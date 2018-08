No one will notice you’re crying once you hop in the pool! But it was all smiles at the Moxy Tempe hotel pool when partygoers swam to live bummer jams from Hex Wave, TOSO, Sad Dance Party, The Echo Bombs, Travis James & The Acrimonious Assembly of Arsonists, Man Hands and The Linecutters on Saturday, August 4. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.