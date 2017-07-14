Dorm Dazed: Your Guide to ASU’s Residential Halls

You can choose your roommate, your classes and your bedspread, but you can’t choose your dorm.

At ASU, incoming freshmen are assigned a residence hall based upon their major. From move-in to move-out, students are networking with the people they’ll be working with in the future. There’s also a lot of crying, coffee drinking and laundry folding.

While there’s no way to prepare yourself for all-nighters and dining hall food, you can start by wrapping your head around which small, square space you might call home.

If you’ve been accepted into Barrett, The Honor’s College, you can call the building at Rural and Apache Boulevard your new digs. The Barrett Residential Complex is made up of multiple towers, professor offices and a dining hall modeled after the Great Hall in the Harry Potter movies. Students live in double or single rooms with shared suite bathrooms.

While you’re living there, make sure to frequent Barrett’s gelato bar – you’re gonna need it as you stress-eat your way through your first seminar class.

If business is your major of choice, you’ll be hanging out with other Carey kids at Hassayampa (“Hassy”). Close enough to Barrett to occasionally snag some of its gelato, Hassy has its own dining hall and double-occupancy rooms.

The biggest perk, however, is that Hassy’s the closest dorm to the campus mini-Walmart. A single crosswalk stands in the way of you and all the junk food you desire.

If you’ve opted for a major in the College of Liberal Arts and Science, you’ll be on the opposite end of campus at Manzanita. Don’t worry, it’s not a complete ghost town – there’s still a Starbucks and a Jamba Juice.

Manzy kids are close to the science buildings and sports venues, so it’s only a short walk to class and home games. While the twisty, windowed building is a bit retro, it recently was renovated to include its own dining hall and suite-style bathrooms.



The newest dorm on the block, for freshmen majoring in engineering, is Tooker House. Students can opt for single or double rooms and can hit up their own dining hall and hang out in the lounges.

Tooker will also feature special eSpace classrooms, where 100-level engineering classes will be taught. You can literally roll out of bed and go to class, but we do recommend changing out of your pajamas.

Artists, designers, dancers and creators in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts are smack-dab in the middle of campus at Best, Hayden or Irish Hall at the Arcadia Residential Community.

Your room is steps away from ASU Gammage Auditorium, in case you want to catch a student discount at a touring Broadway show or even snag a part-time job.

The dorms feature study halls, computers for video editing and art and studio spaces for late-night inspiration. While Arcadia’s communal bathroom situation might not be ideal, the red brick, paint and huge orange trees make the exterior walls a killer place for an Instagram photo shoot.

If you’re a student in the teacher’s college or the school of sustainability, you might find yourself a resident at Adelphi Commons.

Adelphi provides prime access to the underrated Tempe Whataburger and features its own convenience store, where you can use your meal swipes or M&G dollars.

The communal laundry room and kitchen are good places to hang when you’re not molding minds or saving the ecosystem.

Whether your dorm experience is a dream or a nightmare, you’re never going to be a freshman in college again. Take advantage of your dining hall swipes, proximity to campus and even talk to your roommate now and then. By the end of the year, your twin XL might just be your favorite place.