Cone For Your Thoughts: The top stops for local ice cream

When it’s hot outside and a McFlurry or Blue Bell gallon won’t cut it, a variety of local ice cream shops offer their own twists and takes on your favorite frozen classics.

Melt Ice Cream Shop

This quirky eatery recently relocated from Roosevelt Row to a cart at Phoenix favorite Jobot Coffee. Even from its new digs, Melt continues to serve up the city’s most unforgettable flavors in a unique Chinese takeout box container. Whether you’re looking for something classic like butter pecan or mango sorbet, or willing to expand your flavor horizons to something slightly savory, the service, samples and sweets here are unparalleled.

Wackiest flavors: San Tan’s Devil Ale Maple Bacon Beer; Horchata

Place to rest your feet: Inside and outside seating at Jobot Coffee

333 E. Roosevelt Road, Phoenix, meltphx.com, @meltphx

Churn

Hit this local ice cream parlor at the right time and you might find yourself waiting in a line out the door. Nestled near Phoenix favorites like Joyride Tacos and Postino, Churn is the perfect dessert stop on an evening out, as well as a good place to “treat yourself.” In addition to scoops, Churn offers sundaes, milkshakes, floats and ice cream sandwiches. Many mix-ins and toppings are made in-house and their selection rotates daily. Regular fan favorites include cookies and mint, Vietnamese coffee and peanut butter.

Wackiest flavors: Rotationals like Bailey’s Crunch and Goat Cheese; Honey; Pistachio

Place to rest your feet: Outside patio behind Churn

5223 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, churnaz.com, @churnicecream

Creamistry

The newest ice cream franchise to hit Arizona, Creamistry locations have popped up all over Phoenix, Gilbert and Scottsdale. The preparation process has never been so interesting; Creamistry uses liquid nitrogen to craft each scoop of ice cream as it’s ordered. Stand close to the counter and you’ll feel an extremely cool breeze as expertly trained “Creamologists” mix up scoops in cups and Nitroshakes.

Wackiest flavors: Matcha Green Tea; French Toast Crunch; Milk Coffee

Place to rest your feet: Indoor and outdoor seating

100 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, creamistry.com, @creamistry

MacAlpine’s Diner and Soda Fountain

This diner and soda fountain is a must for anyone looking for vintage vibes and old-time hospitality. The bar is decorated with retro Coca-Cola signs and their ice cream menu is as wide as the imagination. You’ll want to dedicate some time to read through their varieties of phosphates, egg creams, floats, sundaes, Italian and ice cream sodas and old fashioned shakes, blended from Thrifty ice cream. A tasty selection of sandwiches, burgers and salads await those who save enough room for “before dessert!”

Wackiest flavors: Bubble gum; wedding cake; dill pickle

Place to rest your feet: Indoor table and bar seating

2303 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, macalpines.com, @macalpinesphx

Sugar Bowl

An Old Town Scottsdale staple, the Sugar Bowl is as historic as it is delicious. The vintage-themed ice cream parlor has been serving up sweetness for 60-plus years. Their pink décor, spin-top stools and cutesy menus make for a fun date night or Instagram opportunity. While they offer a wide variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads, their “bread and butter” is the sweets: sherbets, ice creams, sodas, shakes, floats, sundaes and splits – oh my!

Wackiest flavors: Camelback Ice Cream Soda; Peanut Butter Shake

Place to rest your feet: Indoor table and bar seating

4005 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, sugarbowlscottsdale.com, @sugarbowlaz