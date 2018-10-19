GTFO! October/November 2018

The Most Massive Woman Wins

Located across campus next to Raising Cane’s, Binary Theatre Company has been known to recruit some of Tempe’s most provocative, experimental performers for barrier-breaking shows. Their newest fare is no exception, tackling societal perceptions of female body image through monologues, scene and rhymes as four women sit in the waiting room of a liposuction clinic.

Binary Theatre Company, 970 E. University Drive, Tempe, binarytheatre.ticketleap.com/tmmww, times vary, Saturday, October 20, $10.

Rainbows Festival

This annual free street festival honors the diversity and history of Phoenix’s LGBTQ+ community, with two days of vendors, exhibitors, performers, fall weather and fun. Bringing in over 25,000 attendees each year, it’s the perfect opportunity to embrace your inner “Yass, queen,” and enjoy a buffet-worthy selection of food truck faves.

Heritage Square Historic District, 601 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, phoenixpride.org, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 20 to Sunday, October 21, free.

Stranger Things ‘80s Halloween Party

This Stranger Things tribute party makes “The Monster Mash” seem like old news. In celebration of Gameboys, side pony tails and the number eleven, costumes are welcome at this ’80s dance party which will spin songs from the show and also feature a themed photo booth and merchandise.

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix, crescentphx.com, 9 p.m. Friday, October 26, $10-$15.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Don’t get hot and flustered, use a bit of mustard! As the most interactive, outrageous cult film enters its fourth decade of screenings, join in on the fun with a showing from Phoenix’s shadow performance cast, Frankie’s Fishnets. From calling out to throwing toast to spookily sensual pre-show games, you’ll be shivering with antici…pation!

Alamo Drafthouse, 1140 E. Baseline Road, Tempe, drafthouse.com, 8 p.m. Friday, October 26 and 9 p.m. Saturday, October 27, $14.

Brunch-ish

Why wait until the Sunday hangover when you can start Saturday’s pre-game with brunch in the afternoon? With old school hip-hop tunes and good vibes, it’s all about the buffet and bottomless mimosas. Get your fill of decadent brunch-ish faves like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, fried potatoes and French toast.

Cabin Tempe, 410 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, brunchish5.eventbrite.com, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 27, free general admission before 3 p.m. and buffet options start at $25.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss

From Glee to Broadway, these vocal phenoms have proven themselves to be two of the most entertaining, funny and engaging performers of their generation. The spirit fingers and high notes will be in heavy supply as the two go back and forth live, delighting in duets, their showtune favorites and the songs that made them shine.

ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 3, $41-$125.

Mesa Music Festival

This homegrown music festival prides itself on being Arizona’s premier event for emerging artists and with 300 scheduled performers and multiple venues involved, it’s no wonder why. The free event only gets bigger every year, offering performers from a variety of genres, including L.A. rock trio Dreamers, as well as Arizona acts like Teammate Markus and Sunday At Noon.

Downtown Mesa, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa, mesamusicfestival.com, times vary, Thursday, November 8, to Saturday, November 10, free.

Mustache Crawl

While mustaches aren’t required at this Old Town Scottsdale bar crawl, they’ll certainly be in heavy supply. Don’t worry, it’s not BYOM – bring your own mustache – so if you haven’t been taking advantage of No Shave November, you can don the complimentary fake ’stashe that comes with three drink vouchers and admission.

Old Town Gringos Restaurant and Bar, 4209 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale, bit.ly/2RKr06X, 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 10, $10-$20.

Analyzing the 2018 Midterm Elections with The Pollsters

Exercising your right to vote is so “in” this year. No matter which side of the political spectrum you fall on, an election’s results affect you, which is why ASU hosts Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson and Democratic writer and speaker Margie Omero for a conversation analyzing the results of the 2018 midterms, considering its key issues, turns and the influence of pop culture.

ASU Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange Mall, Tempe, eiseverywhere.com/anderson, 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, free.

Urban Sol

Join Phoenix’s urban artist scene — the DJs, MCs, graffiti artists and dancers who established the city’s flavor — for a lively night out alongside ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts. Check out the free performances and demonstrations as well as opportunities to take part in the art.

Galvin Playhouse, 51 E. Tenth Street, Tempe, filmdancetheatre.asu.edu, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, November 18, free.