Broomsticks and Bravery: ASU Quidditch soars into season

In the Harry Potter franchise, quidditch is like the football of the wizarding world. In the movies and books, the students of Hogwarts zoom around on broomsticks, avoid bludgers, try to get quaffles in one of six hoops to score, and attempt to catch the elusive golden snitch to win the game.

Some may think that the magic and mischief required by this fictional game couldn’t possibly translate to the “muggle” world. However, that didn’t stop students at Vermont’s Middlebury College from sticking brooms, lamps and vacuum cleaners between their legs, tying sheets around their necks to mimic capes and trying to get a volleyball through six ring-shaped goals of varying heights one October day in 2005.

Since then, quidditch has found its way onto college campuses nationally and internationally. The original rulebook has gone through a plethora of revisions since its inception. For example, it’s no longer required to don a cape while playing.

Quidditch was introduced to ASU in 2009 and the team’s president, Jarrod Bailey, says many team members have never even watched the movies or read the books.

Even if wizard jargon like “Nimbus 2000,” “Whomping Willow” and “Hippogriff” sound like gibberish to those who don’t identify as Harry Potter nerds, quidditch can still be enjoyed by everyone, Bailey says.

“People who play it aren’t as avid about Harry Potter as you might think,” says Bailey. “Really the majority of the players who do this sport do it for the love of the sport itself, they love being physical, they love how the game is played.”

Bailey is a veteran of the sport, having launched a team at his Burbank, California, high school.

Bailey says the biggest difference about “muggle quidditch” is the snitch. In the movies, it’s depicted as a small golden sphere with wings.

“In real-life quidditch, how we play it here, the snitch is actually a person,” he says.

“They’re a third-party member so they’re not affiliated with either teams playing and they wear these yellow shorts and have a tail in the back connected with Velcro. The tail has a tennis ball inside and the seekers have to pull the tail, and pulling that tail ends the game.”

According to Bailey, games can last from 18 minutes to an hour. Each team is comprised of chasers, keepers, beaters and seekers. The chasers and keepers are in charge of throwing around the quaffle, which is a volleyball. Beaters use dodge balls as bludgers to hit the chasers and keepers and make them lose the ball. If they get hit by a bludger, they must drop the ball and return back to their hoop.

To satisfy ASU sports club requirements, the team needs to have six to eight tournaments per season. Its regional tournament is in February and that determines if it moves on to the World Cup.

If quidditch is like football for wizards, the World Cup is like the Super Bowl. It features 80 teams and is considered the pinnacle of the season.

The ASU quidditch team doesn’t need magic to succeed. Last year, the team took first in an on-campus invitational that featured 12 contestants. ASU placed second in regionals and qualified for the World Cup.

“We’re definitely a skilled team and we just want to keep on being on top, keep on representing ASU, and giving quidditch a good name,” Bailey says.

Aside from being a mix of zealous “Potterheads” and those who’ve never cracked open a Harry Potter book, the team also shows diversity in majors, stature, gender and skill. Bailey describes it as a giant family.

“We come out here three times a week,” Bailey says. “We have outside workouts two more times a week, so we see each other a lot. We hang out. We have parties together. We do extracurricular activities. We’re definitely a family.”

“At practice, it’s a little bit more laidback. We work on fundamentals. We work on bonding together as a team, becoming more of a cohesive unit, but at games we get so killer,” he says.

Bailey says that quidditch is like any physical sport in the sense that it incorporates strategy, speed, teamwork and agility. However, it does not rely heavily on a player’s size.

“In quidditch, you can be big.You can be small. You can be fast. You can be slow, that’s entirely a variable,” Bailey says. “You could be 300 pounds. You could be 100 pounds. If you get hit by a dodge ball, you still have to get off your broom, drop your ball and you’re out. That’s a great equalizing factor.”

Eventually, Bailey would like to see a quidditch team at every college in the nation and more community teams for those who aren’t in college. In time, he believes it could someday make its way to the Olympics.

“I’ve got big hopes for it personally, because I love it so much. I can see so much potential and the happiness it brings its players and just the athleticism of quidditch already and how it’s expanding,” Bailey says.