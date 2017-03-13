Dorm Hacks: 7 Ways to Compartmentalize Your Cramped Closet

Here’s the deal with the dorms. You’ll spend several semesters cramped in a crackerbox with barely enough room to breathe. We’ll put it this way: if you can barely fit crackers in your dorm room, imagine what tiny crumbs you can squeeze into your closet. Don’t worry, we’re not here to scare you and send you packing. We’ve been there, and we’re here to help. Scope out these seven easy, affordable ways to transform your dorm closet from crowded mess to Ikea showroom in no time.

IF THE SHOE FITS

Breaking news: over-the-door shoe organizers aren’t just for shoes. Sure, they’re a lifesaver if you’re a sneakerhead or heel-hoarder, but they also serve as a closet catch-all for rolled up t-shirts, jewelry, small purses and other accessories such as umbrellas.

KEEP TABS

Keep the tabs from all those energy drinks you’ve been chugging and use them to maximize space in your closet. Instead of dropping your next paycheck on a set of expensive, over-hyped hangers, save the tabs from soda cans and pop them over the top of your hangers to double down.

PUT A RING ON IT

Whether you’re a guy or a girl, it’s hard not to amass a massive tank top collection when you live in Arizona. Save valuable space by storing those tanks on shower curtain rings. Attach the rings to a hanger, put the tanks on the rings and hang that bad boy in the closet or on the back of your door.

HANG BY THE SEAT OF YOUR PANTS

Instead of using bulky hangers, store your jeans on S hooks. Simply hang your pants off each hook by the belt loop and stick them in your closet or throw up a rod anywhere in your room to save precious closet space for important things, like that dress you bought two years ago that you swear you’ll wear one day.

PUT ALL YOUR ACCESSORIES IN ONE BASKET

You know what they say: one man’s space for mangos and bananas is another man’s space for sock storage. Snag a hanging fruit basket, attach it to your ceiling with a command hook and use it to store socks, hats, scarves, purses or other accessories.

CHANGE WITH THE SEASONS

You’re not going to need a hoodie in 120 degree heat and you won’t be busting out your sundresses in December. Keep your spring and winter wardrobes separate by copping some under-the-bed storage and vacuum bags and swapping them when the seasons change. If you’re having separation anxiety, take pictures of each clothing item that you put in there and keep them in a folder in your phone as a reminder.

HAT TRICK

If home really is where you hang your hat, grab your bowlers and beanies, a few command hooks or a bulletin board and some thumbtacks. Depending on how many hats you have, you can arrange them in a pattern or design, like zigzags or a heart. Not only will your hats be out of the way, but it will double as a dope wall display.