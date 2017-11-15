GTFO! November/December 2017

POLAR EXPRESS

Relive your childhood by riding the Grand Canyon Railway Polar Express from Williams, Arizona to “The North Pole.” Enjoy holiday spirit, cookies and a gift from Santa on this hour-and-a-half round trip ride to Christmas headquarters.

Grand Canyon Railway, 233 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard, Williams, thetrain.com, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 16 through Saturday, January 6, $41-$53.

PILGRIM-A-PALOOZA

What better way to get in the Thanksgiving spirit than eating turkey? How about laughing at the people who started the tradition? The Pilgrim-a-Palooza improv act will be based in the age of the pilgrims, with humor that transcends to recent times.

National Comedy Theatre, 1111 S. Longmore, Mesa, nctphoenix.com, 7:30 p.m., Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18, $12-$14.

HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER

Holiday cheer with a modern beat: Is there any better way to get in the holiday spirit? Watch a rendition of the traditional play with a hip-hop twist. The show will feature 12 all-star dancers and a DJ remixing the classic Nutcracker soundtrack.

Comerica Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, phxsoul.com, 7 p.m., Sunday, November 19, $79.50.

THE MAINE

Listen to a night of alternative rock music with Tempe native band The Maine, featuring the bands Dreamers and Night Riots. The Maine will perform at The Van Buren for the Phoenix leg of their third music tour.

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, thevanburenphx.com, 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 22, $26-$40.

ARIZONA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Looking for a new car or wishing you were looking for a new car? Check out the latest models of auto industry leaders’ cars during this four-day show. You’ll have the opportunity to test drive a variety of cars and admire dream-worthy, high-end luxury cars.

Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, autoshowphoenix.com, Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26, $10.

FIESTA DOG SHOW

If dogs are man’s best friend, then this show is a friendship festival for the ages. Over 1,000 dogs, including puppies, will be strutting their stuff, showcasing their obedience, rally, conformation and dock diving skills. Watch these doggies excel while buying your own pet merchandise from the Pet Expo Pavilion.

Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, fiestadogshows.com, 9 a.m., Friday, November 24 to Monday, November 27, free.

GLENDALE GLITTERS SPECTACULAR WEEKEND

Light up the night with the 1.5 million LED lights seemingly adorning every inch of Historic Downtown Glendale. Count down and watch while Glendale’s mayor and council members light up the 16-block display for the first time this holiday season. While there, enjoy food vendors, a petting zoo, snow patch and, of course, a Santa visit.

Historic Downtown Glendale, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Glendale, glendaleaz.com, 5:30 p.m., Friday, November 24, free.

CITY SKATE OPENING

Grab your mittens and scarves and pretend winter is alive and real in Phoenix this November with the annual outdoor skating rink in Downtown Phoenix. The rink is celebrating this year’s return with a special welcome back party. Details about the special opening are still under wraps, but organizers expect it to kick off the rink’s best year yet.

CityScape, 1 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, phxicerink.com, 3 p.m., Saturday, November 25, $15.

TEMPE FALL FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Enjoy the art of over 350 artists from around the country at this 49th annual arts festival. In addition to admiring artists’ works, attendees can experience wine tasting, live music and the Cottage Arts Marketplace selling soaps, candles and food products.

Downtown Tempe, 310 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, tempefestivalofthearts.com, 10 a.m., Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3, free.

ALICE COOPER’S CHRISTMAS PUDDING

Rock out to Alice Cooper with Slash and Rob Halford, as well as Filter, Nita Strauss, Gary Mule Deer, Edgar Winter, SIXWIRE and more. The event’s proceeds will celebrate the Christmas spirit in a hardcore way and proceeds will go toward Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Center.

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, celebritytheatre.ticketforce.com, 7 p.m., Saturday, December 9, $120-$750.