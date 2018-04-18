GTFO! April/May 2018

Legally Blonde

ASU gets a little blonder with its production of this musical based on the iconic 2001 film Legally Blonde. When sorority girl Elle Woods gets dumped, she does what any reasonable girl would do: gets into Harvard Law and proves everyone wrong. This hilarious show features heartwarming fun and most importantly, a real live Chihuahua.

ASU School of Music, 50 E. Gammage Parkway, Tempe, bit.ly/2v9c7no, times vary, Friday, April 20, to Sunday, April 22, $8-$21.

Cheba Hut 4/20

Nobody does lunch like Cheba Hut and their annual 4/20 celebration is an occasion not to be missed. The atmosphere will be especially chill throughout the night with live music, games, glassblowers and a bar. Purchase any “Nug-sized” sandwich specialty and receive a collectable frisbee.

Cheba Hut, 825 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, chebahut.com, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, April 20, free admission.

ASU Student Film Festival

See what the students at ASU’s School of Film, Dance and Theatre have been up to with the college’s annual end-of-the-year film festival. From quirky to thrilling, expect professional shorts from students on the brink of sharing their voices with the world.

Harkins Valley Art, 509 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, bit.ly/2GXEN49, 6 p.m., Thursday, April 26, $10.50.

Wet Electric

When it gets too hot for Arizona ravers, they take it to a water park and make the weather work for them. This annual festival put on by Relentless Beats brings the party to Big Surf among slides, slips and wave pools for a day packed with performances. Catch headliners like Adventure Club, Bro Safari, Crizzly and Dr. Fresch, but don’t forget the sunscreen!

Big Surf, 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, wet-electric.com, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 28, $59-$1980.

’80s Punk Night

Punk takes over the divey-est of Tempe’s dive bars for a night of ’80s classics. Local band X Offenders takes on Blondie, while Some Local Spuds will cover Devo. You’ve never heard your favorite hits this way nor this up-close and personal — Palo Verde Lounge doesn’t have a stage, so the bands are right there!

Palo Verde Lounge, 1015 W. Broadway Road, Tempe, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, April 28, free.

Cinco Phoenix

This outdoor fair and concert celebration takes over downtown Phoenix for a day-long fiesta. Live entertainment includes Latino artists like Ozomatli, El Chicano and Latin Breed, as well as lucha libre wrestling, dancing and shopping. The real highlight, though, is the authentic cuisine and drinks scattered throughout the festival. Margaritas and tacos, anyone?

Downtown Phoenix, 200 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, cincophx.com, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, May 6, $11.54-$64.29.

Taylor Swift

The songstress behind hits like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Blank Space” kicks off her world stadium tour from Arizona’s own. The old Taylor may be dead, but fans expect Swift to do it up big with theatrics, dancers, costumes and hit after hit. Powerhouses Charli XCX and Camila Cabello will open the show.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 W. Cardinals Drive, Glendale, taylorswift.com, 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, $42-$1493.

AmeriCAN Canned Craft Beer Fest

In a world of draughts, it’s easy to look past some of the finer canned craft creations. This festival remedies the oversight with more than 250 canned craft beers from across the country, as well as live music, food, a beer science garden and Beer Olympics. Brew snobs can rejoice as the fest serves up exclusive pours that have never before been served in Arizona.

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix, cannedcraftbeerfest.com, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, Saturday, April 28, $35 general admission and $20 designated driver.

Phoenix Improv Festival

From New York City to Mesa, improv troupes from around the country join up in Phoenix for a three-day comedy extravaganza. With performances every night and workshops from some of improv’s greatest groups, you don’t have to think up an excuse on the spot to attend this festival — that’s an improv joke.

Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, phoeniximprovfestival.com, times vary, Thursday, April 19, to Saturday, April 22, $10-$24 and student discounts w/ ID.

McFadden’s with Ronnie

The one-and-only Ronnie Margo from Jersey Shore hits up Glendale for a fist-pumping Friday. In celebration of the show’s new season, he will be in the building all night long partying and pouring drinks. Looking to splurge those summer vacation savings? Bottle service and meet and greets are available for purchase.

McFadden’s Glendale, 9425 W. Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale, buyblitztickets.com/IOEOC, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, April 27, $10-$1000.