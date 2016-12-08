Home Away From Home For the Holidays: A survival guide on staying at school this season

Campus becomes a dead zone within minutes of the last pencil scratch on the last exam of the semester. The library closes. The dining hall is shuttered. Even the on-campus Starbucks goes dark. While most students head home for the holidays, some remain through winter break, bunking in their dorms or apartments.

Campus becomes a winter wasteland, but your regular routine is absolutely wrecked on Christmas Day, when most businesses close. If you’re determined to have a good holiday on your own, try substituting some of these alternatives in place of your usual traditions.

MORNING

Instead of waking up at 7 a.m. to watch your little brother unwrap gifts – Savor a few extra hours of sleep, just for you.

You won’t be devouring your mom’s pancakes – instead, head to IHOP – for some breakfast and people watching – you’ll be surprised how many people hit up breakfast joints because they can’t cook!

Instead of rushing over to another family member’s house – snuggle in for some serious binge TV. TNT usually plays a 24-hour-marathon of “A Christmas Story” and Freeform offers holiday movies all day long. Try to count how many times you actually hear,“You’ll shoot your eye out.”

AFTERNOON

Forgo that usual food hangover – see things from a different perspective and hike a nearby mountain. A-Mountain is a short walk from campus. How different does Tempe look on a day like this?

Stop mindlessly scrolling through social media – visit Starbucks and thank a barista for suffering through coffee orders on a holiday. Most locations open early in the morning and close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Instead of filling up on leftover candy – splurge and treat yourself to some food from Jack in the Box for lunch.

EVENING

Normally you’d be napping amidst wrapping paper – but this year you can go see a movie. The busiest day to catch a flick is on Christmas so make sure to arrive early, hit one of the places you can make a reservation, or go at an odd time, like maybe 11:30 p.m. Some fun options from the current holiday line-up include, “Rogue One: A Star War Story” or “Why Him?” Skip “Manchester by the Sea.” Way too depressing for Christmas.

Instead of listening to your siblings bark and growl as they gloat over their new gifts – enjoy some real animals at the Phoenix Zoo. Or go after dark and see ZooLights. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., featuring a dazzling display that takes 14 weeks to assemble.

Instead of putting on pajamas and binge-eating mashed potatoes and gravy – put on some ice skates and head to CitySkate in downtown Phoenix. The outdoor ice rink is a perfect place to feel festive and opens at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Instead of feeling alone – call up your family and friends and talk to them about their day.