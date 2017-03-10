GTFO! March 9-March 22

ST. PATRICK’S DAY FAIRE

If you’re too young for the bars or too tired of the same beers, celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an authentic faire and parade. After Irish dancers, bag pipers and performers gallivant through downtown on a float parade, they set up camp at Hance Park. The faire will feature music, food and Irish social clubs as well as Irish crafts and merchandise.

Irish Cultural Center at Hance Park, 1106 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, stpatricksdayphoenix.org, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 11, $8-$10.

RUNNING OF THE BILLS DUCK RACE

Who cares about the Fiesta Bowl game when there’s a Fiesta Bowl rubber duck race? The Running of the Bills Duck Race, put on by Shasta Pools, follows more than 10,000 rubber ducks floating down a canal. People can choose to adopt a duck in the race and earn a shot at winning a prize if their little duckling takes the lead.

Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, fiestabowl.org, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 11, free.

VIVA PHX DOWNTOWN MUSIC FESTIVAL

More than 75 performers and bands will take over Downtown Phoenix for one night only. We’re talking some of the independent music scene’s favorite artists, including The Maine, Girl Talk, Kaiydo, Joyce Manor and The Mowgli’s. Festivalgoers will receive a wristband that allows them access to all 18 participating venues and can choose to bounce around shows or chow down at the food trucks.

Downtown Phoenix, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, vivaphx.com, 6 p.m., Saturday, March 11, $25-$45.

ARIZONA ALOHA FESTIVAL

Picture it: cool breezes, ukuleles, grass skirts, coconuts, pineapple. You can experience all of the above plus grilled food, dancing, live music and vendors at a weekend away in Hawaii… at Tempe Beach Park. Arizona celebrates the culture of the South Pacific islands with this annual event.

Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, azalohafest.org, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, free.

L.A. ANGELS VS. L.A. DODGERS

It’s Los Angeles versus Los Angeles… in Tempe. The two California teams duke it out in the Arizona heat for spring training. If you’ve been sitting on Cactus League plans, this is the perfect chance to head to the outfield, grab some peanuts or Cracker Jacks and watch some ball!

Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe, tempe.gov/diablo, 1:10 p.m., Monday, March 13, $20-$75.

POT OF GOLD MUSIC FESTIVAL

The popular post-spring break festival is back and in the spirit with a pot of golden artists. Rock and rap music will both be well represented. Friday features Rae Sremmurd, Sublime with Rome and G-Eazy while Saturday night brings Fitz & the Tantrums, Death Cab for Cutie and Flogging Molly to the stage.

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, potofgoldaz.com, 11 a.m., Friday, March 17, to Saturday, March 18, $69-$350.

POPS GOES TO HOLLYWOOD

If the post-Academy Awards blues has you down, bounce back to the movies with a series of classic anthems performed by the Phoenix Symphony. The multimedia performance will let you sing (or hum) your heart out to scores and songs from movies like “Gone with the Wind,” “Titanic,” “Rocky,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Symphony Hall, 75 N. Second Street, Phoenix, phoenixsymphony.org, times vary, Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19, $25-$93

COOKIES & MILK 5K

What’s a better reward for running a 5K than fresh-baked cookies and ice cold milk? The course for this race takes runners through the 71-acre Scottsdale Sports Complex before bringing them back home for cookies, milk, a photo op with Roxy the Cow and custom cookies and milk medals.

Scottsdale Sports Complex, 8081 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale, cm5kr.com, 8 a.m., Sunday, March 19, $45-$50.

DISENCHANTED! THE MUSICAL

Everyone knows how the fairytale goes but the older you get, the more you may start to wonder what really would’ve happened. The answer lies in a hilarious musical hitting Mesa Arts Center. Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Belle and friends let loose and get raunchy in the musical that’s been called the Disney princess version of “Bridesmaids.”

Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa, mesaartscenter.com, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22, $45.

QUADRAPHOENIX SINGLE RELEASE SHOWCASE

Phoenix bands Sunset Voodoo, The Hourglass Cats, The Real Fits and The Sink or Swim may all have their own unique sound, but they do share a common ground: each band is passionate about bolstering and supporting the local music scene. Each band is also releasing a single on March 24. All four bands will be performing at Crescent Ballroom to promote their new music and support the local scene. The showcase will feature live painting, interactive activities and a raffle. Local non-profit Unity Through Community will also be featured at the 18 and up event.

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Ave., Phoenix, crescentphx.com, 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 24, $10 in advance, $12 at the door.