Daily Deals: Get your wine & dine on every day of the week

This holiday, save some dough by eating and drinking on the cheap. You need to save up for those Christmas presents somehow. You might have some money left over to treat yourself.

MONDAY

Board & Bottle at Postino

Every Monday and Tuesday, Postino Wine Cafe offers the ultimate wine and dine experience … and by ultimate we mean inexpensive and delicious. Stop by any Valley location to get a board of four different types of bruschetta (usually $14.75) and any house bottle of wine for just $20. We recommend the brie and apple with fig spread, warm artichoke and smoked salmon with pesto. Ask your server about the seasonal special, which changes frequently and varies by location. For red wine lovers, pop a bottle of Stagedive pinot noir. If you want something lighter and crisper to pair with your fare, order the Renegade chardonnay. Don’t panic if you don’t finish all that vino; you can opt to cork the bottle and take it home. With a convivial atmosphere, stellar soundtrack and friendly staff to accompany this tasty (and thrifty!) meal, Postino is the quintessential place to kick off your week with class.

Postino Annex, 615 S. College Avenue, Tempe, 480-927-1111, postinowinecafe.com for additional locations.

TUESDAY

Taco Tuesdays at Joyride Taco House

Here’s a Tuesday treat that will leave you jumping for joy. (Disclaimer: we recommend jumping before your meal; you’ll probably be so full of Mexican food and margs that you can barely walk out of the restaurant.) Choose from $2 carne asada, carnitas, chicken tinga, pork adobada, veggie or crispy fish tacos on made-to-order tortillas. Signature margaritas are just $5 and include festive flavors such as blood orange, mango-mandarin and prickly pear. The weekly fiesta starts at 2 p.m. and serves up tacos and tequila until 11 p.m. If you want to start the fiesta early, stop by from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $5 margaritas, beer pitchers, glasses of wine and spiked aguas frescas. We recommend the spicy, yet soothing cucumber-serrano margarita and anything that involves the housemade aioli, referred to as “white magic” on the menu.

Joyride Taco House Central, 5202 N Central Ave, Phoenix, 602-274-8226, Joyride Taco House East, 302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert,480-632-8226, joyridetacohouse.com.

WEDNESDAY

$20 Build Your Own Wednesdays at Barrio Urbano

We know how hard it can be to ball on a budget, but Barrio Urbano, located at The Yard in Phoenix, offers mid-week munchies that won’t break the bank. Every Wednesday, the modern Mexican eatery allows patrons to take their pick of select beverages and starters for a flat rate of $20. Choose from a bottle of red or white wine, two house margaritas or a pitcher of Mexican draft beer. Snacks include chile verde fries, award-winning table-made guacamole or a quesadilla.

Barrio Urbano, 5632 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, 602-287-9000, barriourbanophx.com.

THURSDAY

60 Cent Wings at Steve’s Greenhouse Grill

Steve’s boasts “the best burger in Phoenix,” but you can’t beat their buffalo wings, especially when you can pay for them in quarters. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., this low-key downtown Phoenix restaurant allows you to chow down on the cheap with wings for 60 cents apiece. Customers must order a minimum of eight wings, but for the regular price of $8 an order, we say it ain’t no thing but a chicken wing.

Steve’s Greenhouse Grill, 139 E. Adams Street, Phoenix, 602-252-2742, stevesgreenhousegrill.com.

FRIDAY

Friday Specials at Zipps Sports Grill

Friday nights are usually slim pickings when it comes to dinner and drink deals, but Zipps Sports Grill provides a way for you to get full, even if your wallet isn’t. Fridays at Zipps mean $5 32-ounce domestic drafts, flavored Zipparitas and premium wines. You can also opt to get tipsy off top-shelf liquor with $5 Ketel, Crown, Milagro, Jack or Tanqueray cocktails. Get your fish fry on with $6 fish tacos, fish n’ chips and fish sandwiches from 8 p.m. to close.

Zipps Sports Grill, 690 S. Mill Avenue #103, Tempe, 480-404-7225, 1515 Bethany Home Road, Phoenix,602-266-1600, zippssportsgrills.com for additional locations.

SATURDAY

Free Pizza at Pullano’s

After a Saturday night out, nothing sounds better than a cheesy slice of ‘za. That’s why from 10 p.m. to midnight, Pullano’s Pizza offers a free slice of pizza with the purchase of any drink. With $3 for domestic bottles and drafts and $2.75 for a 32-ounce soda, Pullano’s is the place to be if you’re thirsty. And it’s not just on Saturday nights — the mom and pop pizzeria has deals nearly every day of the week.

Pullano’s Pizza, 13848 N. 51st Avenue, Glendale, 602-978-1234, pullanos.com.

SUNDAY

Free Breakfast at Jimbo’s

We’ve heard there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but if you buy a drink at Jimbo’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, you get a free breakfast. Wash down eggs your way, toast, hashbrowns and bacon with a coffee, mimosa, bloody mary or a shot of whiskey — we won’t judge.

Jimbo’s Bar and Grill, 12224 N. 51st Avenue, Glendale, 602-298-1500.