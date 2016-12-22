GTFO! December 22-January 12

MOSCOW BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER

You may have seen “The Nutcracker” —or fallen asleep to it— as a kid. Gain a new appreciation for the classic ballet when the world famous Moscow Ballet travels to Phoenix. The Moscow Ballet features principal dancers and ballet masters from the world’s top ballets as well as sets designed by a multi-Academy Award nominated set designer. The show bounces between traditional Russian folklore and classic Christmas style.

Comerica Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, comericatheatre.com, 7 p.m., Thursday, December 22, $20-$48.

THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL

“Rogue One” just hit movie theaters, but a different Stars Wars story is taking over downtown Phoenix’s FilmBar. The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted in 1978, featuring Luke, Leia, Han Solo, singing wookiees and Chewbacca’s father, Itchy. While it was a commercial failure, that’s never stopped fans from deeming this cult classic “so bad, it’s good.” George Lucas has even said he would smash every copy of the show with a sledgehammer if he had the time. You may disagree after a few cold ones from the indie cinema’s bar, which serves beer and wine throughout the screening of each film. FilmBar Phoenix, 815 N. Second Street, Phoenix, thefilmbarphx.com, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 22, $5.

MAZELPALOOZA

Mazeltov! Join over a thousand young adults from across the Valley at Mazelpalooza, an event that benefits the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix. Mazelpalooza turns Maya Day & Nightclub into a swinging holiday party to kick off Hanukah. This year’s celebration features DJ Solomon spinning the tunes, photo booth and bar, which will serve the annual Mazelpalooza signature drink.

Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, mazelpalooza.org, 9 p.m., Saturday, December 24, $36-$45.

28TH ANNUAL MOTEL 6 CACTUS BOWL

December is the time for Arizona and bowl games. The Cactus Bowl is usually a Sun Devil Stadium fixture but has relocated to Chase Field during renovations. This year puts the Boise State Broncos against the Baylor Bears. The bowl always brings a good game; last year’s showdown between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the ASU Sun Devils ended 43-42.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, fiestabowl.org/cactus-bowl, 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, $30-$120.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Turn on any holiday radio station and you’re sure to hear a Mannheim Steamroller song every half hour. Chip Davis’ band reworks Christmas carols into symphonic pop mixes, creating an exciting twist to your familiar favorites. Brush up with the group’s “Fresh Aire” album series, which has sold over 40 million copies, before it hits ASU Gammage.

ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, $35.50-$120.50.

MUSIC OF DAVID BOWIE AT THE PHOENIX SYMPHONY

It’s been a rough year for music. Pop rock icon David Bowie leaves behind a legacy that won’t soon be forgotten. The Phoenix Symphony takes time to pay their own respects with a show highlighting some of his biggest hits such as “Space Oddity”, “Changes”, “Under Pressure” and “Heroes.” The rock symphony will feature Tony Vincent behind the mic.

Phoenix Symphony Hall, 225 E. Adams Street, Phoenix, phoenixsymphony.org, 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 30, $30-$99.

DECADENCE

Celebrate the end of 2016 in style with Decadence—the biggest New Years party Arizona has to offer. Everyone who’s anyone in the EDM world will be there, including Zedd, The Chainsmokers, Disclosure, Sam Feldt and Deadmau5. Next year is coming no matter what, so you might as well dance it in!

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, decadencearizona.com, 5 p.m., Friday, December 30 through Saturday, December 31, $179-$399.

FLANNEL BALL

Phoenix might not have a ball drop like New York City, but this “flannual” downtown event always attracts a huge crowd. Don your favorite flannel and celebrate the arrival of the New Year at Roosevelt Row. The Flannel Ball features lawn games, a photo booth, local music acts and an art show.

Lawn Gnome Publishing, 905 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix, flannelball.com, 9 p.m., Saturday, December 31, $15-$25.

FARM TO 5K

Farmers and ranchers across the country hit the track for the first Farm to 5K, kicking off in front of Talking Stick Resort Arena and taking races through downtown Phoenix. Real farmers and ranchers will set up at the race while attendees can enjoy music, food trucks and games. Proceeds will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank, where every dollar donated provides seven meals.

201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 2017farmto5k.eventbrite.com, 7:30 a.m., Saturday, January 7, $25.

SNOOP DOGG

He was Snoop Dogg, then he was Snoop Lion. Now he’s Snoop Dogg again. The classic rapper has spent the past year rubbing elbows with Martha Stewart and beefing with Iggy Azalea. The D-O double G is bringing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G and DJ Quik to Comerica Theatre. Fans will surely drop it like it’s hot when he hits the stage.

Comerica Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, comericatheatre.com, 8 p.m., Thursday, December 29, $55-$65.