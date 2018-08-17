Click Bait: How to make your social network work for you

If you can tell a company why they should hire you in 240 characters or less, you might just be able to find yourself a job. Many companies have turned to social media as a means of recruiting for entry level positions or internships, as well as a way to circumvent the LinkedIn formality and really get to know their potential employees.

You’re already on Twitter and you’ve had the same Instagram account for years — why start brand new? Even if you’re trying to keep some color in your accounts, here are a few things you can do to make your personal social media work for your professional life.

KEEP YOUR CONTENT COOL

Easier said than done, but post cool content! Whether you’re on a picturesque hike or just saw an amazing film, share what you’re doing with a picture or funny caption. No employer expects you to not have a personal life. Movies, weather and funny animal pics are all easy ways to connect through your profile and take viewers beyond your resumé.

FOLLOW WHO YOU WANT TO FOLLOW YOU

Look at specific national and local leaders in the job industry you want to get into and follow them on social media. Whether it’s a specific brand, a CEO, an editor or recruiting manager, establishing that connection before any kind of interview shows your loyalty and may also expose you to hiring notices or job postings that non-followers would never see.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO ENGAGE

Show your potential employers you know how to use social media by actually using it. Even if it’s just notifications from your friends, reply and “like” responses to your photos and messages. The more you make an effort to connect, the more likely people will want to keep connecting with you. The same goes for brands or employers you’d like to connect with — if they ask a question, don’t be afraid to answer!

LET THE QUIRKS OUT WHEN YOU CAN

Again, no one expects you to live devoid of a personal life. As important as it is to follow industry news, share articles and participate in the larger conversation with hashtags, it’s also important that your social media reflects you. If you cross-stitch, have a crazy collection, reach a record high on an arcade game or know close-up magic, showcase your quirks in your posts. It might just be the perfect conversation starter.