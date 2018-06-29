GTFO! June/July 2018

Four Peaks Summer School Beer Education

If IPAs intimidate you and you’re scared to venture into the craft realm, let Four Peaks Brewing Company hold your hand with their summer school beer classes. Each class includes beer samples, prizes and giveaways. Their June edition will focus on sensory training and the tasting process.

Handlebar Tempe, 680 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 109, Tempe, bit.ly/2tkFZc6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 28, $10.

Suds and Slides

If your sans-summer camp days have you feeling nostalgic, this 21-and-up outdoor soiree is for you. Round up the squad for brews as chill as the water alongside inflatable water slides, tug of war, pillow toss, mini golf and life-size foosball. There will also be burgers, tacos and fries for the hungry hippos — as well as a live action game of Hungry Hungry Hippos!

Riverview Park, 2100 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, bit.ly/2ypBtPu, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 30, $15-$50.

Yoga at the Nile

Start your weekend off reuniting with your inner zen in the main room at The Nile. Every Saturday morning, a different instructor takes their class on a unique journey through mind and movement. The final June class, led by Corinne O’Connor, focuses on vibrational restoration, ending with a sound bath meditation.

The Nile, 105 W. Main Street, Mesa, niletheater.com, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 30, $5.

Kevin Hart

Grab a friend and Ride Along together to see one of our generation’s funniest comics in action. You probably recognize his face – or voice – from movies like Central Intelligence, Think Like a Man and The Secret Life of Pets. From race relations to love to pop culture, Hart has a way of reaching everyone with his comedy.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, talkingstickresortarena.com, 8 p.m., Sunday, July 1, $35-$150.

Urban H2Oasis

The corner of Central Avenue and Patriot’s Park gives way to the water for an afternoon of cooling off and cowering in the shade. Alongside splash pads and slides, learn about water safety in support of the “Safety Around Water” program from the YMCA. While you don’t want to forget the sun screen, the sun’s got your back when it comes to drying off.

CityScape Phoenix, 1 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, cityscapephoenix.com, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 14, $5.

Daniel Caesar

While this Grammy-nominated soul singer-songwriter hails from Canada, he’s made a splash around the world with his hit single “Get You,” featuring Kali Uchis and his debut album Freudian. With lyrics as smooth as his voice, it’s no surprise his solo show is one of the hottest tickets in town.

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, celebritytheatre.com, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 14, $30-$50.

Foster the People

This groovy indie pop group hails from Los Angeles. Known for their breakout bop, “Pumped Up Kicks,” as well as tracks like “Don’t Stop” and “Helena Beat,” the boys have been working nonstop since they first came on the scene. Catch them as they tour in support of their newest album, Sacred Hearts Club, on the intimate Marquee Theatre stage.

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe, luckymanonline.com, 7 p.m., Monday, July 16, $29.50-$59.50.

Rory Scovel

While you may be new to his stand-up, you’ve probably seen this jokester as Amy Schumer’s adorkable boyfriend in I Feel Pretty or alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in The House or on Modern Family. Scovel is no stranger to comedy and after tackling stand-up for the first time in his own Netflix special — aptly titled Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time — he’s here to make audiences laugh.

Tempe Improv, 930 E. University Drive, Tempe, tempeimprov.com, times vary, Thursday, July 19 to Saturday, July 21, $25.

Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl

Whether you’re looking to conjure up some fun or taste some liquid magic, this 21-and-up Harry Potter bar crawl might be just the spell for you. With Hogwarts house knit scarves and souvenir cups for all participants, the crawl will hit up some of your Old Town Scottsdale faves, including Boondock and Old Town Gringos.

Scottsdale area bars, 4420 N. Saddlebag Tail, Scottsdale, bit.ly/2sUxRQc, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 28, $15-$25.

Femmes of Rock

This innovative, all-female quartet specializes in hard rock. With an expansive set featuring covers of classics by Pink Floyd, David Bowie, The Beatles and Queen, this girl group takes their stringed instruments to a new level. If you’re looking to see some musicians who can take a tune and make it all their own, look no further.

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, thevanburenphx.com, 8 p.m., Sunday, July 29, $20-$35.