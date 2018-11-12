Canal Convergence: Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 18, 2018

Scottsdale Public Art’s Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light was once a weekend-long event in the spring. Now, it’s 10 consecutive days of engaging, interactive experiences along the Scottsdale Waterfront from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 18. The free event features massive art installations, pyrotechnics and hands-on activities like natural dye workshops, screen printing and presentations highlighting creativity and sustainability. Tours take visitors on a journey of the Valley’s canals and offer information about the featured installations and permanent public artworks in Scottsdale. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.