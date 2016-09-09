Heart of Maroon and Gold: Couple co-authors ASU children’s book

Jason and Taylor Ake’s love story started at ASU homecoming in 2005, when Taylor was a freshman and Jason was a junior. Nearly a decade later, after graduating, getting married and having two daughters, they’re going back to their maroon and gold roots to tell a different story: “Protectors of the A.’”

“Protectors of the ‘A’” is a children’s book that the husband and wife co-authored and released through their independent publishing company, Sun Devil Storytellers on July 22. Jason says they started “really pushing it hard” on August 1. They have already sold all 300 copies from the book’s first run.

The book takes the reader on a whimsical journey of ASU traditions, walking them through what they need to do to protect the “A” from rivals like the Wildcats, the Ducks, the Trojans, the Beavers and the Bears.

Taylor says the last scene of the book features the three young protagonists looking at “A” Mountain with maroon and gold capes on, “ready to take on the world.”

“We wanted to create a story where the kids became super heroes of the school,” Taylor says. “So toward the back of the book they have capes on…they’ve become the protectors. Children love the idea of being the protector. They love the idea of being the super hero.”

The couple initially wanted to write the book to share their adoration for their alma mater with their two daughters. They wanted to accurately represent the heart and soul of ASU, which was something they felt was previously absent in children’s books.

“We love reading to our two girls,” Jason says. “It’s just like a big value that we have. Prior to ‘Protectors of the ‘A’,’ there were only two ASU children’s books and they were just kind of lacking the true heart of ASU.”

The Akes chose the tradition of protecting the “A” because it conveys a deeper message of preserving something important and valuable. They hope their “heart of maroon and gold” is palpable throughout the book.

“It was more about sharing our love of ASU and the traditions of ASU with our kids and wanting them to be raised not just loving Sparky, not just loving maroon and gold, not just loving ASU football or baseball, but truly loving the university,” she says.

Jason says he and Taylor always joked about co-authoring a children’s book. A year ago, Jason had an epiphany.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I woke up Taylor and I told her I had this idea for an ASU children’s book. She said, ‘Yeah, I’m going back to sleep.’ From there, we just started writing and started having some fun with it.”

Once the couple decided they could no longer tweak the story, they sought feedback from editors and close confidants. The next step was to incorporate illustrations. The book’s illustrator is Jason’s close friend and co-worker Jef Caine, a graphic designer at Jason’s full-time job as creative director at Central Christian Church.

“I always share what we’re working on, personally, and I shared that I was working on this children’s book and he said, ‘I’ve always wanted to illustrate a children’s book,’ and Jef’s style is exactly what I was looking for,” Jason explains.

“We started with drawings and we went to digital. It was just a really cool progression because we worked so closely together. We were able to really fine-tune exactly what we were looking for and he embellished it with all the fun little things. It was really organic from the get-go and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

The couple says they are “blown away” by the support and positive feedback they’ve received since the book’s debut.

“It’s been great seeing the camaraderie among alumni,” Jason says.

In addition to providing future Sun Devils with an inspiring story, the couple are donating 5% of all book sales to ASU scholarship programs. Jason, who is originally from Flagstaff, says he wouldn’t have moved to Tempe without his scholarship.

“The partnerships that have started to happen over this have been really amazing and just seeing where doors have been opened as we’re having conversations with people and the responses have just been overwhelmingly positive,” he says.

The book can be purchased on Amazon, the “Protectors of the ‘A’” website—protectorsofthea.com—and at Cactus Sports on Mill Avenue in Tempe. Jason and Taylor are also working on getting the book on shelves at the ASU bookstore and Barnes and Noble.

The couple is tight-lipped about the details, but they hope to produce more ASU-themed books in the next couple years.

“Once you’ve been through it, you’ve had the good days and the bad, you’re excited about it and you love the school for what it’s provided and the friendships that you’ve made,” he says. “We wanted to carry that out in the book.”