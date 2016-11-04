Daisy: Thirsty for sleep and something new

Gilbert-based alternative pop quartet Daisy proves two things.

One, a band can be named after a flower and still have a serious amount of street cred. Two, though some may argue chimichangas and David Spade are close runner-ups, the best thing to come out of Arizona just might be the authentic, unabashed brand of rock music that has consistently echoed through the desert for decades.

Daisy, which consists of singer and guitarist Anthony Perre, bassist Ty Kidd, drummer Dylan Kielly and lead guitarist Michael Petry, is an alt-pop band marked by punchy guitar riffs, prominent drums and catchy, high-octane harmonies reminiscent of The Killers, Coldplay and Two Door Cinema Club.

College Times got to chat with Daisy about the best time to play music, where to buy cheap shoes and the story behind the band’s name.

How did you guys meet and how long have you been playing music together?

Perre: Me, Michael and Dylan all went to the same high school. I had known of them forever. My senior year, I was in math class and Michael leans over and sees that I’m listening to John Mayer on my iPod and he really likes John Mayer, so he’s like, “What’s up. I’m Michael,” so we kind of bonded that way and as class got out, I was walking away and he yelled my name. It was senior year and we hadn’t done anything crazy or extravagant, so he said, “Hey, let’s do the talent show.” We went that day to my practice space at my house and made a John Mayer-Tom Petty mix; it was weird, but it was like the most fun thing we did. That was kind of like our pinnacle, go-out-with-a-bang kind of thing. After that night, we just looked at each other and we were like, “Let’s keep doing this.” From there, we asked Dylan to come play; he actually did bass at first because Michael played drums. We put out an ad after we recorded our first record, saying, “We need a bass player like, now” and Ty had just moved down from New Hampshire.

How did you make sure Ty was the right person for the band?

Kidd: I thought it was going to be like, “Hey play this bass,” but Perre was like, “No, I want to know you as a person before I know you as a musician.”

Perre: You could go anywhere and find a really talented musician, but if we’re going to be in a band, I want to hang out; I want to get to know him and enjoy my time with him. I wanted to make sure that we had a friend first before a band mate. We created this imaginary person that New Hampshire just gave to us.

Did you know immediately that it was the right fit?

Kidd: I was nervous as all hell when I met them (laughs). I was trying to talk the whole time.

Perre: Yeah. The thing is, we’re just super weird. I wish I could give you a piece of what an average day looks like. Things happen to us that just aren’t normal things. To give you an idea, we snuck into Comerica Theatre after hours at like two in the morning and we wrote our names on the inside of the hallway. Michael always carries a pen and there’s a hallway backstage at Comerica that has every band that’s ever played there; there’s a giant mural that they sign. On the opposite side of The All-American Rejects and all of our favorite bands, he pulled out his pen and just signed it.

Try and explain “a day in the life” of Daisy?

Petry: We work all the time. Ty does DoorDash. Anthony and I both work at a coffee shop. Our drummer works for Tony & Guy; he does hair six days out of the week.

That means you guys get free haircuts right?

Petry: Oh yeah, we fight for it.

Perre: If you buy him a coffee, he’d probably be way down.

Do you feel like work hinders you from dedicating as much time as you can to music? How do you make it work?

Perre: Lately we have a Tuesday night, Sunday night unspoken schedule; sometimes we stick an extra day in there if we have the time. The thing that sucks the most is, if I hypothetically didn’t work, I’d have so much more time playing and writing; that sometimes gets to me.

Petry: When we first started the band, we would play until the sun came up. We would start at like, 9 p.m. because we would all get home from work around that time and we’d go in there and we’d forget that we’d been in there for eight hours.

You guys are musical vampires. You can’t predict when creativity strikes. Is it often when you least expect it?

Perre: When you’re on the verge of passing out because you’re so tired, when you’re on the threshold of sleeping and not sleeping and dying, that’s where you draw your creativity from.

The name of your band seems pretty simple; it’s just one word: Daisy. Is it really that simple or is there a deeper story behind it?

Perre: It seems a lot cooler than it is. We had been going through loads of names that made no sense. As we were going through all these loads and loads of names we just didn’t care for, our (then) bass player’s little sister had uploaded our first profile picture on our Facebook page and it was a picture of a daisy. That was even before we had the first name that we chose; it was kind of there before we knew it.

How has growing up in Arizona affected you personally and musically?

Petry: I think we could have been in any state or any country and our music would probably still be the same. I took a strong influence from what my parents listened to; I think that’s most of us growing up. When we started this band, we didn’t really understand the music scene that much and it’s changed quite a bit, especially since last year; there’s been a huge swing of pop and alternative music. When we first started, there was virtually none of that.

Why do you think that is?

Perre: Everything is submissive to time; everything is going to change based on what’s going on. I think for the longest time, the kings of the Arizona scene were a lot of pop-punk, hard rock and metal. They kind of dominated and had a really high standing in the music world here for a very long time. I think that with anything, when there’s a lot of something, there’s a thirst for something else.

What are your biggest influences as a band? Do you have one band you can agree on that is your biggest influence?

Petry: Anything alternative and classic rock, whether it’s ‘80s or classic rock in general, we can all agree on it.

Do you have any musical guilty pleasures?

Kidd: System of a Down. That’s my favorite band of all time. They’re coming out with a new album; I’m going to spend way too much money to see them.

Perre: I really like ‘70s funk like Commodores and Earth Wind & Fire or even when modern musicians add a funky touch.

Petry: I love Kanye. I’ll tell someone I like Kanye and they’re either so down or they’re like, “Okay it was nice talking to you.”

Talk about your last EP and what you’re working on now.

