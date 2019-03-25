Thalia M. España • COLLEGE TIMES

Do yourself a favor and catch these 10 events or you’ll be feeling some serious F.O.M.O.

Full Moon Festival (Rebirth)

Delve into radical higher purpose and connection at this lunar-monthly Full Moon Festival. Enjoy a night under the stars with live music, art displays and new friendships at this 18-and-old event to welcome this Spring’s first Full Moon.

The Pressroom, 441 W. Madison Street, Phoenix, thepressroomaz.com, 8:08 p.m. Friday, March 22, $20 GA.

Phoenix Fashion Week Spring Into Style: Runway Trend Shows

Stay up to date with the latest trends in fashion while watching Arizona’s top six wardrobe stylists curate the top trends of Spring. This outdoor event will feature the fashion runway show, shopping time with local and national retail pop-up shops and opportunities to mingle with over 700 fashionistas.

Andaz Resort & Bungalows, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, phoenixfashionweek.com, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, $50-$125.

Arizona Bao Festival

Traditional food and culture come together at the first Arizona Bao Fest, which celebrates the Asian steamed bun usually stuffed with a complete meal. The event includes local vendors and businesses with varieties of steamed buns, gua bao, bakery sweet buns, and creative interpretations of Bao. Enjoy the event with live music and games. Double up your Bao dish with other Asian and fusion foods such as noodles, takoyaki, rice bowls and skewers.

Unexpected Venue, 734 W. Polk Street, Phoenix, facebook.com/azbaofest, 11 a.m. Sunday, March 24, $12 GA.

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Enjoy and shop from a variety of 300 visual artists who specialist in paintings, woodwork, photography, fashion and jewelry. Grab your friends for an event filled with live music and indulge in endless options of beers, wines, foods and drinks!

Mill Avenue between Third Street and University Drive in Downtown Tempe, tempefestivalofthearts.com, times vary, Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31, free.

Yoga For Everyone AZ

Whether you are a dedicated yogi, or simply interested in learning more about yoga, this event is for you. Attendees will get a chance to participate in yoga exercises, meditation, workshops, dance flows, drum circles, as well as enjoy live music and shopping from vendors. Find confidence and release your stress in igniting new energy and enthusiasm.

Civic Center Mall-Fountain Stage, 7380 E. Second Street, Scottsdale, yogaforeveryoneaz.com, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, $49-$119.

African Fest USA

In celebration and recognition of African diaspora, African Fest USA aims to introduce the continent’s culture to Arizona. Through traditional clothing and fashion, music and art, this culturally and entertainment focused event presents a cultural exchange through positive experiences. Did you know there is a banana brewed beer in Africa? Learn more through a unique, cultural experience at AF.

Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, africanfestusa.org, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, $5-$100.

Pow Wow ASU

Pow Wow at ASU will hold its 33rd annual event in the newly renovated Sun Devil Stadium. Come along for the annual celebration of Native American tradition and culture through song, dance, socialization and preservation of the cultural heritage. People of all backgrounds are encouraged to respectfully experience a rich display of culture and tradition.

Sun Devil Football Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, times vary, Friday, April 12, to Sunday April 14, $5-$24.

Maricopa County Fair

Release your inner child and unwind from college stress and worries at the county fair. With over 35 rides, live entertainment, food and shopping opportunities with more than 85 vendors, the fair offers something for everyone.

Arizona Exposition and State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, times vary, Wednesday, April 10, to Sunday, April 14, $9 GA.

Country Thunder 2019

Strap your boots on and prepare to sing your heart out at this year’s Country Thunder! Featuring country stars like Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton and Phoenix’s own Dierks Bentley, this event is a country lover’s paradise.

Country Thunder, 20585 E. Water Way, Florence, times vary, Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14, $75-$600.

VegOut! Vegan Beer and Food Festival

Vegan beer? It is possible! The second annual VegOut! Scottsdale Vegan Beer and Food Festival advocates and celebrates a vegan lifestyle through foods, drinks, live entertainment, educational speakers, chef demonstrations, vendors, fitness classes and more.

Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, times vary, Saturday, April 13, to Sunday, April 14, $10-$40.

Phoenix Career and Job Fair

If you are looking to gain professional work experience, or maybe seeking plans after college, do not miss out on the Phoenix Career and Job Fair. The Phoenix Premiere Sales and Professional Career Fair provides candidates access to meet and learn about Fortune 500 employers in various industries. Polish your resume and come prepared to interview with hiring managers and recruiters!

Phoenix Airport Marriott, 1101 N. 44th Street, Phoenix, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, free.