Innings Festival: March 23-25, 2018

The inaugural Innings Festival took over Tempe Beach Park last weekend, attracting baseball and music fans alike. Attendees grooved to an alt/indie-centric soundtrack including Queens of the Stone Age, Sylvan Esso, The Avett Brothers, Local Natives, Cold War Kids, Gin Blossoms, Young the Giant and more. There was also a culinary twist with chef demos throughout the weekend and food vendors like Nomad Street Cuisine, The Spot and White Mountain Food Co. serving up festival favorites like tacos, fries, pizza and burgers. Festivalgoers were also able to take a swing at several baseball-themed games throughout the park. Zia Records’ pop-up tent was a hit, offering artist signings and music merch all weekend. With Tempe Town Lake as the backdrop, the ambiance was mellow yet energetic and the weather was mild, making the festival’s first year a home run in our book. Check out our highlights below.

Fans during Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones
Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Celisse Jones
Celisse Jones
Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones
Queens of the Stone Age | Celisse Jones
Fans during Young the Giant | Celisse Jones
Young the Giant | Celisse Jones
Fans during Young the Giant | Celisse Jones
Cold War Kids | Celisse Jones
Cold War Kids | Celisse Jones
Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones
Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones
Mondo Cozmo | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Bishop Briggs | Celisse Jones
Fans during Sylvan Esso | Celisse Jones
Sylvan Esso | Madison Rutherford
Sylvan Esso | Celisse Jones
Travis Alexander throws ball in Speed Pitch test | Celisse Jones
Gin Blossoms | Madison Rutherford
The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones
The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones
The Avett Brothers | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Zia Records pop-up shop | Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
The Decemberists | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones
Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones
Fans during Lord Huron | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Lord Huron | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Madison Rutherford
Local Natives | Celisse Jones
Local Natives | Madison Rutherford
Local Natives | Celisse Jones
Madison Rutherford
The Night Game | Celisse Jones
The Night Game | Celisse Jones

