GTFO! December 2018/January 2019

World of Illumination Drive-Through Light Show

Load up the car – or your roommate’s old station wagon – for a journey through the holidays. Over 1.7 million dazzling lights twinkle along a driving path, synced to holiday classics through the car radio. Time slots are sold online in 30-minute windows.

Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe, worldofillumination.com, 6 to 11 p.m., Thursday December 13, to Monday, December 31, online $29 and drive-up $35.

The Revolutionists

It’s all about girl power – and firepower – in this comedic play that places Marie Antoinette in a room with assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle during the French Revolution. Heads will roll as this goofy tale finds ways to reflect modern times, following these ladies as they learn who runs the world and how to stand up for their beliefs.

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, tempecenterforthearts.com, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 13, to Saturday, December 15, students $15 and general admission $27.

POC it 2 Me: People of Color Open Mic Night

This free open mic night aims to highlight poetry, storytelling, live art, music and stand up from people of color in the local community. Anyone 18-and-up is free to join and the rules are simple: No hate speech, good vibes only. Beat It Baker & Coffee will be supplying coffee and tea while urban eatery The REZ will be serving up food favorites like Navajo tacos.

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, 1738 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, bit.ly/2Qht3lO, 6 p.m., Saturday, December 15, free.

Pedal Haus Brewery Ugly Sweater Anniversary Party

Known for its popping weekend patio and selection of craft beers, Pedal Haus Brewery celebrates its third anniversary with an ugly sweater party. The celebration is free to the public, but you’ll want to reserve a ticket online for complimentary food and drinks from 7 to 8 p.m. An ugly sweater contest, live music from The Haymarket Squares and happy hour prices await!

Pedal Haus Brewery, 730 S. Mill Avenue #102, Tempe, goo.gl/sWwzJV, 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, free.

Yule Ball

Fresh off the fumes of this year’s latest addition to the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, this seasonal celebration kicks off with a rousing round of wizard trivia, followed by a dance party, wizard chess, a costume contest and a themed photo booth. Muggles may dare to try the lofty menu of themed concoctions including Butterbeer, Unforgivable Curse Shots and Polyjuice Potions.

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, thevanburenphx.com, 7 p.m., Saturday, December 22, advance $15 and table of four $45.

Blockbuster Scores: Music from TV and Film

Ditch the couch and your remote tonight! Phoenix Symphony is bringing your favorite TV shows and films to life within a concert comprised of the most iconic scores known to man. From Lost to Downton Abbey to classic themes like Back to the Future, Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible, this two-and-a-half-hour concert will satisfy your biggest binge-watch cravings.

Symphony Hall, 75 N. Second Street, Phoenix, phoenixsymphony.org, times vary, Friday, December 28, to Sunday, December 30, $25-$108.

Decadence

2019 is already looking bright for EDM fans, who will gather en masse for one last dance of the year. Decadence is an annual staple and this year’s celebration stops at nothing short of legendary with three stages and more than 30 acts. The lineup features a “who’s-who” of iconic acts like Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Skrillex and DJ Diesel, a.k.a Shaquille O’ Neal.

Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, decadencenye.com, 5 p.m., Saturday December 29, to Sunday, December 30, $109-$769.

Get Elf’d Up: Ugly Sweater and Santa Pub Crawl

‘Tis the season to be tacky. This self-paced pub crawl takes elves, snowmen, sweater-wearers and gingerbread men and women alike on a tour of Tempe’s best brews and bars. All participants will receive drink specials along the way, along with a stocking goodie bag, two free drinks, a commemorative “Dranksgiving” button and a slightly spiked dose of holiday cheer.

Mill Avenue and University Drive, Tempe, bit.ly/2E4CCgs, 8 to 11 p.m., Friday, December 14, $20-$25.

Zoolander: Big Gay Classic

FilmBar invites you to revisit the 2001 Ben Stiller comedy classic about a male model, a plot to assassinate the prime minister and a pout so powerful, it has its own name: Blue Steel. Grab a craft beer, your sassiest pals and some popcorn — this fashion satire is a wild ride.

FilmBar, 815 N. Second Street, Phoenix, thefilmbarphx.com, times TBA, Wednesday, January 9, $14.

Peaks and Pints Beer Hike

This 6.2-mile hike isn’t for the faint of heart, but don’t fret — all who venture out will be rewarded for their workout with a tasty ale. Starting at Gateway Loop toward Windgate Pass, the moderate-level hike will go through Scottsdale’s scenic McDowell Mountain with stops to recoup and talk along the way, ending at Twisted Lizard Tavern and Grille.

McDowell Mountain, McDowell Mountain Park Drive, Fort McDowell, phxfray.com, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, January 12, $55.