Fine Print: 7 Books Every College Freshman Should Read

Unfortunately there’s no universal handbook to seamlessly navigate when you crash-land into your first year of college. However, there are a few prime pieces of literature that can make the ride a little less bumpy.

We get it — you’d rather spend your time reading Instagram captions than Great American Novels, but we promise you won’t regret picking up these seven must-reads that will serve as a steadfast companion for the long days, late nights and formative relationships that you’ll encounter throughout your freshman year. From classic to contemporary and humorous to heartbreaking, these titles will help you get through two semesters of trials and triumphs between peers, parents, professors, roommates, friends and most importantly, yourself.



THE NAKED ROOMMATE: AND 107 OTHER ISSUES YOU MIGHT RUN INTO IN COLLEGE

Author: Harlan Cohen

Year: 2005

Quote: “Shortcuts to love tend to be the fast route to long-term troubles.”

Why you should read it: We’re not here to sugarcoat it — college is really freakin’ confusing and chaotic. So confusing and chaotic, in fact, that umpteen guides have been written over the years to help students cope. “The Naked Roommate” is one of the best and most accurate. To be honest, you’ll probably run into more than 107 issues during your college career (again, not here to sugarcoat), but this helpful handbook serves up a healthy dose of collegiate #realness with accurate advice on dorm drama, dating, parties, managing money and making it out alive.



THIS SIDE OF PARADISE

Author: F. Scott Fitzgerald

Year: 1920

Quote: “Experience is the name so many people give to their mistakes.”

Why you should read it: Before there was Jay Gatsby, there was Amory Blaine, a privileged Princeton student caught in the throes of World War I, prestigious higher education, falling in love and finding his place in the world. “This Side of Paradise,” Fitzgerald’s first novel, is said to be loosely based on the young author’s college years — both Fitzgerald and the book’s protagonist are born in Minnesota, go to Princeton and get supremely bummed when the love of their life bails for someone more successful. In fact, rumor has it that he wrote TSOP to win back his GF and, because of the novel’s immediate and widespread success, it worked. Although dudes nowadays don’t have to worry about getting drafted, the novel explores themes that transcend geography and generation like disillusionment, heartbreak and post-college existential crisis.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Author: Harper Lee

Year: 1960

Quote: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view… Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

Why you should read it: “To Kill a Mockingbird” is without a doubt one of the most infamous and influential novels published in the last 100 years. The Pulitzer-winning novel is seldom absent from high school reading lists and has served as an enduring literary archetype that touches on race, class, gender, laws, innocence and the human condition. The novel chronicles 6-year-old Scout Finch and her lawyer father, Atticus, as they traverse the tumultuous cultural and racial landscape of Alabama in 1936. Here’s a few takeaways: If you weren’t white and affluent, the southern United States wasn’t a dope place to be in the 1930s. Stand up for what you believe in, even when the world is against you. Practice empathy and life might not suck as much.

THE OPPOSITE OF LONELINESS

Author: Marina Keegan

Year: 2014

Quote: “We don’t have a word for the opposite of loneliness, but if we did, I could say that’s what I want in life.”

Why you should read it: “The Opposite of Loneliness” was the first and last book 22-year-old Keegan ever penned. The 240-page book is a collection of essays and stories published two years after she died in a car accident, which occurred less than a week after she graduated from Yale. The young writer’s sudden passing makes her passages on the joy and pain of self-discovery that much more poignant. The comprehensive collection of musings is a profound glimpse into the ambition, anxiety, uncertainty and possibility of a generation and a deep dive into the mysteries of life and death.

#GIRLBOSS

Author: Sophia Amoruso

Year: 2014

Quote: “No matter where you are in life, you’ll save a lot of time by not worrying too much about what other people think about you. The earlier in your life that you can learn that, the easier the rest of it will be.”

Why you should read it: Amoruso’s memoir is a dazzling manifesto on self-made success delivered in a series of sharp, sarcastic vignettes. Amoruso, the CEO and founder of wildly successful fashion brand Nasty Gal, has the unique ability to be relatable and untouchable at the same time. The book is about the rise of her fashion empire, which started on eBay when Amoruso was only 22 years old. The New York bestseller is a true tale of overcoming adversity, never giving up and fighting tooth and nail to be the boss of your own life.

THE DEFINING DECADE: WHY YOUR TWENTIES MATTER AND HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF THEM

Author: Meg Jay

Year: 2012

Quote: “Feeling better doesn’t come from avoiding adulthood, it comes from investing in adulthood.”

Why you should read it: Among other things, Gen Y has managed to turn the word “adult” into a verb. The concept of handling ones responsibilities in a grown-up manner is now referred to as “adulting” and most millennials “can’t even.” Penned by clinical psychologist Dr. Meg Jay, “The Defining Decade” posits that twentysomethings worldview is warped by hype and misinformation. Jay offers a resolution to making the most out of the most confusing and most important decade of your life.

THE PERKS OF BEING A WALLFLOWER

Author: Stephen Chbosky

Year: 1999

Quote: “So, this is my life. And I want you to know that I am both happy and sad and I’m still trying to figure out how that could be.”

Why you should read it: Though the novel chronicles the protagonist’s first year of high school, the themes and experiences detailed in the story are relevant to anyone’s tale of transition. This classic coming-of-age story deals with themes of introversion, isolation, sexuality, drug use, insecurity and peer pressure, which is pretty much everyone’s freshman year experience, whether they want to admit it or not.