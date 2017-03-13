Emo Revival: Nostalgia Fuels a New Era of Emo, But Is It Here to Stay?

In the early 2000s, bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Panic! At the Disco provided music with catchy breakdowns and confessional lyrics that were prominently featured on the Myspace page of every self-proclaimed “emo kid.”

Emo took the punk music of previous generations and looked inward, producing a soundtrack for the personal struggle.

Derek Hackman, the frontman of Phoenix band The Breaking Pattern, says emo music is experiencing a revival, marked by the resurgence of rock bands and an increase in the number of DIY acts causing a stir in the scene.

“Emo music is lyrically driven rock music that typically explores the topics of feeling and emotion. Sonically, the music can range from acoustic to post-hardcore but generally falls somewhere in the middle of the spectrum,” he explains. “Beneath all of this was an underlying culture, embodied by peacocked black hair and girl jeans, that was thriving from a highly active underground music scene.”

Over the years, emo music went through some growing pains. Those peacocked hairstyles grew out and pant legs got looser, but the music — and the message — remained.

“While the music itself has stylistically evolved over the years, it’s primary consumer has not,” Hackman says.

Newer bands like Modern Baseball, Moose Blood, Title Fight and Balance and Composure take the nostalgia from our youth and add nuance, contributing to a new wave of emo music.

“These bands are largely influenced with what was happening back in the 2000s, and to me, it is less of a derivative and more of an extension of what had already been started,” he says. “A passing of the torch, so to speak.”

“All of those bands are incredible and so unique in their sound…and able to leave you in a dream state one second, then completely blow you away with a wall of guitars and yelling vocals the next,” Hackman continues. “That A.D.D. style of music is a very new and popular trend right now.”

He goes on to say that the seemingly sporadic nature of the new era of emo is indicative of today’s cultural climate.

“Our generation is constantly distracted. If not by our screens, then by our obsession with staying busy and the constant bombardment of ads being shoved into our corneas every second of the day,” he says. “I think it also speaks to our open-mindedness. Music used to be far more compartmentalized, and it was pretty rare to hear screaming vocals in popular music. Now, an emo band can go from crooning, to screaming, to rapping all in one song and it’ll be the most overplayed song of the year.”

Though he believes emo music is making a major comeback, Hackman posits that it never truly went away.

“We’re seeing a resurgence similar to the 2000s that benefitted from the artist-friendly Myspace days and significantly greater amount of small to medium sized venues,” he explains. “While older millennials are still heavy in attendance at the nostalgia shows, selling out the Phoenix Taste of Chaos last year and packing Rebel Lounge’s 21+ Emo Night every month, we’re also seeing a whole new audience crop up with these newer bands.”

Promoter Stephen Chilton, known as “Psyko Steve,” is responsible for Emo Night’s widespread success in the Valley. Each event adds a modern twist to the familiar emo music that fueled our high school years, hosting guest DJs and local bands, who cover cuts from Brand New, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional and more.

Chilton got his start when the scene was burgeoning in 2000, booking shows for bands like Greeley Estates, Scary Kids Scaring Kids and Lydia.

“I think it was always there, people just didn’t take notice. It got so extreme and cheesy and lost what it was. Now it’s coming back with more real, authentic bands like Modern Baseball. It got overly produced and mainstream and lost that authenticity — what it was all about in the first place,” Chilton says. “We’re going back to the roots, of bands from 15 to 20 years ago like The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary and American Football. Emo is definitely going through a renaissance.”

Though bands like Paramore and Jimmy Eat World spearheaded the movement and made it mainstream — and still sell out shows today — Chilton says there is no definitive or quintessential emo band.

“No one ever really defined what emo is, so no one can really define emo revival. It’s such a broad term, like, ‘What is punk?’ Punk could be The Ramones to one person and Fall Out Boy to someone else,” he details. “I guess it all depends on when you were in high school and what you listened to. That’s emo to you.”

Hackman grew up listening to big-name bands like Brand New, The Early November and Dashboard Confessional, and local legends like Lydia, Dear and The Headlights, A Change of Pace and The Maine.

“I still listen to all these bands pretty frequently and most of these bands are still creating phenomenal music,” he says.

Chilton says the revival could also be due to a delayed acceptance of the genre.

“A lot of bands were described as emo, but they didn’t necessarily embrace it,” he says. “They weren’t wearing it on their sleeves, they would say they’re either rock or punk. No one grabbed it and owned it.”

Though its peak in popularity was only a decade or two ago, emo music is a sonic relic that national and local bands believe in preserving.

“Personally, I feel as if our entire culture is undergoing a massive identity crisis. The state of rock and roll is no different. I know for me it was important to bring the lyrical emphasis back to music,” says Hackman. “Not necessarily distilling topics down to emotion, but to put feelings and ideas back into the message of the song. I personally feel a cultural craving for message-centric, thought-provoking music and there are a lot of insanely talented bands coming out right now contributing to the discourse.”

So, who’s responsible for continuing that discourse? And who’s responsible for emo’s explosion in the first place?

“It came from these outcasts, these not cool bands and for awhile it wasn’t cool, and then it got cool, and then it was all these bands trying to be cool, and it didn’t work if the cool kids were trying to be emo,” Chilton explains. “Now, it’s bands saying, ‘This is the music we like,’ having success playing what they want to play and people wanting to hear it.”

According to Hackman, there will always be the demand for an alternative scene, whether it’s millennials aching to relive their younger days or the next generation approaching adolescence.

“Anyone experiencing adulthood will still want to cling to the positive moments of their youth, and for so many of us older millennials, that means rocking out to The Used in our bedrooms and going out to Taking Back Sunday anniversary tours,” he says. “But the beauty of music is that it changes and adapts to reflect its society. Emo gave a voice to the bullied, the abused and the forgotten broken masses of the 2000s.”

Hackman says music “offered him a light when he was in the dark” and saved him from going down the wrong path.

“In turn, I hope to do the same, to break myself into a million pieces and bury myself into every listener who needs something to get them through the day. I want to provide a source for strength,” he elaborates. “This wave of music will pass, but not before a generation accepts it as their own.”

He also says there’s no real name to adequately define what’s happening now in the emo arena. It adapted the old, familiar label of “emo” in its infancy, but could be on the verge of something much bigger.

“In the meantime, I’m enjoying this cultural renaissance and looking forward to making my contributions to the escape, no matter how long it lasts,” he says.

