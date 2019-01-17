Hearts & Crafts: 5 DIY Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For Your Special Someone

Love is in the air! It’s Valentine’s Day and you’re probably thinking about what to get your friends or significant other this year. Valentine’s Day gifts can get pricey and candy can be overrated, so making your gift is a cheap alternative that can often do an even better job of showing your loved one you care. Making your Valentine’s Day present doesn’t have to be complicated and if you put your heart into it, your loved one is sure to notice the extra effort.

1. Memory Jar

Make your loved one a jar full of memories you’ve shared together. By writing your memories down, it will help you remember and will show them how important those moments are to you.

What You’ll Need:

A jar

Paper slips/sticky notes

A pen

A Sharpie to decorate the jar (optional)

Write a memory on each slip of paper and fill the jar. You can decorate the jar with Sharpies too! Your loved one is sure to enjoy remembering all the good times you two have shared.

2. “52 Things I Love About You” Book

Another simple gift, this booklet is an easy way to show that special someone how much you love them.

What You’ll Need:

A deck of cards

2 binder rings

A single hole punch

Sharpie

On each card, write something you love about your S.O. and punch two holes in the card. When you’re done, use the binder rings to connect the cards into a booklet to give as a gift. This is a sweet and sentimental present that really shows you care.

3. Letters For When…

If you have envelopes and paper, then you can easily pull off this DIY Valentine’s Day gift. All you need to do is write some notes for your loved one for different occasions.

What You’ll Need:

Envelopes

Paper

Markers for decorating

Some examples are, “A letter for when you have a bad day,” “A letter for when you fail a test” or “A letter for when you miss me.” These notes don’t have to be long to show your loved one that you are thinking of them and care about them. These are especially great if you and your loved one live far apart. When your letter is written, feel free to decorate your envelope and letter with markers to make it fun and colorful.

4. Valentine’s Day Sugar Scrub

If your significant other loves to be pampered, then they will likely love a good sugar scrub. This Valentine’s Day sugar scrub smells great and is sure to make their hands and feet feel super soft.

What You’ll Need:

1 cup sugar

1 cup freeze-dried strawberries

3/4 cup coconut oil

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

5. Sharpie Mugs

Everybody loves mugs. Make your loved one a custom mug and they will be sure to think of you every time they use it.

What You’ll Need:

A mug

A Sharpie

An oven

All you need to do is design your mug with Sharpies and let it sit for 72 hours. Next, put it in a cold oven, set the temperature to 425 degrees and let bake for one hour. Afterwards, let it cool and you’re good to go! Just make sure to hand-wash your mug.

Words by Ally Richmond.