Feel the Burn: Hot Yoga University has your spine covered

Guess the meanings: Hot yasa, iron yasa, bhakti vin.

They’re not ice cream flavors or secret methods of torture. They’re classes offered at Hot Yoga University.

Located on Scottsdale Road, the studio is the first multi-class styled studio in the state, providing both heated and non-heated classes.

The Craze

Hot yoga — doing yoga in a room with more intense heat and humidity — has become all the rage in the yoga community because of its benefits for the body.

The heat allows one to go into deeper poses, similar to waking up sore and taking a hot shower.

Proper practice is challenging, regardless of fitness level, and is the kind of workout that can help one lose weight and tone muscles.

The studio is the brainchild of director Karin Fellman, who got into hot yoga after she began practicing and just happened to go to a hot yoga studio first. “It is a great practice to find inner peace, release stress naturally and to get strong,” she says.

The Classes

Hot Yoga University offers 11 different class styles, including yoga with weights, vinyasa and meditation. Each class is taught by experienced instructors who, Fellman says, are compassionate about the sport and willing to educate regardless of level and expertise.

If you’re already a yogi and feel comfortable in the sport, the studio also offers advanced level specialties. Some classes include elements of Pilates, Bikram and yoga styles from all over the world. One class, “Yoga Nidra,” focuses on sleep meditation — that’s right, 60 uninterrupted minutes of lying on a mat and relaxing.

But it’s not that simple — yoga nidra uses breathing, body and awareness techniques to disconnect one from their thinking mind and reconnect to their feeling body. Fellman teaches the class herself and completed master training in Florida under the gurus who developed it.

To top off the mind-body element of the studio, each class finishes with 10 minutes of silent meditation.

A common misconception about yoga is that it’s about flexibility, rather than stretching. The studio teaches people to try and stretch the right way. Their special series is a meditation in motion that focuses on staying aware of sensations felt in your body while moving through poses, Fellman says.

The Studio

In addition to yoga, the studio also has a chakra library and a boutique featuring other yoga lines, books and accessories.

Amenity-wise, the studio strives to be top-notch. It is the first in Arizona to feature P.E.M. flooring. The special kind of flooring has a textured finish to reduce slipping and is slightly porous, to allow for quick drying and fast evaporation.

The studio also boasts a high-tech humidifier system that is scientifically engineer to clarify air for better breathing.

Get Stretching

For college students in particular, HYU has some great deals for those looking to try it out.

Every Thursday is free for students with valid ID. Students can also get an unlimited membership for $69 or take advantage of $10 drop-ins every day.

“Students should make time for yoga because it is a great way to help with the stresses of college life, freshman 15 and a great way to make new friends,” Fellman says.

While starting a new sport can seem scary, Fellman says all you have to do is show up and do your best. “If you’re looking to make a change in your life, come see us,” she says. “You’ll be glad you did.”

For more information and class schedules, check out hotyogau.com.

Hot Yoga University

2501 N. Scottsdale Road

480-664-2299