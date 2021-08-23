Food for Thought

By Olivia Dow

In need of a food break? Grabbing food between classes is a great way to refuel. Here are a wide variety of cuisines at restaurants near all of ASU’s campuses.

TEMPE

Desert Roots Kitchen

Desert Roots’ menu changes daily, so the opportunity to try new vegan and vegetarian dishes is endless. The plant-based restaurant offers a menu for those who are feeling adventurous or looking for a vegan/ vegetarian meal.

414 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 111, 480.382.0228, mkt.com/desertrootskitchen

Haji Baba

Located inside the Ztorfa grocery store, Haji Baba offers gyros, shawarma kababs and other Middle Eastern food.

1513 E. Apache Boulevard, 480.894.1905, ztorfa.com

Med Fresh Grill

This Mill Avenue restaurant offers a wide variety of Turkish cuisine. From vegetarian options to chicken strips and fries, Med Fresh Grill has something for everyone.

414 S. Mill Avenue, Suite 117, 480.642.9709, medfreshgrill.com

Perfect Pear Bistro

Perfect Pear Bistro is the place for American comfort food. This is an ideal place for longer lunch breaks to be able to sit down and enjoy one of the restaurant’s signature tacos or grilled cheeses just west of campus.

603 W. University Drive, 480.966.7327, perfectpearbistro.com

QDOBA Mexican Eats

Located conveniently in Memorial Union, QDOBA has build-your-own options for burritos, salads, nachos, tacos, bowls and quesadillas for people to make a dish perfectly suited for them. The restaurant also has prepared dishes available.

Memorial Union, 1290 S. Normal Avenue, 480.965.9568, qdoba.com

DOWNTOWN

Monroe’s Hot Chicken

Monroe’s is the place to go for hot chicken. Try a hot chicken and waffle sandwich or fried chicken sandwich with chicken at a variety of heat levels.

45 W. Jefferson Street, Suite K, 602.872.7100, monroeshotchicken.com

Omoide Sushi and Noodle

At the heart of Arizona Center, Omoide is a convenient location to stop for some sushi or noodles in between classes in Downtown Phoenix. They also offer a selection of salads and plates.

455 N. Third Street, Suite 1120, 602.254.3366, omoidesushiphoenix.com

Pomo Pizzeria

Get your fix of pizza, antipasto, bruschetta and other authentic Italian dishes not far from the Downtown campus. Pomo Pizzeria’s methods of creating authentic Italian food have been practiced in southern Italy for hundreds of years, according to its website.

705 N. First Street, Unit 120, 602.795.2555, pomopizzeria.com

Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls offers an assortment of fruit-based bowls and smoothies for a healthy pick-me-up between classes. It is conveniently located on the bottom floor of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

555 N. Central Avenue, 602.258.1169, rushbowls.com

Zen Thai Cafe

A Thai and Asian fusion restaurant that offers noodle plates, curries and noodle soups in the heart of Downtown, Zen Thai Café is also available for takeout and delivery if lunch time is limited.

110 N. Central Avenue, 480.420.8424, zenthaicafeaz.com, @zenthaicafedowntown

WEST

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents has all of a person’s deli sandwich needs with a plethora of meats to have on subs or meals to go like chicken Alfredo and pot roast.

4920 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite 102, 602.843.9900, goodcents.com, @eatgoodcents

Ohya

Ohya began as a Korean barbecue restaurant but has expanded and now serves a mix of Japanese and Korean cuisines. Across the street from ASU West, Ohya offers sushi, bento lunch boxes, Korean barbecue and a variety of other options.

4920 W. Thunderbird Road, Suite 117, 602.298.0110, goohya.com

Pho Avina

Authentic Vietnamese food just across the street, walking distance from ASU West has pho, wraps, stir fry and other quick eats that can be paired with bubble teas.

4920 W. Thunderbird Road, 602.439.2547, pho-avina.com

Pita Grill & Pizzeria

Personalized pizzas are available at Pita Grill & Pizzeria. Its menu also consists of Mediterranean-inspired foods, including gyro, falafel and hummus.

4354 W. Thunderbird Road, 602.595.1522, pitagrillaz.com

POLYTECH

BIBIO-Modern Korean Kitchen

Create your own bowl at BIBIO Modern Korean Kitchen. They have a variety of meats, vegetables and sauces to create the perfect Korean dish for lunch.

4972 S. Power Road, Suite 103, 480.676.1000, bibiokitchen.com

Burrito Shack

Burrito Shack’s “made-from-scratch” menu has handmade burritos with all kinds of options to indulge in for lunch.

58863 Power Road, 480.988.8017, theburritoshack.com

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

If fish tacos are the ideal lunch item of the day, Rubio’s is the place to go. They also offer burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas for a Mexican and coastal lunch option.

4770 E. Ray Road, 480.988.6011, rubios.com

Surf City Sandwich

Mouthwatering sandwiches are found at Surf City Sandwich. With sandwich options for meat and veggie loves, Surf City Sandwich is the place to get a customized sandwich.

5482 S. Power Road, 480.687.4411, surfcitysandwhich.com CT