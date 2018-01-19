It’s Not a Date: The best ways to celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day

If you’re not dating anyone, getting through Valentine’s Day can be a drag. While social media, restaurant staffs and your friends in relationships are frenzied, for everyone else, it’s just February 14. If you’re feeling Anti-Valentine’s Day this season, don’t let Cupid keep you down. Check out these “counterprogramming” options and celebrate on your own terms this year.

FIFTY SHADES OF GOOFY

Grab a friend and your sense of humor and join the millions of men across the country being dragged by their girlfriends to see Fifty Shades Freed this Valentine’s Day. The final film in the series is sure to be flashy, over-the-top and dramatic. Bonus points if you spot any couples over 40!

FORMAL FAST FOOD

While Tempe’s flashier restaurants are sure to be busy with dates and reservations, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to your favorite greasy, calorie-coma-inducing fast food(s). Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out are all within a mile or so of campus. No judgement.

ON DISPLAY

Take advantage of a night by yourself and look into local deals for students and residents at one of Tempe or Phoenix’s many museums and art galleries. From 3 to 9 p.m., general admission at the Phoenix Art Museum will be voluntary donation, as per their regular Wednesday schedule.

SWEAT IT OUT

As the middle of February brings out some of the nicest temperatures Arizona has to offer, take advantage of some mid 60-degree sun and go on a run, hike or walk. It can be hard to squeeze fitness into your calendar regularly, so grab some nature time while you still can.

OWN YOUR LONE

Why have a pity party when you can have a Single Party? Get together with friends who don’t have plans and do something fun in your dorm or apartment. Whether you’re cooking desserts, sampling wine or binging on some TV, you can still make a night out of it.

SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH

As grocery stores start preparing for their annual Valentine’s Day aisle overhauls, swing by and get an early start on those candy clearance deals. We hear conversation hearts taste a little better when they’re 30 percent off.