Innings Festival: March 23-25, 2018

The inaugural Innings Festival took over Tempe Beach Park last weekend, attracting baseball and music fans alike. Attendees grooved to an alt/indie-centric soundtrack including Queens of the Stone Age, Sylvan Esso, The Avett Brothers, Local Natives, Cold War Kids, Gin Blossoms, Young the Giant and more. There was also a culinary twist with chef demos throughout the weekend and food vendors like Nomad Street Cuisine, The Spot and White Mountain Food Co. serving up festival favorites like tacos, fries, pizza and burgers. Festivalgoers were also able to take a swing at several baseball-themed games throughout the park. Zia Records’ pop-up tent was a hit, offering artist signings and music merch all weekend. With Tempe Town Lake as the backdrop, the ambiance was mellow yet energetic and the weather was mild, making the festival’s first year a home run in our book. Check out our highlights below.

Fans during Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones

Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Celisse Jones

Celisse Jones

Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones

Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones

Fans during Young the Giant | Celisse Jones

Young the Giant | Celisse Jones

Fans during Young the Giant | Celisse Jones

Cold War Kids | Celisse Jones

Cold War Kids | Celisse Jones

Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones

Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones

Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Bishop Briggs | Celisse Jones

Fans during Sylvan Esso | Celisse Jones

Sylvan Esso | Madison Rutherford

Sylvan Esso | Celisse Jones

Travis Alexander throws ball in Speed Pitch test | Celisse Jones

Gin Blossoms | Madison Rutherford

The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones

The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones

The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Zia Records pop-up shop | Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

The Decemberists | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones

Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones

Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Lord Huron | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Madison Rutherford

Local Natives | Celisse Jones

Local Natives | Madison Rutherford

Local Natives | Celisse Jones

Madison Rutherford

The Night Game | Celisse Jones