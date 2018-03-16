Kilt Trip: 6 St. Paddy’s Day Events around the Valley

In search of something fun and different to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Check out these events ranging from fitness to drinking, all in the Phoenix area.

2018 PHOENIX ST. PATRICK’S DAY FAIRE

If you’re looking to start your St. Paddy’s bright and early, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Faire is the place to be. Be like Vanessa Carlton and make your way downtown for Irish music (be prepared for lots of bagpipes), dancing and food at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix, stpatricksdayphoenix.org, Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $10-$12, free for children 12 and under.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY AT SHADY PARK: DOM DOLLA W/ CISZAK

EDM fans, get ready to party late into the night with Dom Dolla. Tickets are just $12 and Shady Park is an intimate venue where you can be right there with him celebrating the luck of the Irish!

Shady Park, 26 E. University Drive, Tempe, shadyparktempe.com, Saturday, March 17, 9 p.m., $12.

IRISH FOUNTAIN FEST

When the clock strikes noon on St. Paddy’s Day, the Fountain Hills fountain will gush emerald-colored water. Get outside and experience the beautiful weather with friends and family while celebrating with plenty of food and festivities.

Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, experiencefountainhills.org/events/2018/irish-fest, Saturday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., free.

POT OF GOLD MUSIC FESTIVAL

If you’ve been searching for a great way to find new music, food and beer while having fun for a whole St. Patrick’s Day weekend, check out the Pot of Gold Music Festival. Headliners include Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Rebelution and Russ. Tickets start at $75.

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, potofgoldaz.com, Chandler, Friday, March 16 to Sunday, March 18, noon to midnight, $75-$699.

SCOTTSDALE SHAMROCK CRAWL

Going out early means that you can get to bed sooner and wake up the next day feeling fine! Make your way out to Scottsdale this St. Patrick’s Day to find new bars and make new friends for this St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl in Old Town. Tickets are $20 and include three penny-drink vouchers, admission and more.

Old Town Scottsdale, 4209 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale, eventbrite.com/e/scottsdale-shamrock-crawl-st-patricks-day-bar-crawl-in-old-town-tickets-42654171776, Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $10.

BROOKS RUN HAPPY MORNING BrunCH RUN

Feeling fit this St. Patrick’s Day and want to try out some new running shoes? Burn off some calories before a night out drinking and demo new shoe releases by getting the chance to wear them for a 3-mile run. Afterwards, enjoy mimosas and pancakes courtesy of Altra Running and Road Runner Sports.

Road Runner Sports, 7077 E. Mayo Boulevard, Suite 150, Phoenix, eventbrite.com/e/brooks-run-happy-morning-brunch-at-road-runner-sports-scottsdale-tickets-43798050147, Saturday, March 17, 8 to 10 a.m., free.