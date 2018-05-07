First Friday: May 4, 2018

In case you missed it! Here are some highlights from May’s First Friday in downtown Phoenix.
All photos by Melissa Fossum.
Meaghan Maxwell (left) and Kiera Hust of Goodyear came down to take photos of art scenery.
My Own Cause performed on Roosevelt.
A positive affirmation on the sidewalk by Bliss/Rebar.
This Phoenix group enjoys First Friday before attending a comedy show. From left: Nancy Goody, Cody Privat, Sidney Christian and Miranda Privat.
Oscar T. Ruiz completed this mural on Roosevelt Row in April.
Sarah Monthofer (right) and Rachel Belt had a blast working on a photo shoot.
These Scottsdale pals enjoyed their final First Friday before leaving for college. From left: Sarah Monthofer, Pari Cribbins, Grace Weekly, Rachel Belt, Christina Whyte, and Lauren Baehr.
DJ DN³ spun chill beats on Roosevelt.
These pals browsed First Friday en route to happy hour. From left: Sierra Ballard of Phoenix, Roula Sindi of Surprise, and Jessica Hunter of Phoenix.
Merryn Alaka of Tempe poses with her piece, “It’s Mine, I Bought It” in the Roosevelt Row Shipping Containers. Her father, Christopher Alaka of Vancouver, WA, came out to show his support.
“Nacimiento Cósmio” by Estephania Gonález at the Roosevelt Row Shipping Containers.
Brenda Renteria (left) and Irene Rodriguez, both of Phoenix, enjoyed art and music at First Friday.
The Color 8 performed jazzy instrumentals outside Rise Craft Coffee and Eatery.
There were lots of art and food vendors on 5th Street.
Modified Arts hosted “Korean Dreams” by Nathalie Daoust.
Selected works from Sky Black’s “Before We Forget Ourselves” exhibition at monOrchid.
A standout piece from Sky Black’s “Before We Forget Ourselves” exhibition at monOrchid.
Kelly Birg of Tempe (center) poses near her work at Unexpected Art Gallery with Laura Nunez of Tempe, and Milosh Mededovic of Los Angeles.
Unexpected Art Gallery had lots of fantastic pieces.
This trio enjoyed hanging out and looking at art. From left: Gigi Domar of Surprise, Bernice Butler of Phoenix, and Mel Duran of Phoenix.
This group came out to support a friend who was showing at Unexpected Art Gallery. From left: Ayo Skeete of Tempe, Leila McLain of Phoenix, Megan Taggart of Phoenix, Casey Masci of Phoenix, Sarah Laos of Phoenix, and Mark Gabriel of Phoenix.
Soma Snakeoil from Los Angeles (left) stands in front of her piece “Porn Whore” with Tami Sharp of Mesa at Unexpected Art Gallery.