With more than 30 interactive art installations and seven stages, the monthly Full Moon Festival at The Pressroom in Downtown Phoenix has something for everyone. This avant garde, multigenre “microfestival” is a coalescence of music, art and culture like nowhere else in the Valley. Its goal is to foster and feature the art and music of up-and-coming local creatives while celebrating the celestial energy of the lunar cycle. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.