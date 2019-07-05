Getting Thrifty with It

Top 5 resale Shops in Phoenix and Tempe

Madeleine Williamson • College Times

Are you looking to pop some tags but only got $20 in your pocket? There’s nothing like more for less. Broaden your horizons and check out some of Phoenix and Tempe’s top thrift stores. Some of these shops even sell items for a good cause.

Buffalo Exchange

Locations: 3450 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix; 227 W. University Drive, Tempe

Store Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Info: buffaloexchange.com, 602.532.0144

Famous for allowing customers to sell or trade clothes on the spot, Buffalo Exchange is a hot spot when it comes to thrift shopping.

With more than 50 U.S. locations, the store attracts shoppers of all ages and styles.

Customers are encouraged to bring in clothes they no longer wear and trade them in for cash or instore credit.

As long as you have a form of identification, Buffalo Exchange will buy clothes from open to close every day.

Customers may also return clothes within five days of purchase as long as they have a receipt.

Gracie’s Thrift Store

Location: 1520 E. Apache Boulevard, Tempe

Store Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Info: 480.967.5231, graciesthriftstore.com

Outreach, benevolence and affordable living are the goals of Gracie’s Thrift Store. The local thrift store strives to bring the message of Christ to Tempe and encourages an affordable living style. Giving over $60,000 in donations every year, the store accepts clothing, electronics, kitchenware, furniture and books for resale. All donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and an after-hour donation chute is provided for small-item drop-offs after close.

White Dove Thrift

Locations Valleywide, including 5035 N. Seventh Avenue, Phoenix

Store Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Info: 602.776.1540, whitedovethrift.org

White Dove Thrift was named after Hospice of the Valley’s dove logo and supports its mission by ensuring all sale proceeds benefit Hospice of the Valley’s patients and families.

Arizona White Dove works with Hospice of the Valley to help care for about 17,000 families and patients every year.

Various items come to the store every day, guaranteeing new discoveries with every visit. Pictures of newly arrived items are posted on its website as well, so keeping up with pieces of interest can easily be done from home.

White Dove accepts donations 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and volunteers are welcome. The store has frequent sales, such as 25% off every Saturday for students and military personnel.

The Bee’s Knees

Location: 2222 N. 16th Street Phoenix

Store Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Info: 602.254.1641

The Bee’s Knees is a small but mighty thrift store located in a building known as The Hive, which also houses the coffee shop Buzz Beans, a gallery space, Zine Distro and an interior garden and courtyard. The Bee’s Knees has an adequate supply of resale clothing for both men and women.

This “hole-in-the-wall” shop is not to be overlooked. Besides resale clothing, it also has jewelry, handbags and cuddle toys that have been handcrafted by local artists. Talk about unique!

Maggie’s Thrift

Location: 1517 E. McDowell Road Phoenix

Store Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Saturdays

Info: 602.252.1178, maggiesplace.org

Maggie’s Thrift is a project supported by Maggie’s Place, a local nonprofit that provides assistance and support for pregnant women.

The thrift store is more than just a great place to shop and donate clothes or other items. Maggie’s Thrift also offers a place for the women of Maggie’s Place to get experience in customer service and management.

Donations can be dropped off 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. CT