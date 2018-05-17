Half Time: Four Phoenix staycation spots that won’t break the bank

No one wants to visit the Valley during the sweltering summer months, but if you’re stuck here, you might as well make the most of it! We’re talking taking a dip in a state-of-the-art swimming pool, taking a nap in a luxurious king-size bed or taking a selfie on a private balcony. But you don’t have to break the bank to live in the lap of luxury this summer. One reprieve from the sizzling temps is the opportunity to stay at five-star hotels for half the peak-season price. Here are four Phoenix hotels with sweet summer hookups, so you can get your staycation on and still have some cash left over to splurge on a sumptuous meal, cocktail or craft brew.

FOUND:RE

An urban artistic oasis

THE STAY

Minutes away from major landmarks like the Phoenix Art Museum and trendy eateries like Fair Trade Café, Found:RE is the ultimate urban oasis. It’s also located across the street from the light rail, so most downtown destinations are within reach. With a large, modern lobby and comfy, loft-inspired rooms, Found:RE is luxurious without being pretentious. Each room features custom furnishings with an industrial feel, floor-to-ceiling windows and walls adorned with local art, evoking an upscale but approachable vibe. Guests will also enjoy cozy beds, soft towels, comfy bathrobes and a Keurig coffeemaker, but the real showstopper is the spacious shower. With a unique design and unparalleled water pressure, this extravagant amenity is an excellent example of how Found:RE goes above and beyond. Gourmet twists on down-home gastronomic delights take center stage on the menu at MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails. We recommend the mac and cheese bites or truffle fries for a flavorful and filling, yet affordable, snack. And if you don’t feel like going downstairs to the restaurant, in-room dining is available!

THE SPECIALS

Take advantage of Found:RE’s “Summer Fun Package” from now until the start of September. In addition to a room with rates as low as $149, the package includes sunblock, sunglasses, a personal pool floatie and a $50 poolside food and beverage credit.

THE INSIDE SCOOP

Found:RE is a fully functioning art gallery that exclusively features pieces by Arizona artists. In addition to art around every corner, the hotel offers photo ops galore — check out the beach-themed mural by the pool or the giant neon sign encouraging you to “FIND YOURSELF” out front.

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix

602.875.8000

foundrehotels.com

@foundrephx

HOTEL PALOMAR

Style and sophistication in the city center

THE STAY

Right across from Talking Stick Resort Arena and a stone’s throw away from Chase Field, Hotel Palomar is the perfect place to stay if you want to catch a game. It’s also within walking distance of dozens of downtown bars and restaurants and is the premier destination if swimming and sipping on cocktails is your scene; Palomar’s rooftop bar and pool, Lustre, kicks off its “100 Days of Summer” event series this month, which will feature poolside bands, DJs and more all summer long. This modern boutique motel combines comfort and sophistication, from the living room-like lounge adjacent to the hotel’s bar and restaurant to the plush throw pillows and leather and gold accents in each room, while panoramic windows provide stunning views of the city center. Bump some tunes with the portable Bluetooth speakers or stretch out with the yoga mat provided in each room, or cruise around downtown on a complimentary Kimpton bike.

THE SPECIALS

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Hotel Palomar’s rates are reduced by 54 percent, with rooms starting at $199 per night.

THE INSIDE SCOOP

Hotel Palomar’s “Fast Forward to Summer Package” includes a daily $25 dining credit, so treat yourself to dinner and drinks at Blue Hound Kitchen and Cocktails. This New American eatery serves innovative, seasonally inspired fare, featuring an atmosphere that seamlessly blends both rustic and elegant elements. Standout menu items include dry-rubbed chicken bites paired with house-made pickles, braised Brussels sprouts with pork belly and parmesan, roasted citrus salad and handmade pasta tossed in basil pesto.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

2 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix

602.253.6633

hotelpalomar-phoenix.com

@palomarphx

THE PHOENICIAN

A relaxing resort experience with adventure around every corner

THE STAY

Trust us, you’ll never get bored at The Phoenician — amenities abound at Arizona’s premier resort destination. With seven pools, dozens of dining options, chic rooms with elegant, desert-inspired décor and a picturesque landscape that encapsulates the elegance and mystique of the Southwest, The Phoenician allows you to live large for less this summer. The resort blends the beauty of nature, art and architecture to create a unique aesthetic that is both relaxing and invigorating. The lush landscape includes a stunning two-acre cactus garden and sprawling lawns, while the lobby boasts high ceilings, luxurious lighting fixtures and fine art. The rooms boast 24-hour room service, marble bathrooms, signature bathrobes, a luxury bathtub, expansive balconies and much more. The hotel’s recently opened restaurant, Mowry and Cotton, offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience, laidback atmosphere and approachable, globally inspired fare with a local flair. The restaurant is running a special this summer that includes a buttermilk bun, two vegetable selections, a meat and fish selection and one dessert for $30, as well as 50 percent off select beverages. Must-try menu items include charred Brussels sprouts, caramelized cauliflower and the Pacific striped sea bass with ancho chili and lime crema. For dessert, we recommend the warm s’mores pie or peanut butter bar and a night cap — cappuccino that is! The coffee drinks are reasonably priced and come with a rock candy stirrer.

THE SPECIALS

Rooms start at $169 per night, which is more than half off the peak-season rate. Guests can enjoy this summer special from May 29 to August 31, along with complimentary self-parking.

THE INSIDE SCOOP

In 2017, the pools at The Phoenician got a major makeover. Be sure to check out the Mother of Pearl pool, which is lined with real pearls and cost an estimated $1 million to construct.

The Phoenician Resort

6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480.941.8200

thephoenician.com

@the_phoenician

MOXY TEMPE

Modern vacation vibes with a vintage twist

THE STAY

Located next to ASU, Moxy is a Millennial playground with a whimsical, vintage flair. The reception area features lush, contemporary-meets-retro-cool décor like trendy lighting fixtures, large rugs with colorful designs and antique art and seating arrangements. The spacious lobby is also the place to be this summer, with innovative fun for every night of the week: On Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy a themed movie night with $7 drink specials and complimentary popcorn and cotton candy; $5 margaritas and all-you-can-eat chips and salsa take over on Taco Tuesday; Blacklight Bingo brings glow-in-the-dark lemonade and neon snacks to the lobby from 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sunday Funday features a mimosa bar and $10 Bloody Marys from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests are greeted with an on-the-house cocktail upon check-in and can take advantage of all the amenities the common area has to offer, like free beach cruiser rentals, arcade games, an array of board games and a vending machine with Millennial essentials like selfie sticks and Polaroid film for poolside snaps, Kylie lip kits and fidget spinners. Or they can opt to go straight to their room, decked out with design elements that blend Pinterest and Pottery Barn, a balcony with beach chairs, ‘50s-inspired furniture and a 49-inch flat-screen with Netflix compatibility.

THE SPECIALS

Valid until August 6, Moxy’s “Summer Hibernation Package” encourages locals to beat the heat with a two-night stay in a spacious suite, a $50 food and beverage credit, a poolside cabana and beer bucket and a 2 p.m. late checkout starting at $89 per night.

THE INSIDE SCOOP

Upgraded rooms feature an acoustic guitar and record player, with a small selection of vinyls to spin while sipping your morning coffee. The lobby features a larger collection of records including old-school classics like The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Johnny Cash that you can take back to your room.

MOXY Phoenix Tempe/ASU Area

1333 S. Rural Road, Tempe

480.968.3451

moxy-hotels.marriott.com/hotels/tempe

@moxytempe