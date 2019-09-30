Chef Jared Lupin sets char’d ablaze with new menu

By Octavio Serrano, COLLEGE TIMES

Jared Lupin’s interest in cooking was piqued in the kitchen with his grandparents when he was a child. “My dad traveled for work when we moved to Prescott, so I lived with my grandparents,” he says. “They cooked from scratch, so I started helping them and it was easy for me to see the relationship with food.” Now he’s sharing that relationship with Char’d Brisket Dogs + Burgers as its new executive chef. With him he brought a new menu featuring affordable items that college students can quickly grab on their way to class. “We were so impressed by Chef Lupin’s modern approach to food that we had to partner with him,” says Michael Zimmerman, co-CEO of Wade Foster Hospitality Group. Char’d seeks to highlight ASU students’ cultures and blend them with traditional American comfort food. “There’s a predominant middle east and Asian culture dynamic here at ASU and I wanted to give it some flare to the American comfort food, so they can try it,” Lupin says. “We wanted to have fun culturally.” For customers who are looking for a brisket burger, the new menu offers the Maui Wowie ($8.50)—fried Spam with cheese, caramelized pineapple, grilled onions, sidewalk egg, gochujang mayo and eel sauce. Lupin’s favorite is the Hatch’d avocado burger ($6.75)—with cheese, avocado, lettuce, jalapeno pico and hatch green chili crema. The brisket dogs bring an interesting combination of cultures.

The middle feast ($6.95) is served with curry hummus, chopped onions, tomatoes, shaved cucumber, tzatziki, falafel crumble and parsley. The Kagogi features beef bulgogi, kimchi kraut, shaved.

cucumber, gochujang mayo, green onions and sesame seeds.

Lupin, 38, was born in Torrance, California, but lived in Prescott until he was 18. A former graffiti artist, Lupin enlisted in the Army following 9/11, joining the Army’s Culinary Arts Program. He attended Woo Song Culinary Academy in Daejeon, South Korea, where he found his true passion in the art of cooking.

He prefers using natural colors and textures as much as possible as well as incorporating flavors in a modern way.

He is known for launching Umami Ramen and as the executive chef of Republic Ramen. He was featured on the Travel Channel for his kangaroo burger and crocodile pot stickers featured at the Down Under Wine Bar. Lupin also earned a spot on Eater’s list of 14 hottest ramen shops in the country. Lupin slipped away from ramen and joined Char’d to work with a younger demographic.

“The youth really understands food a little bit more now than a lot of older people,” Lupin says. “So, it’s been a really cool outlet to do that merger with comfort food from the United States, from the Midwest, the West and the East and merge it together with this world fusion.

Char’d Brisket Dogs + Burgers

1015 S. Rural Road, Suite 106, Tempe

chardrestaurant.com, 480.361.9960