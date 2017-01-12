Changing the Game: Point guard DeWayne Russell plans to lead the ‘Lopes to conference championship

DeWayne Russell had a basketball in his hands before he learned how to walk or talk.

The Antelope’s point guard says his uncle put a ball in his hands when he was two years old. The 22-year-old Grand Canyon University grad student hasn’t stopped since.

Russell made a name for himself as a guard at Peoria High School. Chiefly known for its football team, Russell singlehandedly put Peoria on the map. As a senior, he snagged the state Division II title and was named the Big School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. A slew of scholarship opportunities surged in. He ultimately chose to play for the Lumberjacks at Northern Arizona University.

When he was a sophomore, Russell says he had “a change of heart.” With a desire to be closer to home and the unique opportunity to play under former Suns superstar Dan Majerle, Russell transferred to GCU in 2013.

However, due to NCAA transfer rules, Russell had to sit out for his first season.

“It was tough and frustrating because I just love the game so much,” he says. “It was the first time in my life not playing on a team.”

However, Russell says that hiatus allowed him to look at the game from a different perspective. He took that time to perfect his jump shot and hone his leadership skills. He hit the ground running when he became eligible in the 2014-2015 season, he held the highest point average on the team and fourth in the Western Athletic Conference. He also accumulated 90 assists over the course of the season, and led GCU to a second-place finish in the WAC.

Russell’s performance and charisma garnered instant trust and respect among his teammates and Coach Majerle. He says he has built a father-son relationship with his coach, and helps mentor the younger players.

“I see myself as a leader, helping the younger guys with basketball and life,” he says. “Coach Majerle also helps me on and off the court.”

During his second season, Russell established a career high when he racked up 12 assists against Mississippi Valley State and Omaha.

Russell has soared through the current season, leading the ‘Lopes with an average of 23.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Russell acquired a B.A. in communications last year. He is currently pursuing his masters at GCU, but he says he won’t leave without a WAC championship.

“I want to leave a mark as the guy who always wanted to win,” he says. “I want to be seen as a leader and a winner.”

Cheer on the ‘Lopes at their next home game on January 17 at 7 p.m. at GCU Arena.