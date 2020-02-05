It’s Festival Season!

Six music events to groove to this spring

Annika Tomlin • College Times

Phoenix is one of top go-to places when it comes to spring festival season. There is a little bit of everything to suit every music listener. Not to mention all of the delectable food and stupendous interactive activities at every event. Each year the number of festivals in Phoenix seems to be growing and further expanding in the reach or music genre. Don’t forget your sunscreen and to drink water!

MCDOWELL MOUNTAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL (M3F)

THE TIME: 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6; and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8

THE PLACE: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1200 N. First Street, Phoenix

THE PRICE: $65 per day, $145 for three-day passes, VIP packages available

THE PEOPLE: Bon Iver, Rüfüs Du Sol, Lany, The Infamous Stringdusters, Crooked Colours, Thumpasaurus, Johnny Utah, Stick Figures

THE VIBE: M3F brings people of all ages together to in a way that celebrates all things about the Downtown Phoenix community, culture and a good cause. Not only is this one-of-a-kind celebration showcasing the arts of the Valley, it also helps gives back to the community. This year, 100% of the proceeds will be going toward a local charity in the Valley. A mix of electronic, indie, funk and jazz bands provide the soundtrack while local and regional restaurants like Freak Brothers Pizza and Jakes Treat Trolley provide the menu. Festivalgoers can also catch a relaxing yoga session before a set, join a drum circle conducted by AZ Rhythm Connection or witness local artists painting to the music throughout the weekend.

THE PLUG: m3ffest.com

INNINGS FESTIVAL

THE TIME: 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1

THE PLACE: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

THE PRICE: $99 per day, $149 for two-day passes, VIP packages are available

THE PEOPLE: Dave Matthews Band, Portugal. The Man, ZZ Ward, Boy Named Banjo, Weezer, Death Cab for Cutie, Pedro the Lion and The Struts

THE VIBE: This year’s Innings Festival will knock your expectations out of the park bringing together sports and music fans alike. This Valley staple brings together various rockers from all over to jam out to while participating in several baseball-themed activities and games. Don’t forget to grub while you’re there to some of the food from places like Pork on a Fork, El Jefe and Island Noodles. Fans can also look forward to appearances from MLB legends like Ryan Dempster, Jake Peavy and Rick Sutcliffe.

THE PLUG: inningsfestival.com

COUNTRY THUNDER

THE TIME: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16; and noon Friday, April 17, Saturday April 18 and Sunday, April 19

THE PLACE: 20585 E. Water Way, Florence

THE PRICE: $75 per day, $160 for four-day passes, VIP and camping packages available

THE PEOPLE: Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Luke Combs, Chicks with Hits, Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Eric Church

THE VIBE: Bust out your two-step boots and giddy up! Country Thunder is the annual country music festival that every country fan looks forward to. This shindig lasts for four days and brings some of the biggest names in the biz here to Florence. This festival stands out from the rest by being the only one that offers on-site camping for the whole weekend. Enjoy the headliners on the main stage or catch the other performances on the side stage and get involved in the rest of the wild western styled activities. “Glamping” options are also available.

THE PLUG: countrythunder.com/az

ARIZONA ROOTS

THE TIME: Noon Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23

THE PLACE: Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler

THE PRICE: $65 per day, $109 for two-day passes, VIP packages available

THE PEOPLE: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Steel Pulse, Vana Liya, Rebelution, The Expendables, Hirie

THE VIBE: Everything is going to be irie! Their first year went so well, Arizona Roots will be jamming its reggae and hip-hop feels for everyone to groove to with the same love and positivity it brought last year. Vibe with everyone around you with this soulful experience while listening to some of the top reggae performers. Don’t forget to get out all of your hippie gear to match the look and feel of the festival.

THE PLUG: arizonarootsfestival.com

CRUSH

THE TIME: 6 p.m. Friday, February 14

THE PLACE: Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler

THE PRICE: $49, VIP package available

THE PEOPLE: Audien, Carbin, Habstrakt, Jauzi, Tynan

THE VIBE: It’s an EDM rave on Valentine’s Day. Is there really more that needs to be said? With several years under its belt, Crush keeps on improving and giving an amazing experience to all of the Valley’s ravers. Love is the name and raving is the game. Don’t forget to get out or make a new festival totem pole that is Valentines themed and Instagram worthy.

THE PLUG: insomniac.com

PHOENIX LIGHTS

THE TIME: 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4

THE PLACE: The Park at Wild Horse Pass, W Wild Horse Pass Road Chandler

THE PRICE: $129 for weekend passes, VIP packages available

THE PEOPLE: Afrojac, MK (), Walker & Royce, NightMre

THE VIBE: The out-of-this world performance is back and with all new intergalactic lights and interactive experiences. Take me to your leader! Space buns and green alien everything is some of the staple pieces for this event. Be aware that Phoenix Lights is a cashless event, so any purchases made at the festival must be done with a preloaded wristband.

THE PLUG: phoenixlightsfest.com CT