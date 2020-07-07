It’s Moving Time: relieve the stress with help of these services

By Michael Carpenter, College Times

Moving to a new place is fun most of the time, but it can be very stressful if you don’t know where to start. I have moved four times, and each time it got less stressful than the time before. If you know that you can’t do it yourself, recruit a moving company that you fully trust. My family helped me move the first time, and it really put into perspective how much work it is. From moving the big pieces of furniture, including couches and mattresses, to packing the boxes with items from your house, it is not easy. After the house is empty, the cleanup process is just as daunting. It’s safe to say I have used a moving company every time since then. I will never go back to moving a house on my own or with help from family or friends. That said, here are a few Valley moving companies that have reasonable prices.

LIGHT BROTHERS MOVING, 602-529-6107, TEMPE

Light Brothers Moving works closely with its clients to customize the services it provides based on a client’s specific needs and circumstances. It offers professionally trained moving teams to ensure items are handled with care. The team at Light Brothers knows clients do not want to spend additional time cleaning new or old places. They’ll take care of the burden for clients.

MUSCULAR MOVING MEN & STORAGE, 480-645-9271, LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT ARIZONA

Muscular Moving Men is a full-service moving and storage company based in Phoenix. Founded in 2008, Justin Hodge and Josh Jurhill had a simple idea to provide amazing moving service and great customer service at a competitive price. Hodge and Jurhill share an affinity for working out, hard work and attention to detail. By borrowing a truck and trailer from family and raising enough money to buy their first truck, the guys began completing household moves and treated every customer like a VIP. Over time, the founders have added liked-minded individuals to the team that believe in putting the customer needs first and taking care of the details. All movers are background checked, e-verified and trained in house to the Muscular Moving Men high standard. The movers here aspire to join the “A Team,” which was developed as a system to aspire for greatness. To be a member of the “A Team,” movers must be damage free, show up on time and receive great customer reviews. Each mover passes a Certified Packer & Loader test and training program when initially hired, and training is routinely assessed and updated to cover the ever-changing needs of our customers.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, 602-456-7882, LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT ARIZONA

Two Men and a Truck is the fastest-growing franchised moving company in the country and offers comprehensive home and business relocation and packing services. Its goal is to exceed customers’ expectations by customizing its moving services to specific needs. Two Men and a Truck moves apartments, condominiums, homes, businesses and everything in between. Whether moving down the street, across the country, or to a new home or business building, it’s available to help with managing relocation stress. The mission of Two Men and a Truck is to continuously strive to exceed its customers’ expectations in value and high standard of satisfaction.

POINDEXTER MOVING CO., 480-861-7633, TEMPE

The three partners started its logistics, transport and moving careers in Southern California. Seeing the opportunity to grow a thriving business, they relocated to the Tempe-Phoenix area. Pooling their savings, they purchased their first truck. Now, they have four trucks in their fleet serving the greater Phoenix area, with plans to add more trucks this year. As a departure from the usual moving company, they thought having three owners allowed them to better serve their clients, stay abreast of all moving assignments, and be present and accountable for all of the clients’ moving needs. In other words, they’re “hands on.” Poindexter employs more than 20 folks in the Phoenix/Tempe area. They plan to add opportunities for even more hard working and motivated individuals in the marketplace as they continue to grow.

MENTORS MOVING & STORAGE, 480-573-7827, PHOENIX

Mentors Moving & Storage was founded on the principles of hard work, superior customer service and an eagerness for community involvement. Mentors Moving & Storage has humble beginnings and was founded in 2006 by JR March. With a wealth of moving knowledge and experience, March broke from the large national chain of moving companies to start out on his own. After several years of hard work and excellent customer service, March tried his hand in other ventures, and set off for greener pastures. At that time, the company was sold to Jesse Lovan and Chris Shipp. Under new this new partnership, Mentors Moving & Storage has been offering an even higher level of customer service. Mentors Moving & Storage hold itself to higher standards. It employs the best and most-skilled movers and personnel. Most of all, they make sure they are trustworthy, hardworking and in good standing with the community. Second, they care about the moves, and that’s evident from the first point of contact. Most of all, they are honest and upfront in all aspects of clients’ moves from first consultation to the final bill. There are never any hidden fees or surcharges. CT