In With the New: 5 Ways to Ring in the New Year

Whether you’re a few years shy of a horizontal driver’s license or a veteran of Mill Avenue, there’s no excuse for staying in on New Year’s Eve. Since the creation of the Gregorian calendar, human beings have celebrated the arrival of the next year with reflection, gatherings and late-night partying. Keep the tradition alive with these five ways to ring in the New Year.

WITH THE DRAMA KIDS

S#!tfaced Shakespeare New Year’s Eve Show and Party

Embrace 2019 with open arms — and dinner and a show! To say that these Shakespearean performers take a few liberties with their scripts would be an understatement. Combining classically trained actors with a shot of whiskey, this special performance of Macbeth — fittingly titled Macbooze — will be followed by appetizers, desserts, a champagne toast and live stream of the New York City Times Square ball drop.

Phoenix Theatre, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, bit.ly/2Qlmv5t, 10 p.m., Monday, December 31, mature audiences only, $20-$40.

WITH THE HIGH-ROLLING CREW

New Year’s Eve With Borgeous

If you’re willing to dedicate the night to Old Town Scottsdale — and most likely, a surge-priced Uber — look no further than a Vegas vibe and EDM tunes at Maya Day and Nightclub. The indoor-outdoor club is known for its legendary DJ sets and with BORGEOUS planning to take the stage, this evening will surely follow suit. Speaking of suit — you’ll want to freshen up; there’s a strict dress code.

Maya Day and Nightclub, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, bit.ly/mayanye19, 9 p.m., Monday, December 31, 21 and over, $20.

WITH THE FRIENDS WHO LOVE MOZZARELLA STICKS

Dave and Buster’s New Year’s Eve

This all-ages New Year’s Eve celebration features an appetizer buffet – need we say more? From 5 to 8 p.m., the arcade wonderland hosts guests with two buffet packages featuring desserts, unlimited soft drinks, unlimited video game play and a $20-$25 Power Card. Ring in the New Year with the east coast via video screens of the Times Square celebration and hang around as late as you can!

Dave and Buster’s, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, bit.ly/2SwafMc, 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, December 31, all-ages, $35.21-$43.21.

WITH THE HIPSTERS

New Year’s Eve Block Party

The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Phoenix is three parties for the price of one, shutting down both Second and Third avenues for the occasion. Attendees can bounce between a handful of musical vibes with outdoor stages playing EDM with DJ Sean Watson and soul train classic ‘70s hits, as well as a drag disco dance party at Crescent Ballroom. Look out for tasty libations and grub from local food truck favorites and most importantly: heated tents.

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix, ticketf.ly/2BU3XjS, 8:30 p.m., Monday, December 31, 21-and-up, $15 advance.

WITH THE ROCKERS

New Year’s Eve with The Black Moods

Local group The Black Moods is a self-described blend of Bad Company and the Foo Fighters. Their New Year’s Eve performance will reunite fans from across the state who have seen the Arizona rockers grow through hundreds of dates across the Valley since their formation in 2010. If you’re looking to peek into the local music scene, this evening at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre is just the foray.

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe, bit.ly/2UjS8uN, 7:30 p.m., Monday December 31, all ages $20, balcony 21-and-up, $30-$40.

Words by Carson Mlnarik.