Download & Dine: Five Delivery Apps to Get Food Fast in Phoenix

If you want to get your grub on, but don’t want to get out of bed, there’s an abundance of options to get food delivered straight to your door with the click of a button. Whether you’re craving breakfast, a mid-day meal or late-night munchies, here’s a few ways to stave off starvation through your phone in Phoenix.

UBEREATS

Uber has been a mainstay in ridesharing for nearly a decade, but the popular app rolled out their meal ordering and food delivery service in Phoenix just last year. Hungry Phoenicians can download the app to get grub from local restaurants like Sweet Republic, Clever Koi, The Vig, Hungry Howie’s and Four Peaks. Users can pick from categories such as vegan and gluten-free, street food, bar food, Greek, Italian and more or search restaurants and cuisine based on their cravings. UberEats offers the superior speed and service of the popular transportation app with a $3.99 delivery fee and most meals arrive at your door within 30 to 45 minutes.

POSTMATES

Postmates joined the mobile delivery milieu in 2011 and quickly climbed to the top of the courier app chain. It boasts delivery from chains like McDonalds, Taco Bell, Jack in the Box, and Chipotle as well as local eateries like Snooze, Postino, Rehab Burger Therapy and Ike’s in an hour or less. The company tacks on a 9 percent service fee for all deliveries and offers features like delivery tracking and gifting.

GRUBHUB

Grubhub is a veteran in the online and mobile delivery service industry and currently operates in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Users can search by categories like Asian, American, organic, vegetarian and dessert. Fare from popular Tempe restaurants like Spinelli’s, Boulders on Broadway, Spokes on Southern and Hungry Howie’s is available on the app. Delivery fees range from $1.95 to $4.99 and estimated delivery times range from 45 to 70 minutes.

EAT24

With features like order status and 24/7 live chat and phone support, Eat24 users are in good hands when it comes to filling their stomachs. The app allows users to narrow down their options by searching restaurants based on rating, distance and price minimum. Most restaurants on Eat24 have a delivery minimum between $10 and $15, with fees that range from free to $5. It boasts a user-friendly interface where all you have to do is type in what you’re hungry for (pizza, sushi, wings, burgers) and get a feast delivered to your door in under an hour from tasty hot spots like Earl of Sandwich, Green Lotus and Burger Rush. Because the app is powered by Yelp, users can use similar filters such as “Open Now” and “Free Delivery.”

DOOR DASH

Founded in 2013 by three Stanford students, Door Dash understands what it’s like to be a hungry college student. To-the-minute delivery estimations allow users to track orders in real time. Delivery fees range from $2.99 to $5.99 and offer categories like Vietnamese, salad, barbecue, chicken and Mexican. The popular app also has a deals section, which lists restaurants with discounted dining and delivery. In Tempe, users can browse menus from everything from Slices to Chompie’s to The Halal Guys. In Phoenix, patrons can grab grub from Humble Pie, Be Coffee + Food, Pita Jungle and Lux.