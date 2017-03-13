Hey Batter, Batter: ASU Baseball hopes to swing hard this season

Baseball season comes out of nowhere —fast like a curveball. This season, the Sun Devil Baseball team is covering all their bases with a promising team and plenty of games for students to catch.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium, the baseball field the Sun Devils call home, will host 33 games this season against teams like Pac-12 adversaries UCLA, Washington State, Oregon State and Stanford.

The Stadium was recently ranked the No. 1 venue for collegiate baseball in the West by D1Baseball.com, a fact that fans won’t let rival University of Arizona forget when the two compete in April.

While peanuts and Cracker Jacks are a given, the real treat is the roster the Sun Devils have going for them this year.

Their 2016 recruiting class was named the nation’s best in September, marking the fourth time the Sun Devils have claimed the recruiting title.

“It is a really superb class,” Head Coach Tracy Smith said in the title’s announcement. “Sun Devil Baseball has always attracted top-talent from all around the country. Being here only a short time, it is easy to see why. This place is special.”

One 2016 class signee, freshman Spencer Van Scoyoc, was selected in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays but decided to attend ASU instead.

“Spencer is one of the top two-way players in the nation,” Smith said in September. “He already commands one of the most advanced left-handed breaking balls in the 2016 class in the country.”

Van Scoyoc was starting pitcher for one of the games during the Sun Devils’ Opening Weekend, marking the first time a freshman started Opening Weekend since 2012.

The Sun Devils faired well during their opening series, winning all three games against Northwestern. The series marked the first time in Arizona State history that the team opened against a Big Ten opponent.

In addition to this season’s new players, senior Eder Erives was named to the preseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award.

Erives, who struck out 73 batters last season, is the first Sun Devil to be named to watch for the award since Ryan Burrs in 2014.

While the team stumbled with a few losses against Texas Christian and Oklahoma State during the tail end of February, March looks to be a busy month for the team.

The Sun Devils will play 11 home games in an 18-day span. The team’s national recognition, mix of new and old talent and fervor for the game will surely keep the season full of surprises.