Hometown Matchup

VENEZIA’S AND ASU TEAM TO IMPRESS STUDENTS ONE (OVERSIZED) SLICE AT A TIME

BY Christina Fuoco-Karasinski, College Times

ASU students and fans can get their Venezia’s fix at sporting events throughout the year as the two have forged a partnership.

The pizzeria’s giant pepperoni and cheese pizza slices will be available for $9 at all football games at Sun Devil Stadium, baseball games at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, softball games at Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium and volleyball matches and gymnastics competitions at Wells Fargo Arena, as well as other events.

“As an Arizona State University alum, with a restaurant just a few minutes from campus, it is especially meaningful to be able to show our support for ASU with this partnership,” says Domenick Montanile, who opened the first Venezia’s Pizzeria in Tempe 21 years ago.

“It’s very important to us to show our support for our local sports teams. We look forward to a continued partnership with ASU and our community.”

Venezia’s will be the only pizza vendor at these ASU sporting events and receive ingame signage, mentions and activations, as well as inclusion in select ASU emails, social media posts and coupon books.

“My father-in-law is in the Sun Devil Club,” Montanile says. “I noticed they had a pizza place last year from out of state. I felt it would be great for ASU to have something local. We went through quite a few meetings. In the end, they felt it was a good fit.”

ASU fans should follow Venezia’s Pizzeria and ASU Athletics’ social media accounts for special Sun Devil discounts throughout the year.

“We want to introduce ASU fans across the Valley to Venezia’s who maybe are not close to Tempe or familiar with the first location,” says Sun Devil Sponsorships General Manager Brett Wallerstedt.

“The 20-inch party pizzas will be sold by the slice. There are brand-new pizza conveyor ovens that were part of the renovation to the stadium. It’s going to be about the same size as the personal size 8-inch pizza.”

Wallerstedt was familiar with Venezia’s prior to the partnership.

“I’ve been a fan of Southern and Mill original location. I’ve been frequenting this establishment for 15 years.

“We thought they would make a great partner because there are five locations here in the Valley. There’s a marketing value in promoting his establishment. For us, about the fan experience and having those unique food offerings.”

Venezia’s Pizzeria is a local, family-owned New York-style pizzeria with five locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert and Northeast Mesa. Venezia’s serves authentic Italian food; from classics like pizza, pasta, calzones, wings and sandwiches, to new and innovative menu items like Zero Crust Pizza Bowls and cauliflower crust pizza, to award-winning gluten-free menu items.

Other ASU partners include Someburros, which is owned by the Vasquez family. Tim Vasquez, who took over operations from his parents, played baseball at ASU and was drafted by the MLB. “That’s another tie-in with alums who have deep ASU ties,” he says.

Portillo’s is serving a limited offering of its sandwiches; the owner/operator of Chick- Fil-A at Mill Avenue and University as well as Riverview in Mesa is offering goodies. Kona Ice is serving refreshments and Dutch Bros. is bringing its mobile trailer to the stadium. Baked Bear will keep fans cool with ice cream sandwiches. Another partner, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, is owned by ASU Alum, Barrett Rinzler and Square One Concepts.

“It’s about how do we enhance our offerings,” Wallerstedt says. “With the stadium renovation, we have improved concourses, concessions and restrooms. It’s important for ASU Athletics to expand what we were doing from a food and beverage standpoint, with cooperation and collaboration with (facilities managers) Sodexo. It’s been a good evolution over the last couple years.”

Info: venezias.com or thesundevils.com