GTFO! January 26-February 8

THE JUMP BALL

When they’re not dunking, dribbling or drawing in the defense, the Phoenix Suns have their hands in philanthropy. Phoenix Suns Charities works to support and enhance the lives of youth and families around Arizona. Since its inception in 1988, PSC has donated nearly $18 million to worthy local causes. The Jump Ball is an annual gala that allows attendees to rub elbows with Suns coaches, players and alumni and enjoy live entertainment, dinner and a silent auction.

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, nba.com/suns/suns-charities, Friday, January 27, 6 p.m., email sunscharities@suns.com for more information.

ROCK BAND MONDAY AT THE GRID

Every Monday, Mesa “barcade” The Grid takes karaoke to the next level. If you consider yourself a “guitar hero,” get a “band” together and put your skills to the test. Rock Band night features professional lighting, drums, a stage and a PA system, so you can showcase your punk rock prowess. With more than 900 songs to choose from as well as beer, cocktails and grub, you’re sure to score every time.

The Grid: Games and Growlers, 525 S Gilbert Rd A-7, Mesa, facebook.com/thegridgg, 480.621.8088, Mondays, 8 p.m., free.

COOKING WITH THE CALAMARI SISTERS

“Cooking with the Calamari Sisters” is what you get when you put “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Chopped” in a mixing bowl, sprinkle with some Italian-American zest and stir until smooth. The musical features two men in drag playing Delphine and Carmela, a pair of middle-aged Italian sisters from Brooklyn who have their own cooking show. This over-the-top culinary comedy takes audiences on a sonic journey—it features hits like “Volare” and “That’s Amore”—that will leave them in stitches.

Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, herbergertheater.org, Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, time vary, $53-$59.

8TH ANNUAL LGBT 2017 DESPERADO FILM AND ARTS FESTIVAL

Presented by Paradise Valley Community College, the Desperado Film Festival includes everything from short narratives to in-depth documentaries. The event also features music, vendors and an LGBT-centric art gallery. The three-day festival aims to showcase socially relevant films and art to promote education and tolerance of diversity among cultures and communities.

Paradise Valley Community College, 18401 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, desperadofilmfestival.com, Friday, January 27 through Sunday, January 29, times vary, $8-$80.

DOGS’ DAY IN THE GARDEN

The dog days aren’t over! Take advantage of the unique opportunity to bring your four-legged friend to the Desert Botanical Garden, stroll through the trails and meet other pups and their “parents.” Get the scoop on local dog-related charities and take part in dog-themed activities like dog yoga (a.k.a “doga”). Admission is $12 for students and $4 for Fido, the proceeds of which benefit the Arizona Humane Society.

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, dbg.org/events/dogs-day-garden, Saturday, January 28, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $12-$22.

ARIANA GRANDE: DANGEROUS WOMAN TOUR

Multi-platinum pop icon Ariana Grande, who got her start on Nickelodeon’s teen sitcom “Victorious,” is all grown up. The 23-year-old singer will bring her signature thigh-high boots and even higher ponytail and pipes to Talking Stick on the first stop of her 36-date tour. Fans will have a chance to meet the “dangerous woman” herself with the purchase of a VIP package.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, talkingstickresortarena.com/events/detail/ariana-grande-dangerous-woman-tour, Thursday, February 3, 7:30 p.m., $25.20-$694.25.

BIRDS NEST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Coinciding with the Phoenix Open, the Birds Nest is a celebrated staple of the PGA Tour. Every year, a tent is erected in north Scottsdale and boasts some of music’s biggest names in country, rock and hip hop. This year’s eclectic lineup consists of Jake Owen, Chase Rice, Toby Keith, The Band Perry, Kaskade, Flo Rida, Steve Aoki and Blink 182. Birds Nest will bring the noise for four nights after the golf tournament.

Tournament Players Club Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, coorslightbirdsnest.com, Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4, 6:30 p.m., $65-$300.

22ND ANNUAL CHOCOLATE AFFAIRE

Calling all local chocoholics: Nearly 40 chocolatiers will purvey sweet and savory treats at the 22nd annual Chocolate Affaire. Guests can look forward to chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake, bananas and nuts and other delectable delights like chocolate-drizzled popcorn and fried Snickers. Presented by local confectioners Cerreta Candy Company, the three-day event will offer up tours and samples that would make Willy Wonka green with envy. The deal gets even sweeter with live music and carnival rides.

Murphy Park, 58th Avenue and Glendale Avenue, Glendale, glendaleaz.com/events/chocolateaffaire.cfm, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5, times vary, free.

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

Attention all ‘90s kids! Watch as the classic movie and book from your childhood comes to life on stage. This Tony Award-winning production is based on Roald Dahl’s comedic fantasy about a precocious young girl who develops magical powers to cope with everyday adversity. The film, directed by Danny DeVito, tickled our funny bone and pulled at our heart strings as kids. More than a decade after it’s initial release, audiences can enjoy the familiar story set to music. TIME Magazine touted it as the No. 1 show of the year and called it “the best musical since The Lion King.”

ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, Tuesday, February 7 through Thursday, February 16, times vary, $30-$175.