Bestial Mouths Brings Avant-Garde Synth-Pop to Valley Bar

Fronted by Lynette Cerezo, L.A.-based band Bestial Mouths fuses goth, industrial and minimal synth-pop. Cerezo’s deep, shrieking vocals are both infectious and infernal, creating an ethereal and unearthly sound that is reminiscent of post-punk femme fatale Siouxsie Sioux.

Bestial Mouths is currently on tour for their recently released album (Still) Heartless, the follow-up to their critically acclaimed third studio album, Heartless, which was released last year. The band will bring its unique brand of dark, synth-heavy sounds to

Valley Bar in Phoenix on April 6.

College Times caught up with Cerezo to chat about her influences, activism and why she passed up a career in fashion to pursue her path in music.

Let’s talk about your album that you’re touring. You just released the remix album of Heartless. Is it a re-imagining or a continuation of Heartless?

It’s kind of a continuation, I think. It features remixes from some really talented artists and then also, we put in two new songs that we’ve been working on and then we also did a new version of one of the songs from Heartless that we had done live.

What I’ve gotten out of your music is that it’s pretty personal and very visceral. Can you talk about some of the themes, ideas and experiences that contribute to your music?

Heartless itself, I think, is a culmination of all the stuff we’ve done in the past. It’s five older songs and five newer songs. The newer songs, at the time, were very, very personal with what was going on in my life… kind of the idea that you’re going through life, going through the motions of it and not really getting anywhere, kind of feeling empty, that kind of theme. These have a lot to do with being female and dealing with the pressures of being female in society and choosing your own path, but then also feeling kind of confused and not really fitting in because you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be expected to by society, but you’re also doing what you want.

Do you consider yourself a feminist? Can you talk about your journey as a female in music and some of the trials and triumphs you’ve experienced in the music scene as a woman?

I do consider myself a feminist but I also consider myself a humanist at the same time. I think that men and women are equal, but at the same time, I realize us women have a different fight that we have to go through and we have a lot of stereotypes that we have to go through, especially in the music scene, which is pretty male dominated. I’ve had some issues with that in the past. There’s been times where I’ve been prejudged, especially if I did any makeup or costumes, that I was just frivolous or something like that. But I just stay strong to what I believe and I know that we’re just as powerful and I can show people that we’re just as powerful and we can love ourselves and accept ourselves and not exactly have to fit into what society would want us to do.

It seems like you’re pretty big on advocacy and activism for women’s rights and gender equality. You’re also an animal activist, correct?

Yes, definitely. I’m a vegetarian and I’ve been one since I was 11 or something and I did a lot of activism and then rescued animals for a long time. I’ve worked with no kill shelters. I’m a big advocate for adoption and spaying and neutering and all that kind of stuff.

Can you tell me a little more about how you hope to use your music and your notoriety as a vehicle or a catalyst to shed light on issues like that?

I grew up in the arts world and I have a fashion design degree and I went to school for fashion and I was working in the industry, but something still just felt wrong because it felt really empty… it just felt superficial and almost demeaning at times to women. So that’s when I decided that I want to do something that had a mark on society that would leave a positive impact on people. That’s when I really started getting involved with animal rescue and stuff like that. When I found music and started doing music, I realized this was my way and my vehicle that I could reach people and maybe help people feel and accept some of the issues that they’ve been through and hopefully just be a positive role model for people.

Would you say that your background in fashion informed your career now? Why did you decide to make that 180 from fashion to music?

I definitely think it did. I’ve always been involved in art and music. I was a ballerina as a kid. My parents took me to operas and plays. I’ve always listened to music and that was really important too. It all kind of ties together because I do have an art history background and music and fashion seem to be very entwined. But what happened was, I was working in fashion. I had my own line and when I decided that it didn’t feel like the right path and I wasn’t being fulfilled, I had a friend who had a show and they asked me to help them do the show. The first time I was actually on stage, I had never even sang into a mic or anything like that. I tried various instruments and I was really just trying to help them out and realized, “Wait, I really kind of love singing and performing” and it was a catharsis to me that I had never felt before and I just became enthralled with it and I really loved it. I had always written lyrics in the past, so now I was able to put them out there and perform. Something about it just clicked and it felt like I had finally found the right path.

There’s various takes on the concept of that idea “What’s bad for your heart is good for your art.” Is that a mantra that you subscribe to and do you think it’s easier or harder for you to get in touch with your creative side when you’re in a dark place? Would you say that’s cathartic or emotionally taxing?

I think maybe it’s both. It just depends. I’ve written something when everything seems really glorious and fine. But the truth is, it’s just a struggle for all of us, even though we’re all wanting and needing the same things. There’s no denying that everything is kind of stressful and situations happen, but when things are rougher… it’s a way for me to get all that anxiety out of my body. When I perform, I really hope to reach other people so they can have whatever experience or feeling and have a release for it themselves as well.

If you could use three words to describe your sound, what would they be?

Banshee, harsh and tribal.

That being said, tell me a little bit more about what the name Bestial Mouths means to you and how it represents your sound and your ethos?

The name Bestial Mouths came from a previous song from my first band. The wording always stuck in my brain, and I just feel like obviously, vocals and intensity and mouths are a way of communicating and a way of reaching people, so I always felt like the idea of a mouth in our name was really, really great. And “bestial,” a lot of people seem to think of something like, animalistic, ritualistic, something kind of primal.

Let’s talk about your live shows. What sort of elements do you incorporate when you’re performing live and how important is the visual aspect of your performance to set the tone?

To me, the live shows are really, really important. That’s something I’ve always really focused on, making it a whole experience for people, visually, aurally, performance-wise, so that they take something away from it. Visuals are very important, of course, but I don’t want them to detract from the music itself. We do live visuals, which are done by Eddie O. and a lot of it is footage of our travels that we do together on tours or found footage from everyday and we just try to match it with the sound and with the song. I always like to try and convey the feeling of a song and get people involved.

I read that you directed the video for a song on the album, for “Worn Skin.”

Correct, that’s the only one I’ve directed. Being originally from L.A., where Bestial Mouths started, we were actually really lucky because there were so many talented directors there and we met so many people who really wanted to work with us. I really liked the idea of meeting these directors, giving them a song, seeing what they visualized and hearing the lyrics and what they thought and putting it together. But for “Worn Skin,” when I was writing the song and performing the song, I knew what the song meant and had it in my brain, so I was able to work with some other talented film people and special effects, makeup and stuff like that to be able to put the video together. It was my first little directorial.

Did you find that it was more difficult to have a vision in your head and make it come to life yourself as opposed to trusting someone else to live up to that potential?

I would say yes and no. Having someone else explain what their idea is, you’re just listening to them so you’re just trying to fulfill that. In some ways that’s kind of hard but it’s also really great because I love the idea of collaborating and that’s why I love having band members. The other side of it is, I knew exactly what was in my brain, so I knew how to perform and what I expected and things like that, but it’s hard because it’s me doing it and I’m also focused on so many other elements instead of just the performance, so there’s good to both sides, I think.

You’ve been compared to avant-garde icons like Siouxsie Sioux and Diamanda Galas. How do you feel about those kind of comparisons?

Of course I love them. I grew up listening to Siouxsie and Lydia Lunch, and Diamanda Galas is just an amazing performer and individual. To me, that’s just incredible. I never sought out to sound a certain way; I’ve just listened to a lot of female vocalists and I’ve always loved gypsy singers and things like that, anything that’s really emotive where people really use their voice to convey emotions. To me, that’s a really great compliment.

Bestial Mouths, Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, valleybarphx.com, Thursday, April 6, 10 p.m., $10-$12.