Perre: We have our debut EP out that we released last year on September 1 and we have new stuff coming soon. We have a new EP coming out in the winter. It’s a lot of behind the scenes work right now getting all the photos, the videos, the mastering, all the stuff you don’t think about. It’s going to be a six-song EP. It’s going to be called “Beauty of These.”

What’s the story behind that?

Perre: In high school, I scribbled this little quote in my notebook. I don’t remember what the meaning of it is at all, but from this quote, it’s like a little paragraph, we are taking phrases from it and we’re naming each of our EPs from the phrases. The last EP was “In Retrospect” and this time, we picked another little phrase out. It’s more personal because before, we would just write songs to write songs. It kind of brings back the memories that we would’ve wanted it to mean.

How did you guys get involved and what are you looking forward to about the Mesa Music Festival?

Petry: There’s a ton of local artists; some of them are friends of ours. Some of them we played with a long time ago and we haven’t seen them play in a while. There are bands from Arizona, different states and other countries. There’s over 200 bands playing, so it’ll be cool to hear a lot of different styles of local music. You hear a lot of the same stuff and you don’t really branch out unless you really look for it, so it’s going to be cool to hear a bunch of different styles. There’s going to be a lot of really cool speakers too.

Perre: It’s going to be our first festival. I’ve been starving to play a festival, to get the first taste of it and figure out how to keep on the festival game. Also seeing our friends…I think having the community of the whole festival will be really cool. It’ll be different for us.

What is it like playing live together? Any pre-show traditions?

Kidd: We’re very fun and high-energy. We make sure we’re having a good time and make sure everyone else is too.

Perre: As far as beforehand, we just like to make sure that for a second, we’re all able to be there and give each other hugs before we go on. I feel like there’s a lot of people out in the world that want to play in a band but don’t get the opportunity to meet the people to do it, so when we get to look at each other onstage before we go on, we get to really appreciate each other and enjoy the moment that we have before we go out and do our thing.

Petry: We always hug each other, and not just in a circle, but individually, each person and we kind of just say, “Hey, I love you” because we do and we’re all best friends. We just do it because when you’re in a band, there’s some really high highs and really low lows sometimes and so it’s great when you’re able to do something you love doing.

What do you guys do when you’re not playing music?

Michael: We’ll go to Coffee Rush or to Buffalo Exchange. That’s where I bought my Vans; they were $5. They were a lot cleaner when I bought them. I’m pretty stoked. So we’ll go clothes shopping. We just do random things that you would do in junior high.

What’ your favorite venue to play in Phoenix?

Perre: Crescent (Ballroom) is way cool because in the local scene, if you play Crescent, you’ve made it.

Petry: I like Valley Bar because the sound is unreal, the atmosphere is really cool, the location is in the center of downtown Phoenix in some back alley. You’re in this nasty, dirty alley and you go underground and it’s super cool.

How do you describe your sound?

Perre: For the longest time, we were terrified to say the word–but pop. We are an alternative pop band. There’s an entire other universe of what you would consider alternative pop, but the whole thing is just popular music and you take away things that have been popular and you make it your own and that has such a big impact on culture.

Petry: When we first started, all the shows we were playing, there were so many alternative bands. We were the black sheep. We played The Nile and The Underground quite a bit when we first started; they are heavy and metal and pop-punk. Our first show we ever played was with Dance Gavin Dance.

Perre: When you first start out, you have to go through a lot of mud to get to land. When we were in the mud, we found ourselves at shows with the heaviest band you could imagine. I always thought it was so funny to have this high-energy pop band there.

Perre: It worked out good because I feel like when you’re at a show and there’s a lot of the same genre, there’s those once in awhile shows where we were kind of the “relief band,” so sometimes that worked in our favor. You would have these melodic, harder pop-punk kind of bands, then you would have us, who were kind of like the lemon in the water.

Where do you draw your inspiration from for songwriting?

Perre: It’s always a changing thing; you can’t have one thing that you go back to all the time. I always try to challenge myself as far as, how personal can I get without making it seem whiny? I feel like one of the cool things in music, on the emotional side, is that it’s a big therapy tool. So if you have similarities in anything you’re doing and it can make somebody else feel better for three minutes, that’s special.

What do you hope to accomplish in the next year as a band?

Perre: It’s 100% like when you’re about to go into high school and your mom tells you that you need to buy folders, that is how much we know we have to tour. Our Achilles heel is two things: one, we have to get our videos out and we have to get on the road because you can play your whole life here; you could have a sold out show every night, but there’s a world out there. Once we get on the road, when you have five people show up when you’re in a different state…that’s a cool thing.

If you could tour with any band, who would it be?

Petry: I went to go see Coldplay in LA. I love that band and I’d never seen them live.The show was unreal, like from a production standpoint, it was absolutely insane. The band just knows how to put on a live show and they just understand it like the back of their hand. Being at the show, I was like, “Dang, this would be the coolest tour to open up for.” There’s tons of other people, but for right now it would be Coldplay because I just saw them and I’m still on a Coldplay high.

Perre: Imagine Dragons is like seriously one of my favorite bands and they just seem like fun, interesting people. I think it would be really cool to be on tour with Imagine Dragons and The Naked and Famous or something like that.

Kidd: The 1975. We all went to their live show at Comerica. They were just so good live. Their lights are unreal and they’re just amazing musicians.

What are you going to do for Mesa Music Festival that will make your live show memorable?

Perre: We have five senses, so the more senses you can capture during a show, I feel like you can enjoy more just because of the nature of humans, like when you’re a little kid and you’re touching things in the store. Maybe we need to get daisy-scented aroma that shoots out when we play.

When and where do you guys play?

Kidd: November 12, 7:30 at Queens Pizza. We’re going to have a pizza party!