
Pub Rock Live, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20
Igor & the Red Elvises
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
Keys N Krates w/ Crizzly
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $25-$45
Phoenix Lights
Margaret T. Hance Park, Time TBA, $119-$399
Pig & Dan
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $20
Steven Moeckl
Musical Instrument Museum, 2 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
The Werks
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12
APRIL 10
Aaron Neville Duo
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., sold out
Ali Ryerson and the M-Squared Quartet
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15
ASU Vocal Music Showcase
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., $10
Big Lazy
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10
Minus the Bear
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50
A Perfect Circle
Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $45-$250
Thursday
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45
The Wind + The Wave
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $11-$13
APRIL 11
Bastille
Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$45
The Big Lazy
Rbar, 7:30 p.m., free
DJ Shadow
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45
Foxygen
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$23
Larry & His Flask
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $15
Power Trip
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Simple Plan
Livewire, 6 p.m., $27.50
APRIL 12
Dave B w/ Salty Brasi
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $14-$17
Frank Lloyd Wright Experience – Symphony No. 12
Frank Lloyd Wright, 6 p.m., $200
The Head and the Heart
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $39-$54
Lucky Devils
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free
Mondo Cortez
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Red
Club Red, 7 p.m., $20
APRIL 13
24th Street Wailers
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8
Arizona Wind Symphony
Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10
Breakbot
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20
Chicano Batman
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $13-$15
End of Pipe
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Glass Animals
Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $26
Marquee Brass
Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30-$45
Sadistik w/ Nacho Picasso, Rafael Vigilantics
Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Susto
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
APRIL 14
AudioDrama Octet
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Symphony Hall, 7:30 p.m., $25-$93
Black Irish Texas
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dayshell w/ Silver Snakes
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Dead Rabbits
Club Red, 6 p.m., $15
The Father Figures
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $5
Grown & Sexy Weekend
Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$127.50
La Santa Cecilia
Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45
Lethal Injektion
Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $10-$12
Mason w/Harper and the Moths, The Lonesome Wilderness
Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $10
Reverend K.M. Williams
Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
APRIL 15
98 KUPD Brufest w/Offspring
Fear Farm, 12 p.m., $49-$125
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Symphony Hall, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $25-$93
Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13
Grown & Sexy Weekend
Celebrity Theatre, 7 p.m., $45-$127.50
Los Hell Gamblers
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Peter & Will Anderson Trio
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $15
Phunk Junkeez w/ Moonshine Bandits
Livewire, 7 p.m., $17
Pirupa
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$25
Soul Power Band
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Suicide Girls
The Pressroom, 9 p.m., $20-$240
What a Time!
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $15
APRIL 16
Charles Lloyd and the Marvels
Musical Instrument Museum, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $38.50-$53.50
Ghost Island
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10
NF
Livewire, 7 p.m., $23
Simple Malfunction
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Taylor Bennett
Club Red, 7 p.m., $15-$18
APRIL 17
Chiefs
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Hinds w/ Twin Peaks
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $16-$18
APRIL 18
ASU Jazz Repertory Band & Combos
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15
ASU Pan Devils Steel Band
Tempe Center for the Arts, 10 a.m., free
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$18
David Lindley
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50
Empire of the Sun
Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $35
Erra
Underground, 6 p.m., $13-$15
Kehlani
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $25-$45
Nick Moss Band
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Phoenix Chinese Arts Ensemble
Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $15
SOHN
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17-$20
Whiskerman
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $8-$10
APRIL 19
- Dolan w/ DJ Abilities
Last Exit Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Carlos Henriquez
Mesa Arts Center, 7:30 p.m., $30
Coheed and Cambria
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $30-$110
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Reverend Horton Heat w/ Dale Watson
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $25-$50
Scattered Guts
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Suzy Bogguss
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
Tove Lo
Livewire, 7 p.m., $23
The xx
Mesa Amphitheatre, 7 p.m., $40
APRIL 20
Anthrax w/ Killswitch Engage
Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$200
ASU Concert Jazz Band & Combos
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15
Blossoms
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dandy Brown
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dreamcar
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out
Nicolas Jaar
Livewire, 8 p.m., $23
Scottsdale Musical Theater Company
Tempe Center for the Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $28-$34
Suzy Bogguss
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
Trap Them
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $13-$15